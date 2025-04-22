  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Si Sunthon
  4. Villa LuxPride 4

Villa LuxPride 4

Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$649,003
from
$1,780/m²
;
10
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 24595
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/03/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Si Sunthon

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Villa of a unique design with a pool

Inspired by Japanese design at home and the unique modern architectural style of our own brand Wallaya. The project is located in an idyllic forest environment.

Luxpride 4 is an amazing modern villa with a pool, combining an elegant minimalist design with luxurious amenities, creating a calm oasis, which without much effort causes a feeling of sophistication. This makes her the perfect place to live and rest.

Large and spacious residential premises that fit into the space of the entire site provide solitude from neighbors. The complex is suitable for families who are looking for a villa with a unique design pool and a full range of services.

It takes into account all aspects of the environment, including air circulation, calm and comfort. In the Lux Pride 4 By Wallaya Villas complex, you will find a truly beautiful lifestyle in nature.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 373.0
Price per m², USD 1,722
Apartment price, USD 663,793

Location on the map

Si Sunthon, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa Naturalе
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,02M
Villa The Priva Golf Course
Kathu, Thailand
from
$980,435
Villa Allthai Village
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$88,085
Villa Nakara Grand Luxury Villa Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$991,257
Villa The Ozone Residences Phase 2
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$967,550
You are viewing
Villa LuxPride 4
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$649,003
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa Laguna Homes
Villa Laguna Homes
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,54M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2016
Number of floors 2
Area 437–1 425 m²
12 real estate objects 12
2000 meters to the sea, Ready to move in, Income Guarantee About the complex: Luxurious villas with an area starting from 400 m², offering exceptional living experiences in a prestigious Phuket area. The panoramic view of the golf courses adds charm to each villa. The number of bedrooms rang…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Manisa Villas – Pasak
Villa Manisa Villas – Pasak
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$588,893
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 269–357 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Perfect for those seeking a combination of luxury and privacy in a tropical paradise. A great choice both for personal living and relaxation as well as for investment purposes. About the location: The project is located in the heart of …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Anchan Indigo
Villa Anchan Indigo
Thalang, Thailand
from
$759,453
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 354 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Perfect for those looking for a luxurious, modern, and peaceful lifestyle in a picturesque area, and for those who appreciate high-quality investments. About the location: Anchan Indigo is located in Thalang, the northern part of Phuket.…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications