New build Houses and Villas in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

Cottage village The Pearl
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$748,057
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 173–181 m²
5 real estate properties 5
The Pearl — 5 modern villas with 3 bedrooms, private pool and terrace, just 1 km from the sea and 4 km from Kings Avenue Mall in the prestigious area of Chloraka, Paphos. Ideal for permanent residence, holidays, or investment: VRF system, underfloor heating, energy efficiency, privacy, an…
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Villa City Views
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$617,342
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 135–161 m²
9 real estate properties 9
City Views — 12 modern villas in Konia, Paphos: 3 bedrooms, private pool, up to 175 m² of living space, plots up to 291 m², prices from €530,000. The project is located just 4 km from Paphos city center and 6 km from the sea, in the prestigious area of Konia. Spacious interiors, panoramic…
Coastal Edge Development LTD
