Cottages for sale in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece

3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 296 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 296 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€500,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq in Velo, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq
Velo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 259 m²
€120,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room in Vrachati, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
Vrachati near Korinth detached house of 227 sq.m. 3 levels, on a plot of 500 sq.m. and in ve…
€340,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with storage room, with bbq in Vrachati, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with storage room, with bbq
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Korinthia: Vocha - 230 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathr…
€230,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in Nerantza, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Nerantza, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€170,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Grain, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Grain, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€260,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Grain, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Grain, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€205,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Velo, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Velo, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 be…
€175,000
Cottage 12 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Grain, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Grain, Greece
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 3
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 510 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€900,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Nerantza, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Nerantza, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 be…
€250,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nerantza, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nerantza, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€270,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nerantza, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nerantza, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€220,000

