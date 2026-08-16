Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Paralia, Greece

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Cottages in Municipal Unit of Paralia, Greece

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3 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bed…
$141,685
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Basement consists of one kitchen,…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 352 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 352 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$3,78M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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