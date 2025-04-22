Villa LuxPride 4

Villa of a unique design with a pool



Inspired by Japanese design at home and the unique modern architectural style of our own brand Wallaya. The project is located in an idyllic forest environment.

Luxpride 4 is an amazing modern villa with a pool, combining an elegant minimalist design with luxurious amenities, creating a calm oasis, which without much effort causes a feeling of sophistication. This makes her the perfect place to live and rest.



Large and spacious residential premises that fit into the space of the entire site provide solitude from neighbors. The complex is suitable for families who are looking for a villa with a unique design pool and a full range of services.



It takes into account all aspects of the environment, including air circulation, calm and comfort. In the Lux Pride 4 By Wallaya Villas complex, you will find a truly beautiful lifestyle in nature.