  2. Thailand
  3. Sakhu
  4. Residential complex Sea Heaven is a beachfront property managed by Wyndham.

Residential complex Sea Heaven is a beachfront property managed by Wyndham.

Sakhu, Thailand
from
$176,000
7
ID: 27950
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 089317
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Sakhu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Contract for a guaranteed income of 7% per annum for 5 years.
Or a contract for income division 60/40 between the owner and the hotel in favor of the owner.

Sea Heaven is an exclusive resort complex on the first line of Naithon Beach, which is considered one of the best on the island.

The area of ​​the project is 99,200 m2, on this site will be built 4 buildings with apartments, 15 villas and 3 commercial buildings with shops.

The project consists of 471 apartments - studios, apartments with one and two bedrooms, ranging from 28 m2 to 80 m2.

The price of the apartments includes - a furniture package, decoration, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners.

The territory will feature a 500-meter flower alley, 5 common swimming pools, one of which is on the roof, 4 restaurants, 2 bars, 23 boutique stores, a lobby, parking and 4 gyms.

Completion date: delivered in 2025.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pools
  • Fitness center
  • Yoga zone
  • Coworking areas
  • Game room
  • And much more

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Sakhu, Thailand

Residential complex Sea Heaven is a beachfront property managed by Wyndham.
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$176,000
