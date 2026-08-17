Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Solygeia, Greece

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Cottages in Municipal Unit of Solygeia, Greece

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5 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 165 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedr…
$743,846
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 430 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living r…
$425,181
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 247 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 247 sq.meters in Peloponnese. 1st floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$442,654
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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