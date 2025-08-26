Residential complex Sea Heaven is a beachfront property managed by Wyndham.

Contract for a guaranteed income of 7% per annum for 5 years.

Or a contract for income division 60/40 between the owner and the hotel in favor of the owner.

Sea Heaven is an exclusive resort complex on the first line of Naithon Beach, which is considered one of the best on the island.

The area of ​​the project is 99,200 m2, on this site will be built 4 buildings with apartments, 15 villas and 3 commercial buildings with shops.

The project consists of 471 apartments - studios, apartments with one and two bedrooms, ranging from 28 m2 to 80 m2.

The price of the apartments includes - a furniture package, decoration, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners.

The territory will feature a 500-meter flower alley, 5 common swimming pools, one of which is on the roof, 4 restaurants, 2 bars, 23 boutique stores, a lobby, parking and 4 gyms.

Completion date: delivered in 2025.

Infrastructure:

Swimming pools

Fitness center

Yoga zone

Coworking areas

Game room

And much more

