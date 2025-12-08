  1. Realting.com
  Thailand
  Rawai
  New houses

New Houses and Villas for sale in Rawai, Thailand

Villa Quinta Lane by Intira
Villa Quinta Lane by Intira
Villa Quinta Lane by Intira
Villa Quinta Lane by Intira
Villa Quinta Lane by Intira
Villa Quinta Lane by Intira
Villa Quinta Lane by Intira
Rawai, Thailand
from
$461,447
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Introducing Our Exclusive Four Bedroom Private Pool Villas Welcome to Intira Villas latest project - Quinta Lane - six exclusive three or four bedroom private pool villasin the beautiful area of Rawai, Phuket. These luxurious villas are designed for those seeking a high-endlifestyle and a…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Nature's Rest Sai Yuan
Villa Nature’s Rest Sai Yuan
Villa Nature’s Rest Sai Yuan
Villa Nature’s Rest Sai Yuan
Villa Nature’s Rest Sai Yuan
Villa Nature’s Rest Sai Yuan
Karon, Thailand
from
$1,01M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Nature';s Rest Villa Sai Yuan: Modern Pool Villas near Nai Harn Beach Introducing the captivating Nature';s Rest Villa Sai Yuan, where modern luxury living meets the natural beauty of Phuket. Nature';s Rest Villa Sai Yuan is situated in close proximity to the enchanting Nai Harn Beach, th…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Nai Harn Baan Bua Pattama
Villa Nai Harn Baan Bua Pattama
Villa Nai Harn Baan Bua Pattama
Villa Nai Harn Baan Bua Pattama
Villa Nai Harn Baan Bua Pattama
Villa Nai Harn Baan Bua Pattama
Rawai, Thailand
from
$306,210
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2011
Number of floors 1
Area 128–313 m²
12 real estate properties
Income Guarantee, Fully Furnished About the Complex: Set on a private, secured, and monitored territory, there are only 15 villas featuring 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms, with a total area ranging from 120 to 305 sqm, and land plots from 195 to 520 sqm. All rooms are bright, well-ventilated, with hi…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Karon PhuketKaron Phuket
Villa Villa Suksan – Phase 5
Villa Villa Suksan – Phase 5
Villa Villa Suksan – Phase 5
Villa Villa Suksan – Phase 5
Villa Villa Suksan – Phase 5
Villa Villa Suksan – Phase 5
Rawai, Thailand
from
$505,352
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 283–468 m²
8 real estate properties
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who fits: Villa Suksan – Phase 5 is ideal for those who seek a luxurious and peaceful life in Phuket. This place is for discerning individuals who value comfort and high standards of quality. About the Location: The project is located near Rawai Beach…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa WamDom Villas
Villa WamDom Villas
Villa WamDom Villas
Villa WamDom Villas
Villa WamDom Villas
Villa WamDom Villas
Rawai, Thailand
from
$419,524
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 255 m²
3 real estate properties
Full FurnishingAbout the Complex:The complex consists of 14 buildings, offering 100 unique villas. The villas are available with 3-4 bedrooms and sizes ranging from 300 to 500 sqm. Architectural features include modern design solutions and the use of natural materials. Internal infrastructur…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Baan-Nalin
Villa Baan-Nalin
Villa Baan-Nalin
Villa Baan-Nalin
Villa Baan-Nalin
Villa Baan-Nalin
Rawai, Thailand
from
$1,16M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 664–803 m²
7 real estate properties
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Perfect for those seeking a combination of luxurious accommodation, privacy, and the possibility of long-term residence in Phuket. About the location: Baan-Nalin is located near Nai Harn beach in the south of Phuket, in a cozy village wi…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Sunpao Rawai
Villa Sunpao Rawai
Villa Sunpao Rawai
Villa Sunpao Rawai
Villa Sunpao Rawai
Villa Sunpao Rawai
Rawai, Thailand
from
$491,572
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Villa Sunpao is an intimate Boutique Resort offering elegantly decorated private pool villas surrounded by nature and green. Our collection of tropical homes mix modern technology and exotic materials producing rich design in complete harmony with the surrounding environment. The beautifu…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Charn Baan Saiyuan
Villa Charn Baan Saiyuan
Villa Charn Baan Saiyuan
Villa Charn Baan Saiyuan
Villa Charn Baan Saiyuan
Villa Charn Baan Saiyuan
Rawai, Thailand
from
$331,493
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 190–234 m²
4 real estate properties
Ready for Move-in, Fully FurnishedAbout the Complex:The complex consists of 5 buildings and includes 102 modern units. Various types of units with areas ranging from 30 to 60 m² are available. Thoughtful architectural solutions and quality materials create a comfortable and stylish space. Th…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Monetaria
Villa Monetaria
Villa Monetaria
Villa Monetaria
Villa Monetaria
Villa Monetaria
Rawai, Thailand
from
$661,277
Number of floors 1
Area 274–374 m²
2 real estate properties
A new project of luxurious villas in the Ravai area The project of exclusive villas located in a quiet residential area 800 meters from a beautiful beach will be completed in April 2025. A beautiful location in the Ravai area allows you to simultaneously feel solitude, but is also in th…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Civetta Grand Villas
Villa Civetta Grand Villas
Villa Civetta Grand Villas
Villa Civetta Grand Villas
Villa Civetta Grand Villas
Villa Civetta Grand Villas
Rawai, Thailand
from
$977,836
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 350–441 m²
4 real estate properties
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: Civetta Grand Villas is perfect for those who seek luxury and privacy in one of the most picturesque corners of Phuket. The project is designed for discerning buyers who value comfort and high investment attractiveness. About th…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Grand Sea Through Luxury Villas
Villa Grand Sea Through Luxury Villas
Villa Grand Sea Through Luxury Villas
Villa Grand Sea Through Luxury Villas
Villa Grand Sea Through Luxury Villas
Villa Grand Sea Through Luxury Villas
Rawai, Thailand
from
$788,842
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 401–402 m²
4 real estate properties
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Who It's For: The project is ideal for discerning investors who prefer a combination of luxury, convenience, and prime location. It is attractive for both permanent residence and vacation. About the Location: Grand Sea Through Luxury Villas are located n…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Villa Sunpao – Phase 1 Rawai
Villa Villa Sunpao – Phase 1 Rawai
Villa Villa Sunpao – Phase 1 Rawai
Villa Villa Sunpao – Phase 1 Rawai
Villa Villa Sunpao – Phase 1 Rawai
Villa Villa Sunpao – Phase 1 Rawai
Rawai, Thailand
from
$369,770
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 190–225 m²
4 real estate properties
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: An ideal choice for those seeking a luxurious and comfortable life surrounded by tropical nature. Perfect for families valuing tranquility and investors looking for profitable investment. About the location: Villa Sunpao – Phase 1 is si…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Grand Sea Through Luxury
Villa Grand Sea Through Luxury
Villa Grand Sea Through Luxury
Villa Grand Sea Through Luxury
Villa Grand Sea Through Luxury
Villa Grand Sea Through Luxury
Rawai, Thailand
from
$857,398
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
A Project of Four Exclusive Pool Villas Introducing a new project of luxury pool villas that redefines modern living in Phuket. This exclusive development features two-story villas with breathtaking views of the ocean, mountains and city, providing a total area of ​​401.69 sq.m. Pri…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Rawayana
Villa Rawayana
Villa Rawayana
Villa Rawayana
Villa Rawayana
Villa Rawayana
Rawai, Thailand
from
$559,690
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 295–339 m²
7 real estate properties
Exclusive Wille project 30 meters from Ravai Beach Ravai, the largest district of the Island of Phuket, located in the south, is a popular choice among emigrants and tourists thanks to convenient transport accessibility. In addition, he offers proximity to beautiful beaches, such as Naicha…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Charn Baan Saiyuan
Villa Charn Baan Saiyuan
Villa Charn Baan Saiyuan
Villa Charn Baan Saiyuan
Villa Charn Baan Saiyuan
Villa Charn Baan Saiyuan
Rawai, Thailand
from
$350,356
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Villas in a premium location, just 10 minutes drive to Rawai, Naiharn beach Villas between Nai Harn and Rawai beaches that are being built off-plan, but the developer plans to complete construction by 2025. In the closed area of the complex there are 16 private villas with a swimming p…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Saiyuan Estate
Villa Saiyuan Estate
Villa Saiyuan Estate
Villa Saiyuan Estate
Villa Saiyuan Estate
Villa Saiyuan Estate
Rawai, Thailand
from
$293,668
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2012
Number of floors 1
Area 90–154 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Full Furnishing, Guaranteed Income About the Complex: The area is surrounded by lush gardens providing shade and freshness. Each villa is furnished with stunning furniture and has its own pool. The villas offer a large open-plan living room, a fully equipped European kitchen, a barbecue area…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Monetaria Villas
Villa Monetaria Villas
Villa Monetaria Villas
Villa Monetaria Villas
Villa Monetaria Villas
Villa Monetaria Villas
Rawai, Thailand
from
$490,287
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 274–375 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: Perfect for those seeking a luxurious life in a tropical paradise and smart real estate investments. The project is designed for discerning individuals who value comfort, elegance, and security. About the location: Located near …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Baannaraya
Villa Baannaraya
Villa Baannaraya
Villa Baannaraya
Villa Baannaraya
Villa Baannaraya
Rawai, Thailand
from
$417,176
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2014
Number of floors 1
Area 120–350 m²
12 real estate properties 12
Ready to Move In, Fully FurnishedAbout the Complex:The villas are decorated in an Asian style with elegant furniture made from natural wood. Layouts range from 2 to 4 bedrooms, each with its own pool and tropical garden for a private atmosphere. The complex is situated close to restaurants a…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Baan-Boondharik II
Villa Baan-Boondharik II
Villa Baan-Boondharik II
Villa Baan-Boondharik II
Villa Baan-Boondharik II
Villa Baan-Boondharik II
Rawai, Thailand
from
$842,779
