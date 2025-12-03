  1. Realting.com
New Houses and Villas for sale in Phang-nga Province, Thailand

Thai Mueang
Villa Colonial Beach Front Villa Natai Beach
Villa Colonial Beach Front Villa Natai Beach
Phang-nga Province, Thailand
from
$5,42M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 850 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it is for: The project is ideal for discerning individuals who appreciate luxury and tranquility. Special attention is given to comfort and privacy, making it an excellent choice for family vacations and long-term stays. About the location: Coloni…
Villa AQUELLA Lakeside – Beach Country Club Golf
Villa AQUELLA Lakeside – Beach Country Club Golf
Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
from
$1,14M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 368–644 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for affluent individuals seeking luxurious and tranquil seaside accommodation, as well as those who appreciate exclusive conditions for relaxation and sports activities. About the location: AQUELLA Lakeside is located in the pictur…
Villa Sava Beach Villas
Villa Sava Beach Villas
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
from
$6,46M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2012
Number of floors 3
Area 823 m²
2 real estate properties 2
10 m from the sea, Guaranteed income of 4%About the complex:The complex on the coast of the Andaman Sea includes 7 luxurious private villas on Natai Beach, Phang Nga Province. Five beachfront villas with 25-meter pool and 6-7 bedrooms, spacious living rooms and gardens. Two three-storey vill…
Villa Baba Beach Club Natai
Villa Baba Beach Club Natai
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
from
$876,492
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2020
Number of floors 2
Area 110–1 053 m²
9 real estate properties 9
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it is suitable for: Ideal for those seeking a combination of luxurious living and seclusion on one of Thailand's most beautiful beaches. Suitable for both living and investment purposes. About the location: Baba Beach Club Natai is located on the …
Villa Veyla Natai Beachfront Villas
Villa Veyla Natai Beachfront Villas
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
from
$2,05M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 3
Area 585–615 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for connoisseurs of exclusive and serene holidays in the south of Thailand. The project is designed for those seeking a blend of luxury, privacy, and access to modern amenities. About the location: Veyla Natai Beachfront Villas ar…
