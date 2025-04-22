Residential complex New complex of apartments and villas with a beach club surrounded by nature, Phuket, Thailand

A unique residential complex where every day is filled with serenity and comfort. Located in the prestigious area of Phuket, it offers its residents an exclusive standard of living, combining closeness to nature, developed infrastructure and the highest service. Has its own beach club.
It's possible to buy a furniture package at the price of 4,500,000 baht.
Developer:
The company's first hotel was opened in 1994. Since then, the developer has become a recognizable Asian brand and has already gained worldwide fame for its upscale resort hotels and residential complexes. The company operates more than 40 resorts and hotels around the world, 60 spas, 80 shopping galleries and 3 golf courses.Payment plan: