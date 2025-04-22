  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New complex of apartments and villas with a beach club surrounded by nature, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,30M
;
9
ID: 19689
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2337259
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

A unique residential complex where every day is filled with serenity and comfort. Located in the prestigious area of ​​Phuket, it offers its residents an exclusive standard of living, combining closeness to nature, developed infrastructure and the highest service. Has its own beach club.

It's possible to buy a furniture package at the price of 4,500,000 baht.

Developer:

The company's first hotel was opened in 1994. Since then, the developer has become a recognizable Asian brand and has already gained worldwide fame for its upscale resort hotels and residential complexes. The company operates more than 40 resorts and hotels around the world, 60 spas, 80 shopping galleries and 3 golf courses.

Payment plan:
  • 20% - signing contract
  • 20% - 25% complete
  • 20% - 50% complete
  • 20% - 75% complete
  • 20% - completion
Advantages
  • Private Beach Club: Enjoy the sun, sand and azure waters of Bang Tao Beach, accessible only to residents of the complex.
  • Sports Complex: Keep fit in the Olympic-size pool, indoor gym or tennis courts.
  • Enchanting nature: Seven lakes, more than 155,000 square meters of forests and botanical gardens create an atmosphere of tranquility and unity with nature.
  • Entertainment for every taste: Stroll along the bike paths and pedestrian paths, visit the shopping center with shops and restaurants, which is always bustling with activity.
  • Developed infrastructure: Near the complex there are the best restaurants, bars, golf courses and other facilities that make your vacation unforgettable.

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

Residential complex New complex of apartments and villas with a beach club surrounded by nature, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,30M
