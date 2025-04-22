  1. Realting.com
Villa Ayana Luxury

Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$860,186
from
$2,926/m²
;
49
ID: 24638
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/03/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Si Sunthon

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

AYANA is a testament to the bond between architectural brilliance and the symphony of nature.

Inspired by the breathtaking beauty of the cascading hills and the islands’ tropical forests.
 

Type A

Ground Level | ★

(20m above sea level)

Experience seamless indoor-outdoor living surrounded by lush greenery.

  • Wake up to tropical tranquillity with expansive poolside spaces.

  • Perfect for those seeking privacy with direct garden access.

Type B

Mid Level | ★★

(50m above sea level)

Enjoy elevated views blending ocean horizons with lush treetops.

  • Modern minimalist interiors designed for laid-back sophistication.

  • Ideal for balance between height and connection to nature.

Type C

Top Level | 270° Views | ★★★

(80m above sea level)

Indulge in breathtaking 270° panoramic views from the highest vantage point.

  • Exclusive infinity pool living, perfect for a luxury retreat.

  • Ultimate in privacy and prestige, unmatched by any other tier.

It is divided into several parts:
24-hour security personnel---security personnel at the main entrance of the community, security personnel patrolling within the community;
Maintenance of the public environment---road cleaning and repair, maintenance and repair of electricity and lighting systems, water-related maintenance and repair, garbage collection services at the communities and villas;
Maintenance of the green environment---regular pest control in all public areas, pruning and maintenance of green plants, and replenishment and purchase of green plants.
Utility bills for common area use, and property management staff salaries.
Twice-weekly pool cleaning and once-weekly garden maintenance in the villa
Booking fee (non-refundable): THB 200,000.
Down payment: 30 days after the booking fee, pay 30%.

Second payment: The month of foundation construction start, pay 25% (about 2 months)

The third payment: The month of the main structure is completed, pay 25% (about 4 months)

Fourth payment: The month of the interior decoration completed, pay 15% (about 6 months)

Fifth payment: The month of land registration and villa transfer, pay 5%

The interval between each payment is 6 months
Booking fee as handover cost

Location on the map

Si Sunthon, Thailand

