Apartment in a new building Luma Genesis

Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Price on request
Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • Town
    Yeroskipou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

About the complex

Modern 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Apartment in LUMA Genesis – Geroskipou

 

Experience contemporary living in this beautifully designed 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment within the exclusive LUMA Genesis development. Ideal for families, couples, or as an investment.

 

Apartment Highlights – All Included in the Price:

 

-Open-plan living area with sleek, modern design.

 

-Air conditioning in every room.

 

-Electric shutters in the bedrooms.

 

-Covered parking for convenience.

 

Community Perks:

 

-Communal Pool: Relax and enjoy the Cyprus sunshine.

 

-Children’s Playground: A safe and fun space for kids.

 

📍 Prime Location:

 

Situated in Geroskipou, this apartment is just a short distance from the Universal area of Paphos, Paphos Stadium, and the border of Paphos city. It is also close to the Paphos city center, the airport, beautiful beaches, and essential amenities.

 

💰 No Hidden Costs – Everything Included!

 

📞 Contact us today to book a viewing or learn more!

Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 62.8
Price per m², USD 3,078
Apartment price, USD 195,118
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 90.4
Price per m², USD 3,563
Apartment price, USD 325,197

Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
