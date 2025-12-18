  1. Realting.com
New Houses and Villas for sale in Surat Thani Province, Thailand

Ko Samui
3
Phet Pha-ngan
1
Villa CAYA
Villa CAYA
Baan Wang Ta Kien, Thailand
from
$130,749
The year of construction 2025
Ultra-modern villa on the island of Koh Phangan in close proximity to the beach! An excellent option for permanent residence, investment or rental! The West Coast is the most beautiful and attractive place to live and investment place on Koh Phangan. ROI ON RENTAL 11%+! The villa is…
Villa CHANDRA VILLA
Villa CHANDRA VILLA
Ko Samui, Thailand
from
$549,844
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Invest in a unique villa located near the beach! Yield from 7%! Turnkey finishing, apartments are furnished! Near the beach with panoramic views of the sea and mountains! CHANDRA VILLA is a unique and comfortable place to live and relax. The villa is a combination of a rustic cozy house a…
Villa SUNRISE RESIDENCE
Villa SUNRISE RESIDENCE
Ko Samui, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
An ideal investment opportunity for a luxury villa! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Income from 7%! Installment plan! Panoramic views of the sea and valleys! Located on the slope of a green hilltop! Sunrise Hotel is an idyllic combination of breathtaking sea views, p…
OneOne
Villa SUNRISE PARK
Villa SUNRISE PARK
Ko Samui, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
A unique opportunity to invest in a luxurious and modern villa on the breathtaking island of Koh Samui! Installment plan! Just 800 meters from Chaweng Noi Beach! Stylish interior in soft colors! Fully equipped but not furnished! SUNRISE PARK provides a great opportunity to exp…
