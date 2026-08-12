Cottages for sale in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece

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Cottages in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece

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Municipal Unit of Aegio
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7 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Akrata, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Akrata, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 98 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 be…
$187,733
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Temeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Temeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$439,224
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Egira, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Egira, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 191 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 191 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedr…
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Akrata, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Akrata, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 272 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 272 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 3 bedroo…
$661,197
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Temeni, Greece
Cottage
Temeni, Greece
Area 191 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 191 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. There are: solar panels…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Temeni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Temeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bedr…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Temeni, Greece
Cottage
Temeni, Greece
Area 450 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Peloponnese. A magnificent view of the mount…
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece

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