  Thailand
  Luxury residence in the midst of nature, in the heart of a prestigious area of Phuket, Thailand

Luxury residence in the midst of nature, in the heart of a prestigious area of Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
€845,248
About the complex

We offer villas with 15-meter-long swimming pools, jacuzzis, large terraces, lush gardens, panoramic views of the mountains.

The residence features a communal garden, a parking, around-the-clock security and video surveillance.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • High ceilings in the open-plan living room (6 meters)
  • Teakwood floors
  • Air conditioning
  • Built-in kitchen
  • Teka applainces
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of one of the most prestigious areas of the island, close to highways and the international airport.

  • International school - 10 minutes
  • Port - 13 minutes
  • Golf course - 15 minutes
  • Water park - 20 minutes
  • International airport - 12 minutes
  • Nai Thon Beach - 15 minutes
  • Layan Beach - 15 minutes
  • Bang Tao Beach - 15 minutes
  • Surin Beach - 20 minutes
  • Mai Khao - 20 minutes
  • Bangkok hospital - 30 minutes
Other complexes
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€49,780
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies and a panoramic sea view. The residence features a security system, an underground parking, a swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness center, a garden. Facilities and equipment in the house Modern kitchen Wardrobes Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on the top of Pratumnak Hill and 5 minutes walk away from the beach.
Residential complex Furnished buy-to-let apartments in a residential complex on the beachfront in Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Furnished buy-to-let apartments in a residential complex on the beachfront in Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€164,655
Agency: TRANIO
Fully furnished luxury condominiums situated in Kamala within a few minutes’ walk to Kamala Beach. Natural waterfall inside the project. Walking pass through the road to the sky garden on the top of the mountain, overlooking the sea view of Kamala beach and enjoy the fresh atmosphere. The compex consists of 14 buildings (elevator in each building), a large common garden, a lobby area, 24-hour reception, 2 communal swimming pools, a clubhouse, a recreation room, a fitness & Spa, restaurants and bars, shuttle bus service, a parking lot for 80 cars, 24 hour security with CCTV system. It offers 7 room types: Type A: 28 m2 with a garden or waterfall view Type B/B+: 38 m2 with a garden, pool or sea view Type C: 38 m2 with a garden, pool or sea view Type D: 35.8 m2 with a sea view Type E: 38 m2 with a garden, pool or sea view Type F: 38 m2 with a garden, pool or sea view Advantages 1 - Offer 6% rental guarantee during the first 3 years (available at room type A,C) and (room type F 1st floor of building 4 and 5) Free staying period 30 day per year No common fees After finished rental guarantees, will be rental pool option 50/50 for 7 years (free staying period 30 day per year) 2 - Offer rental pool option 50/50 for 10 years (available at room type B, B+, and D) Free staying period 30 day per year Common fee 60 THB/per m2 3 - Offer rental pool option 50/50 for 10 years (available at room type E&F) Flexible living option Common fee 60 THB/per m2 Location and nearby infrastructure Kamala is one of the popular destinations for families and long-term visitors in Phuket, Kamala Beach is an objectively beautiful sandy beach for any tropical experience you desire located in the middle of the west coast of Phuket. A tranquil beach, Calm relaxed atmosphere, perfect sunsets, and it is famous for celebrity vacation homes along “Millionaire’s Mile”. It is also home to the Thai dynasty palace and thus Kamala Bay is also known as “The Royal Bay”. Kamala is home to several of the island's most exclusive resorts, from luxury hotels to family-friendly resorts, fringe the shoreline, as well as plenty of restaurants. The beach is easily accessible from Phuket airport with only a 35-minute drive, and other tourist destinations are nearby.
Residential complex Empire Tower
Residential complex Empire Tower
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€96,658
Area 32–69 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Elite complex in the Jomtien area., The floor starts from the height of the third floor, under the building there are two floors of underground parking, the first floor is occupied by a lobby of two shops and a restaurant, on the tenth, on the fifteenth and nineteenth floors of the garden on the balconies of the playgrounds, on the roof pool with chic views and recreation areas, the fifteenth floor is a gym. There is also a solarium, sauna, playground Jomtien Beach is 800 m that is 10 minutes on foot or 3 minutes on a bike The central promenade and Walking Street are approximately 15 minutes by car ( 5.5 km )
