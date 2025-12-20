  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Karon
  4. New houses

New Houses and Villas for sale in Karon, Thailand

apartments
56
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Villa Mali Thai Pool Villa
Villa Mali Thai Pool Villa
Villa Mali Thai Pool Villa
Villa Mali Thai Pool Villa
Villa Mali Thai Pool Villa
Show all Villa Mali Thai Pool Villa
Villa Mali Thai Pool Villa
Karon, Thailand
from
$584,076
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Khram at Karon
Villa Khram at Karon
Villa Khram at Karon
Villa Khram at Karon
Villa Khram at Karon
Show all Villa Khram at Karon
Villa Khram at Karon
Karon, Thailand
from
$2,67M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Welcome to Khram Phuket – a luxury property for sale in Phuket. Located in 2 different prime locations, all on spacious land plots and uniquely designed in a blend of contemporary style. Offer exceptional living spaces: perfect for quality family time and entertaining, each with a large p…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa UNIQUE KATA
Villa UNIQUE KATA
Villa UNIQUE KATA
Villa UNIQUE KATA
Villa UNIQUE KATA
Show all Villa UNIQUE KATA
Villa UNIQUE KATA
Karon, Thailand
from
$502,274
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Unique Villa Kata, with its completion expected in Q4 2025, is an exquisite hillside villa project currently in the pre-sale stage This development comprises 4 residential villas, each thoughtfully designed to provide a serene and luxurious living experience. Unique Villa Kata offers 3…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
OneOne
Villa Hightone Karon & gardens
Villa Hightone Karon & gardens
Villa Hightone Karon & gardens
Villa Hightone Karon & gardens
Villa Hightone Karon & gardens
Show all Villa Hightone Karon & gardens
Villa Hightone Karon & gardens
Karon, Thailand
from
$1,03M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Phuket9 Company represents an elite village of villas with a sea view located 1 kilometer from Karon Beach in Phuket. Hightone is a well-thought-out eco-friendly and comfortable community, fully focused on long-term residence or vacation of guests and owners with a large family. When deve…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Aurora Kata
Villa Aurora Kata
Villa Aurora Kata
Villa Aurora Kata
Villa Aurora Kata
Show all Villa Aurora Kata
Villa Aurora Kata
Karon, Thailand
from
$1,83M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Positioned in the heart of Kata, this exclusive club for owners features a modern, curved design and extensive use of glass, ensuring you are always connected with nature and enjoying panoramic sea views. The multifunctional indoor area offers Western food, coffee, and drinks, providing a pe…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Kata Luxe ( Katalux Beach)
Villa Kata Luxe ( Katalux Beach)
Villa Kata Luxe ( Katalux Beach)
Villa Kata Luxe ( Katalux Beach)
Villa Kata Luxe ( Katalux Beach)
Show all Villa Kata Luxe ( Katalux Beach)
Villa Kata Luxe ( Katalux Beach)
Karon, Thailand
from
$1,49M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
Exclusive project for Phuket A unique project is only 500 meters from Kata. All 3 exclusive villas with 5-6 bedrooms, built-in elevator, living spaces, pool, sauna, hammam and parking. A full package of furniture and appliances is included in the price. The entire infrastructure of the We…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Hightone Seaview Villas and Garden
Villa Hightone Seaview Villas and Garden
Villa Hightone Seaview Villas and Garden
Villa Hightone Seaview Villas and Garden
Villa Hightone Seaview Villas and Garden
Show all Villa Hightone Seaview Villas and Garden
Villa Hightone Seaview Villas and Garden
Karon, Thailand
from
$923,594
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 234–580 m²
9 real estate properties 9
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: Ideally suited for long-term residents and vacationers with large families looking for a harmonious blend of comfortable and eco-friendly living in a luxurious setting. About the location: The location of Hightone Seaview Villas and Gard…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Karon, Thailand
from
$744,269
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 320 m²
1 real estate property 1
Your own piece of paradise Luxurious life surrounded by nature The best on Phuket Hotel residence under an international brand. A collection of 68 apartments and villas with a sea view inspired by nature is located between the mountains and the sea. Enjoy the panoramic view of the A…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Katalux Beach Villas
Villa Katalux Beach Villas
Villa Katalux Beach Villas
Villa Katalux Beach Villas
Villa Katalux Beach Villas
Show all Villa Katalux Beach Villas
Villa Katalux Beach Villas
Karon, Thailand
from
$1,37M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 6
Area 792–803 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Round-trip Tickets to Phuket as a Gift!* Who is it for: Perfectly suited for discerning buyers looking for seclusion and luxury, as well as investors seeking a stable rental income. Location: Located just 500 meters from the magnificent Kata Beach on Phuket Island, Katalux Beach Villas off…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Mali Thai Pool Villas
Villa Mali Thai Pool Villas
Villa Mali Thai Pool Villas
Villa Mali Thai Pool Villas
Villa Mali Thai Pool Villas
Show all Villa Mali Thai Pool Villas
Villa Mali Thai Pool Villas
Karon, Thailand
from
$520,417
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 220–349 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Tickets to Phuket and back included!* Who is it for: Ideal for family vacations or those seeking luxurious accommodation in Phuket. This project is also an attractive option for investors looking for profitable real estate investments. About the location: Conveniently located near the sere…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Katamanda
Villa Katamanda
Villa Katamanda
Villa Katamanda
Villa Katamanda
Show all Villa Katamanda
Villa Katamanda
Karon, Thailand
from
$702,316
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2003
Number of floors 3
Area 234–1 074 m²
15 real estate properties 15
300 m to the sea About the complex: An exclusive estate on a picturesque hillside overlooking the Andaman Sea offers private villas surrounded by jungles and gardens. The complex includes 3-6 bedrooms, 24-hour security, a tennis court, a gym, and a shared pool. The villas are unique and comf…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Khram Villas – Karon
Villa Khram Villas – Karon
Villa Khram Villas – Karon
Villa Khram Villas – Karon
Villa Khram Villas – Karon
Show all Villa Khram Villas – Karon
Villa Khram Villas – Karon
Karon, Thailand
from
$2,47M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 1 847 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who's it for: Khram Villas – Karon is perfect for those seeking unique luxury and seclusion. Ideal for family vacations or as an investment with high income potential. About the location: The villas are located in a picturesque area near Kata and Karo…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Phutong Pool Villa
Villa Phutong Pool Villa
Villa Phutong Pool Villa
Villa Phutong Pool Villa
Villa Phutong Pool Villa
Show all Villa Phutong Pool Villa
Villa Phutong Pool Villa
Karon, Thailand
from
$862,796
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 279 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it suits: Phutong Pool Villa is perfect for anyone seeking a luxurious lifestyle in Phuket while valuing personal space and stunning sea views. Suitable for both personal residence and investment purposes. About the location: Located in a priva…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Amber Villas
Villa Amber Villas
Villa Amber Villas
Villa Amber Villas
Villa Amber Villas
Show all Villa Amber Villas
Villa Amber Villas
Karon, Thailand
from
$861,817
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 452–460 m²
3 real estate properties 3
600 meters to the sea About the complex: A unique complex of 8 spacious private villas with a pool, located just 600 meters from Kata Beach. The villas come in 2 layout options: all with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. An exceptional combination of modern architecture and traditional Thai elemen…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Kata Rocks
Villa Kata Rocks
Villa Kata Rocks
Villa Kata Rocks
Villa Kata Rocks
Show all Villa Kata Rocks
Villa Kata Rocks
Karon, Thailand
from
$1,55M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2014
Number of floors 2
Area 134–457 m²
7 real estate properties 7
500 meters to the sea, Ready for move-in, Fully furnished About the complex: This luxury resort is situated on a hillside overlooking the tranquil Andaman Sea and Ko Pu Island. The complex consists of 34 villas ranging in size from 134 to 460 sq.m., each equipped with a private pool. The mod…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 5 rooms
457.0
3,91M
Villa
134.0 – 324.0
340,543 – 2,66M
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Unique Villa Kata
Villa Unique Villa Kata
Villa Unique Villa Kata
Villa Unique Villa Kata
Villa Unique Villa Kata
Show all Villa Unique Villa Kata
Villa Unique Villa Kata
Karon, Thailand
from
$462,897
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 290–460 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: If you are looking for a blend of luxury, comfort, and exceptional nature, Unique Villa Kata is the perfect choice. This project is ideal for families wishing to acquire a cozy home and for investors seeking profitable opportunit…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Baan Pattama
Villa Baan Pattama
Villa Baan Pattama
Villa Baan Pattama
Villa Baan Pattama
Show all Villa Baan Pattama
Villa Baan Pattama
Karon, Thailand
from
$522,133
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences Pool Villa
Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences Pool Villa
Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences Pool Villa
Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences Pool Villa
Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences Pool Villa
Show all Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences Pool Villa
Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences Pool Villa
Karon, Thailand
from
$684,759
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket as a Gift!* Who it’s for: Ideal choice for those who value luxury, privacy, and stunning sea views. Suitable for family vacations, permanent residence, and profitable investments. About the location: Located near the beautiful Karon Beach, the Melia Phuket Karo…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go