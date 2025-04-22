Residential complex Charming traditional style pool villas in Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand

This new complex consists only 6 homes, each with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car parks, top floor terrace, garden, natural stone pool.

Traditional Thai house architecture has a very long solid history and cultural heritage. The design was shaped and improved through time by the wisdom of ancient Thai architects over the centuries to be more elegant and perfect for the local climate and atmosphere. The combination between Thai heritage identity and modernity in complex creates a sense of luxury art and timelessness rather than just a residence in Phuket.

6 meters high wood ceiling with borderless space design. Living without boundaries between inside and outside, surrounded by nature. The surrounding villas won’t be able to obstruct your view so that you can bask in the sensation of limitless space. Take in the green trees, blue sky, and soothing sounds of nature.

Location and nearby infrastructure

From neighborhood boutique hotels to luxury resort that are five-star, beach club and dining restaurants, it’s easy to fall in love with Chang Talay area which is where this complex locate. It is only 9 minutes drive to Bang Tao beach, the beach is one of the longest beaches of Phuket with such a beautiful stretch of sand, it’s no surprise why it has become the home of the famous luxury resorts and beach club.

Blue tree water park - 5 min

Boat avenue - 6 min

Police station - 7 min

Robinson mall - 10 min

Golf course - 25 min