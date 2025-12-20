  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Sakhu
  4. New houses

New Houses and Villas for sale in Sakhu, Thailand

apartments
29
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Villa Tiara Saku in Nai Thon
Villa Tiara Saku in Nai Thon
Villa Tiara Saku in Nai Thon
Villa Tiara Saku in Nai Thon
Villa Tiara Saku in Nai Thon
Show all Villa Tiara Saku in Nai Thon
Villa Tiara Saku in Nai Thon
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$888,638
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
TIARA Saku, Private Villas in Phuket Live in the Heart of a Hidden Gem. TIARA Saku goes beyond being merely a villa; it’;s a sanctuary where the boundaries between home and nature seamlessly blur, creating an unparalleled lifestyle that celebrates the beauty of living with and within the …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Narinsaya Pool
Villa Narinsaya Pool
Villa Narinsaya Pool
Villa Narinsaya Pool
Villa Narinsaya Pool
Show all Villa Narinsaya Pool
Villa Narinsaya Pool
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$234,791
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Overview 12 Exclusive Pool Villas Land Plot Sizes: 140 - 250 sq.m. Total Built-Up Area: 120 - 230 sq.m. Two villa types tailored to your needs: Type 1: 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Private Pool (3.5 x 7 m), and 2 Carports. Type 2: 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Private Pool (3.5 x 7 m)…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Vista Del Mar
Villa Vista Del Mar
Villa Vista Del Mar
Villa Vista Del Mar
Villa Vista Del Mar
Show all Villa Vista Del Mar
Villa Vista Del Mar
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$949,024
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 360–700 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa Cerulean
Villa Cerulean
Villa Cerulean
Villa Cerulean
Villa Cerulean
Show all Villa Cerulean
Villa Cerulean
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$461,780
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
MOdern tropical Villas in phuket, thailand Nestled amidst the verdant embrace of the mountains, this villa project is meticulously designed to harmonise with nature. The open space concept seamlessly links indoor and outdoor areas, inviting the gentle caress of breezes, and the soft glow …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Phuvista Naithon
Villa Phuvista Naithon
Villa Phuvista Naithon
Villa Phuvista Naithon
Villa Phuvista Naithon
Show all Villa Phuvista Naithon
Villa Phuvista Naithon
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$1,55M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
The story of Phuvista. The first meaning comes from the name Phuket, the second meaning with the same sound in Thai as a mountain is Phukhao, and Vista means spectacular scenery. Therefore, all three meanings can be combined into Phuket's beautiful mountain. Phuvista is located at Nai Thon B…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa SRA
Villa SRA
Villa SRA
Villa SRA
Villa SRA
Show all Villa SRA
Villa SRA
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$384,043
Finishing options Finished
Welcome to Sra Villas We are proud to present that life is always connected at SRA Villas. Giving importance to functional indoor and outdoor lifestyles, our modern and tropical 5-Rais living spaces come with surrounding mountain views and ocean breezes. Each of our spacious villas is one…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Phuvista 3 Naiyang Pool
Villa Phuvista 3 Naiyang Pool
Villa Phuvista 3 Naiyang Pool
Villa Phuvista 3 Naiyang Pool
Villa Phuvista 3 Naiyang Pool
Show all Villa Phuvista 3 Naiyang Pool
Villa Phuvista 3 Naiyang Pool
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$540,910
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
PHUVISTA 3 – Naiyang Beach .The modern Balinese luxury pool villa for you. Discover the beauty of a modern Balinese luxury pool villa, combining sleek contemporary aesthetics and top-of-the-range amenities for optimal living comfort. These new pool villas for sale in Phuket, next to Nai Y…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Cocoon
Villa Cocoon
Villa Cocoon
Villa Cocoon
Villa Cocoon
Show all Villa Cocoon
Villa Cocoon
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$745,249
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Cocoon Villas Phase 3 is our new development featuring 8 luxurious villas nestled within a peaceful and tranquil setting Designed with a modern and contemporary flair, each villa sits on expansive plots of land ranging from 580 to 630 sqm. and boasts a generously sized private pool, with dim…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Maison Sky
Villa Maison Sky
Villa Maison Sky
Villa Maison Sky
