Cottages for sale in Vrachati, Greece

2 properties total found
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room in Vrachati, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
Vrachati near Korinth detached house of 227 sq.m. 3 levels, on a plot of 500 sq.m. and in ve…
€330,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with storage room, with bbq in Vrachati, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with storage room, with bbq
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Korinthia: Vocha - 230 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathr…
€230,000
Mir