Cottages for sale in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece

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Cottages in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece

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4 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 144 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$897,339
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 198 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of one WC.…
$366,020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Drepano, Greece
Cottage
Drepano, Greece
Area 272 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 272 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. A view o…
$141,685
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 434 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 434 sq.meters in Peloponnese. 1st floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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