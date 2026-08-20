Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Vocha, Greece

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Cottages in Municipal Unit of Vocha, Greece

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Vrachati
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16 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Vrachati village near Corinth, maisonette of 140 sq.m. 3 levels (semi-basement-ground floor …
$279,688
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Cottage in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage
Vrachati, Greece
Area 267 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 267 sq.meters in Peloponnese. A magnificent view of the sea o…
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 135 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Vrachati near Corinth, newly built maisonette of 88 sq.m. 1st-2nd floor, close to the beach,…
$227,246
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of one bed…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living r…
$227,064
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Vrachati village near Corinth discover this beautiful detached house of 215sq.m. in a plot o…
$326,302
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Vrachati near Korinth detached house of 210sq.m, partially furnished on a plot of 500sq.m. e…
$268,034
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Vrachati village near Korinth, detached house of 136 sq.m. ground floor on a plot of 400 sq.…
$244,727
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Vrachati village near Korinth, maisonette of 65 sq.m. furnished 1st-2nd floor, in very good …
$161,986
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of one bed…
$324,695
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
The Maisonette in Vrachati Corinthia is a property that is only 20 meters from the sea. With…
$279,195
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Korinthia: Vocha - 75 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathro…
$110,710
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Vrachati village near Corinth, detached house of 80 sq.m. on a plot of 300 sq.m. with the po…
$157,324
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
Vrachati near Korinth detached house of 227 sq.m. 3 levels, on a plot of 500 sq.m. and in ve…
$343,783
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Vocha, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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