Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Lefkimmi
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Lefkimmi, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Lefkimmi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Lefkimmi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 97 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
$102,790
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 rooms in Lefkimmi, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Lefkimmi, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, three houses of ​​215sq.m in total, located in the village of Riglades in Lefkimi …
$111,927
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Lefkimmi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Lefkimmi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground flo…
$85,658
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Vitalades, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vitalades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: air conditioning…
$451,134
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Lefkimmi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Lefkimmi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of l…
$101,648
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
$491,108
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Lefkimmi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Lefkimmi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$376,896
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Lefkimmi, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go