Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages in Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio, Greece

;
Assos
5
Cottage Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Assos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Lechaio village near Corinth, maisonette 107 sq.m. 3 levels raised ground floor - 1st & 2nd …
$186,458
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Assos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 179 m²
For Sale -- Residential  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 179 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms, 1 W…
$314,649
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 165 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The house consists of 4 bedrooms,…
$306,984
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Assos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Assos Lechaio near Korinth, detached house of 125 sq.m. on a plot of 500 sq.m. with drilling…
$221,419
Leave a request
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 260 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedr…
$342,406
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Assos, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Kato Assos near Corinth, fully furnished maisonette 50 sq.m. 2 levels (ground floor & 1st fl…
$104,883
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kato Assos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kato Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Kato Assos Corinthia - a home with soul. For sale a partly furnished detached house that rad…
$279,688
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Assos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 135 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bat…
$139,844
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kato Assos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kato Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
Kato Assos village near Corinth, maisonette of 224 sq.m. 2 levels (raised ground floor) with…
$326,302
Leave a request

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go