Villa Maison Sky
Show all Villa Maison Sky
Villa Maison Sky
Thalang, Thailand
from
$647,903
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Maison Sky Villas Phuket Experience luxury redefined with our modern and distinctive Tropical-style Pool Villa, where contemporary design meets the serene beauty of nature. This exclusive property offers sweeping panoramic sea views, allowing you to immerse yourself in the breathtaking surr…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Sun Sea by Chao Wilai
Villa Sun Sea by Chao Wilai
Villa Sun Sea by Chao Wilai
Villa Sun Sea by Chao Wilai
Villa Sun Sea by Chao Wilai
Show all Villa Sun Sea by Chao Wilai
Villa Sun Sea by Chao Wilai
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$177,136
A Hidden Gem on a Beautiful Tropical Island At Chao Wilai, we believe that comfort and affortability goes hand in hand. Our goal is to provide our community with an amazing experience at the best value. Located only minutes from the beautiful Naiyang Beach- we believe that any one can exp…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Aileen Phase 6 Naithon Hills
Villa Aileen Phase 6 Naithon Hills
Villa Aileen Phase 6 Naithon Hills
Villa Aileen Phase 6 Naithon Hills
Villa Aileen Phase 6 Naithon Hills
Show all Villa Aileen Phase 6 Naithon Hills
Villa Aileen Phase 6 Naithon Hills
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$384,502
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
This is the sixth phase of Aileen Nai Thon, located between Nai Thon and Nai Yang. The villas in this phase will be built on a gentle hillside surrounded by tropical vegetation and are just a few minutes’ drive from the sandy shores of Nai Thon and Nai Yang, as well as Phuket International…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Amrits Luxury
Villa Amrits Luxury
Villa Amrits Luxury
Villa Amrits Luxury
Villa Amrits Luxury
Show all Villa Amrits Luxury
Villa Amrits Luxury
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$534,442
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
“WHERE UNDISCOVERED NATURE MEETS LUXURY”. The name AMRITS is rooted from ancient Thai word “Amarit” meaning the water of life. While our villas are located near one of Phuket’;s most beautiful beach, it is also surrounded by a lush national park. Our design team is inspired to integrat…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Aileen Villas
Villa Aileen Villas
Villa Aileen Villas
Villa Aileen Villas
Villa Aileen Villas
Show all Villa Aileen Villas
Villa Aileen Villas
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$243,324
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
Area 120–414 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Ready to Move InAbout the Complex:An exclusive estate within a gated community featuring 7 luxurious villas, each with a private pool. Layout options include 2, 3, and 5 bedrooms. Plot sizes range from 217 to 312 m², with a built-up area of 194 to 415 m². The villas are surrounded by tropica…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa PHUVISTA 3 – Naiyang Beach
Villa PHUVISTA 3 – Naiyang Beach
Villa PHUVISTA 3 – Naiyang Beach
Villa PHUVISTA 3 – Naiyang Beach
Villa PHUVISTA 3 – Naiyang Beach
Show all Villa PHUVISTA 3 – Naiyang Beach
Villa PHUVISTA 3 – Naiyang Beach
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$451,941
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 206–266 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Tickets to Phuket and back for free!* Who it suits: PHUVISTA 3 – Naiyang Beach is perfect for those seeking a combination of luxury, tranquility, and convenient location near Phuket's most beautiful beaches. It is ideal for discerning buyers who value comfort and wish to invest in promising…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Amrits Luxury Villas
Villa Amrits Luxury Villas
Villa Amrits Luxury Villas
Villa Amrits Luxury Villas
Villa Amrits Luxury Villas
Show all Villa Amrits Luxury Villas
Villa Amrits Luxury Villas
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$493,027
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 270 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Roundtrip Tickets to Phuket as a Gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for those seeking luxurious and peaceful accommodation surrounded by nature, as well as investors interested in high-return real estate in a popular tourist location. About the location: Located near the picturesque Nai Yang Beac…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Wilawan LUXURY VILLAS
Villa Wilawan LUXURY VILLAS
Villa Wilawan LUXURY VILLAS
Villa Wilawan LUXURY VILLAS
Villa Wilawan LUXURY VILLAS
Show all Villa Wilawan LUXURY VILLAS
Villa Wilawan LUXURY VILLAS
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$643,272
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 240–456 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Tickets to Phuket and Back as a Gift!* Who it’s for: Wilawan Luxury Villas are perfect for families looking to enjoy peace and comfort in Phuket, as well as for investors seeking high-income assets. About the location: The villas are located near Layan, Naithon, and Naiyang beaches in a qu…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Orienna Azure Villas
Villa Orienna Azure Villas
Villa Orienna Azure Villas
Villa Orienna Azure Villas
Villa Orienna Azure Villas
Show all Villa Orienna Azure Villas
Villa Orienna Azure Villas
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$534,112
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 272–441 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* For whom it suits: Orienna Azure Villas are ideal for discerning individuals who value luxury, tranquility, and convenience. It's the perfect place for personal residence, leisure, or profitable investments in Phuket's growing real estate market. Abou…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Aileen Villas Nai Thon
Villa Aileen Villas Nai Thon
Villa Aileen Villas Nai Thon
Villa Aileen Villas Nai Thon
Villa Aileen Villas Nai Thon
Villa Aileen Villas Nai Thon
Villa Aileen Villas Nai Thon
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$363,588
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 180–205 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: These luxurious villas are ideal for those seeking a tranquil and private life close to nature in Phuket. Aileen Villas Naithon will meet the requirements of discerning buyers who value comfort and elegance in every aspect of life. About…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Vista Del Mar – Phuket
Villa Vista Del Mar – Phuket
Villa Vista Del Mar – Phuket
Villa Vista Del Mar – Phuket
Villa Vista Del Mar – Phuket
Show all Villa Vista Del Mar – Phuket
Villa Vista Del Mar – Phuket
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$805,277
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 300–700 m²
10 real estate properties 10
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: This project is perfect for those who seek to enjoy luxury and tranquility on the shores of Phuket. An excellent choice for discerning buyers who value high living standards and investment benefits. About the location: Vista Del Mar is …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa AILEEN VILLAS LAYAN
Villa AILEEN VILLAS LAYAN
Villa AILEEN VILLAS LAYAN
Villa AILEEN VILLAS LAYAN
Villa AILEEN VILLAS LAYAN
Show all Villa AILEEN VILLAS LAYAN
Villa AILEEN VILLAS LAYAN
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$488,771
Number of floors 2
Modern villa near Layan Beach in Phuket. Great option for permanent residence, investment or rental! Income from 8%! Instalments available! Aileen Villas Layan Phase V is a complex of private villas with a pool in a modern and luxurious style, just 1 km from Layan Beach. Phuket Airp…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa TIARA Saku
Villa TIARA Saku
Villa TIARA Saku
Villa TIARA Saku
Villa TIARA Saku
Show all Villa TIARA Saku
Villa TIARA Saku
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$876,492
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 448–585 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who will benefit: Ideal for those who value luxury and comfort surrounded by nature. Perfect for discerning buyers seeking serene living and lucrative investments in Phuket. About the location: The TIARA Saku project is located near Naiyang Beach an…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Maison Sky Villa
Villa Maison Sky Villa
Villa Maison Sky Villa
Villa Maison Sky Villa
Villa Maison Sky Villa
Show all Villa Maison Sky Villa
Villa Maison Sky Villa
Thalang, Thailand
from
$597,110
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 300–388 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: This project is ideal for those who aspire for a luxurious life with stunning sea views in Phuket, value privacy and exceptional quality. Maison Sky Villa is suitable for both permanent residence and investment purposes. About the locat…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Phuvista Villas Naithon
Villa Phuvista Villas Naithon
Villa Phuvista Villas Naithon
Villa Phuvista Villas Naithon
Villa Phuvista Villas Naithon
Show all Villa Phuvista Villas Naithon
Villa Phuvista Villas Naithon
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$662,847
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 290–669 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Ideal for: The Phuvista Villas Naithon project is perfect for those seeking a blend of luxury and tranquility, who appreciate modern architecture and wish to live in harmony with tropical nature. This offer is for discerning buyers who value convenie…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go