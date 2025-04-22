  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential complex Charming traditional style pool villas in Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex Charming traditional style pool villas in Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$832,774
18/05/2025
$832,774
17/05/2025
$829,702
16/05/2025
$830,255
14/05/2025
$836,939
13/05/2025
$828,015
11/05/2025
$826,229
10/05/2025
$828,989
09/05/2025
$822,256
08/05/2025
$819,264
07/05/2025
$822,096
14/04/2025
$818,409
13/04/2025
$818,889
12/04/2025
$821,938
11/04/2025
$840,518
10/04/2025
$843,943
09/04/2025
$848,178
08/04/2025
$847,652
06/04/2025
$848,153
05/04/2025
$840,427
04/04/2025
$851,652
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 22512
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2409639
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

This new complex consists only 6 homes, each with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car parks, top floor terrace, garden, natural stone pool.

Traditional Thai house architecture has a very long solid history and cultural heritage. The design was shaped and improved through time by the wisdom of ancient Thai architects over the centuries to be more elegant and perfect for the local climate and atmosphere. The combination between Thai heritage identity and modernity in complex creates a sense of luxury art and timelessness rather than just a residence in Phuket.

6 meters high wood ceiling with borderless space design. Living without boundaries between inside and outside, surrounded by nature. The surrounding villas won’t be able to obstruct your view so that you can bask in the sensation of limitless space. Take in the green trees, blue sky, and soothing sounds of nature.

Location and nearby infrastructure

From neighborhood boutique hotels to luxury resort that are five-star, beach club and dining restaurants, it’s easy to fall in love with Chang Talay area which is where this complex locate. It is only 9 minutes drive to Bang Tao beach, the beach is one of the longest beaches of Phuket with such a beautiful stretch of sand, it’s no surprise why it has become the home of the famous luxury resorts and beach club.

Blue tree water park - 5 min

Boat avenue - 6 min

Police station - 7 min

Robinson mall - 10 min

Golf course - 25 min

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Laguna Bay 1
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$34,170
Residential complex Shikarnaya kvartira s otlichnoy lokaciey
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$108,673
Residential complex Cassia Residences
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$154,482
Residential complex Andaman Riviera
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$143,252
Residential complex Sea Heaven
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$170,546
You are viewing
Residential complex Charming traditional style pool villas in Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$832,774
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex The Ozone Lagunia Condominium
Residential complex The Ozone Lagunia Condominium
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$165,699
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 2…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Vega Condominium
Residential complex Vega Condominium
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$88,471
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 34–52 m²
10 real estate objects 10
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it's for: The Vega project is ideal for those seeking modern and luxurious living in Phuket, as well as for investors looking for reliable investments with high growth potential. Location: Vega is located in the prestigious Bang Tao area, close …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Viva Patong
Residential complex Viva Patong
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$93,274
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 7
Area 26–128 m²
13 real estate objects 13
530 meters to the sea, Income Guarantee, Fully Furnished About the Complex: The complex includes 3 buildings, totaling 246 units. Various types of units are available with sizes ranging from 37.3 to 106 sq.m. Unique architectural solutions integrate a modern style with the comfort of a tropi…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications