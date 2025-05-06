Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

Corfu
20
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
113
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
34
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
30
129 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Marmaro, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Marmaro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 78 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
$109,824
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$939,369
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
Price on request
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 275 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,06M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of North Kynouria, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of North Kynouria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 117 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living roo…
$355,467
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 304 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$823,781
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Livadi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Livadi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of one…
$195,571
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 128 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$361,109
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 470 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$1,25M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agii Deka, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agii Deka, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$1,25M
1 room Cottage in Vatos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vatos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Extras included with the pr…
$670,530
1 room Cottage in Benitses, Greece
1 room Cottage
Benitses, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 365 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: heating. The own…
$574,059
Cottage 6 rooms in Skripero, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Skripero, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 210 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
$177,436
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 380 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hous…
$553,184
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kato Doliana, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kato Doliana, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 690 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 690 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of o…
$292,248
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$454,028
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Vatos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Vatos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of 3…
$443,591
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Barbati, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Barbati, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 161 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$469,684
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kokkini, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kokkini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$417,497
1 room Cottage in Spartilas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Spartilas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Extras i…
$144,226
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Sparta, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Sparta, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Peloponnese. A view of the mountain, the forest …
$166,999
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$422,716
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Katouna, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Katouna, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale, a traditional house of 160 sq.m located in Katouna village, on the island of Lefka…
$382,202
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 203 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$1,05M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Roupakia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Roupakia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 271 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 271 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 3 living r…
$493,618
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Basement consists of 3 bedr…
$1,10M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 367 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 367 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$626,246
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ano Pavliana, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ano Pavliana, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$359,937
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kato Amfeia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kato Amfeia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of on…
$104,374
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 …
Price on request
