Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Ermioni, Greece

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Cottages in Municipal Unit of Ermioni, Greece

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Ermioni
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6 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Thermisia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Thermisia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 203 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 203 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor …
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Ermioni, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Ermioni, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 210 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Thermisia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Thermisia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 109 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 109 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$342,406
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ermioni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ermioni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor …
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ermioni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ermioni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 215 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Thermisia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Thermisia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor …
$543,126
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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