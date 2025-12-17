  1. Realting.com
New Houses and Villas for sale in Pattaya, Thailand

Villa SABAI HOME 8
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$80,825
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
SABAI HOME 8 Villas in Bang Lamung, Pattaya! An attractive investment in your future! Installment plan available! Fully furnished! Each residence boasts a generous layout that provides both comfort and convenience for residents. For those looking for a harmonious combination of tranquility …
DDA Real Estate
Villa ELEMENT
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$207,964
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Unique opportunity to invest in luxury ELEMENT villas! Installments! Discover your dream home at Patta Element. With a collection of over 5 different home designs, you can easily find the perfect one that suits your unique style. The project pays attention to every detail to ensure that the…
DDA Real Estate
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$232,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
NARITA VILLA is a new villa complex located in Pattaya. The complex has a modern design in Japanese style. Jomtien Beach or South Pattaya District is just a 10-15 minute away! LOCATION: Nearby there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, honey. institutions, schools! The villa is loca…
DDA Real Estate
Villa VILLA ASIATIC PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$182,890
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
A great investment option! Stylish villas in Pattaya from the developer FED PROPERTY! Installments! VILLA ASIATIC PATTAYA is a brand new village offering a European lifestyle with an Asian touch in an ideal location. The Thai lifestyle is cheerful, the countryside in Europe is measured. Ther…
DDA Real Estate
