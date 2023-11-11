Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece

1 room Cottage with furnishings in Lasteika, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Lasteika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. There are solar panels for …
€690,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Granitsaiika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Granitsaiika, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 81 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of…
€165,000

