Cottages for sale in Municipality of Patras, Greece

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Cottages in Municipality of Patras, Greece

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5 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 352 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 352 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$3,78M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Basement consists of one kitchen,…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 360 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of li…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 b…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bed…
$141,685
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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