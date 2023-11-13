Cottages for sale in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Kiato, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Kiato, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€290,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Pass, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Pass, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 367 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 367 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€600,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Velina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Velina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€100,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Kiato, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kiato, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 211 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€320,000

