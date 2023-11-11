Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipal Unit of Xylokastro
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Xylokastro, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Laughing, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Laughing, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€320,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Laughing, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Laughing, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 99 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 bed…
€1,90M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Figs, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Figs, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 245 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€550,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Laughing, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Laughing, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€550,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Figs, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Figs, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 3 bed…
€300,000

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Xylokastro, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir