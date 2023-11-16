Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipal Unit of Evrostina
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Evrostina, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Lykoporia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Lykoporia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€790,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pink, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pink, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€220,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Derven, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Derven, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€700,000

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Evrostina, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir