Cottages for sale in Municipality of Patras, Greece

8 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 306 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€390,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Charam, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Charam, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€400,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 297 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€800,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bed…
€140,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 352 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€3,20M
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Platani, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Platani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bed…
€750,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Mpalas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Mpalas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 74 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of…
€120,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with furnishings in Skioessa, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with furnishings
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of 3 bedr…
€110,000

