Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Diakopto, Greece

3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
€150,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
€140,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€150,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
€150,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€215,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 be…
€170,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Elaionas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Elaionas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€275,000
Cottage 9 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Bank, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Bank, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€450,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 106 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€250,000

