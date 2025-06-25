Apartment in a new building Luma Genesis

Modern 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Apartment in LUMA Genesis – Geroskipou

Experience contemporary living in this beautifully designed 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment within the exclusive LUMA Genesis development. Ideal for families, couples, or as an investment.

Apartment Highlights – All Included in the Price:

-Open-plan living area with sleek, modern design.

-Air conditioning in every room.

-Electric shutters in the bedrooms.

-Covered parking for convenience.

Community Perks:

-Communal Pool: Relax and enjoy the Cyprus sunshine.

-Children’s Playground: A safe and fun space for kids.

📍 Prime Location:

Situated in Geroskipou, this apartment is just a short distance from the Universal area of Paphos, Paphos Stadium, and the border of Paphos city. It is also close to the Paphos city center, the airport, beautiful beaches, and essential amenities.

💰 No Hidden Costs – Everything Included!

📞 Contact us today to book a viewing or learn more!