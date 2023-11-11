Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece

Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Kantia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Kantia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€760,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Lefkakia, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Lefkakia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 272 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . A view …
€120,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€220,000

