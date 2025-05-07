Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Assos, Greece

6 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Assos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Assos Lechaio near Korinth, detached house of 125 sq.m. on a plot of 500 sq.m. with drilling…
$215,481
Cottage 1 bedroom in Assos, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Kato Assos near Corinth, fully furnished maisonette 50 sq.m. 2 levels (ground floor & 1st fl…
$102,070
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Assos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 179 m²
For Sale -- Residential  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 179 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms, 1 W…
$306,210
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Assos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 135 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath…
$136,093
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Assos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Lechaio village nera Corinth, detached house of 165sq.m on a plot of 650sq.m. corner and tra…
$249,504
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Assos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
$226,822
