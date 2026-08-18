Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Sikyona, Greece

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Cottages in Municipal Unit of Sikyona, Greece

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7 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kiato, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kiato, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 367 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 367 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kiato, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kiato, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 b…
$206,624
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Laliotis, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Laliotis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 be…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Laliotis, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Laliotis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$365,621
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Laliotis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Laliotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of one bed…
$326,166
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Laliotis, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Laliotis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one kitc…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Laliotis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Laliotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 245 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 245 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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