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2015
Number of floors 2
Area 238–469 m²
10 real estate properties 10
Income GuaranteeAbout the Complex:Luxurious villas in modern zen design with high ceilings (3 m) and sliding doors. Villa area: 323-390 sq.m, land plots: 544-758 sq.m. Each bedroom has its own bathroom, the master bedroom overlooks the pool and garden. Spacious terrace 4x10 m, pool with sala…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa VIP Galaxy
Villa VIP Galaxy
Villa VIP Galaxy
Villa VIP Galaxy
Villa VIP Galaxy
Villa VIP Galaxy
Rawai, Thailand
from
$665,679
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
VIP GALAXY is a luxury villa community located close to Rawai and Nai Harn beaches in the south of Phuket. Choose between 4 different styles of villas for sale with 2 – 3 bedrooms and 206 – 272 square meters of indoor and outdoor living space. Each villa comes with a private pool and gard…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Waranya Villas
Villa Waranya Villas
Villa Waranya Villas
Villa Waranya Villas
Villa Waranya Villas
Villa Waranya Villas
Rawai, Thailand
from
$429,818
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 205–374 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Fully Furnished, Income Guarantee About the Complex: An exclusive collection of 8 villas with private pools offers the ideal combination of modern comfort and tropical elegance. Choices between 3 or 4-bedroom villas, each designed in a modern tropical conceptual style. Spacious, well-thought…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa The Greens Villas Phuket
Villa The Greens Villas Phuket
Villa The Greens Villas Phuket
Villa The Greens Villas Phuket
Villa The Greens Villas Phuket
Villa The Greens Villas Phuket
Rawai, Thailand
from
$241,035
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
Area 91–217 m²
10 real estate properties 10
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: An ideal choice for those seeking comfortable and peaceful living surrounded by tropical nature, as well as for investors looking to earn high rental yields and property value appreciation. About the location: The Greens Villas are locat…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Quinta Lane
Villa Quinta Lane
Villa Quinta Lane
Villa Quinta Lane
Villa Quinta Lane
Villa Quinta Lane
Rawai, Thailand
from
$413,355
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 313 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Fully Furnished About the Complex: Exclusive villas with 4-3 bedrooms, each with its own pool. Spacious living areas with high-quality finishes and modern amenities, fully equipped kitchens, luxurious bathrooms, and plenty of storage space. The cost includes the possibility of making changes…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Capella
Villa Capella
Villa Capella
Villa Capella
Villa Capella
Villa Capella
Rawai, Thailand
from
$885,680
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
In Capella Villas, modern comfort merges with tropical nature, creating an oasis of calm and luxury. There are only nine villas, each of which ensures complete confidentiality and a feeling of exclusivity, are located in the immediate vicinity of one of the most beautiful beaches of the i…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Baan - Bua Phase I
Villa Baan - Bua Phase I
Villa Baan - Bua Phase I
Villa Baan - Bua Phase I
Villa Baan - Bua Phase I
Villa Baan - Bua Phase I
Rawai, Thailand
from
$1,12M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2004
Number of floors 2
Area 332–956 m²
9 real estate properties 9
Ready to Move InAbout the Complex:The project includes 5 buildings and 20 units, offering high-quality residential spaces ranging from 120 to 250 sq.m. The architecture is designed in a modern style with a focus on harmony with nature. Expansive green areas and an internal courtyard create a…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa D Architecte Aela
Villa D Architecte Aela
Villa D Architecte Aela
Villa D Architecte Aela
Villa D Architecte Aela
Villa D Architecte Aela
Rawai, Thailand
from
$1,19M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Welcome to a new development in Phuket, where space to breathe and low density living is at the heart of our philosophy. Villa to Breathe Unlock the essence of living for the spacious soul Located in the tranquil and convenient area of Palai,  with 5 minutes’; drive from Villa AELA,…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Bliss Hideaway
Villa Bliss Hideaway
Villa Bliss Hideaway
Villa Bliss Hideaway
Villa Bliss Hideaway
Villa Bliss Hideaway
Rawai, Thailand
from
$506,722
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 350–474 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Tickets to Phuket and Back as a Gift!* Who It's For: Perfectly suited for those who value luxury and tranquility, as well as investors seeking profitable real estate investments with high returns. About the Location: Situated in the heart of Rawai Beach in Phuket, the region offers conveni…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Saturdays Villas
Villa Saturdays Villas
Villa Saturdays Villas
Villa Saturdays Villas
Villa Saturdays Villas
Villa Saturdays Villas
Rawai, Thailand
from
$462,897
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 183–211 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Who It's For: Ideal for those seeking luxury and tranquility in Phuket. Saturdays Villas are for discerning clients who value comfort, privacy, and promising investments. About the Location: Saturdays Villas are situated near Rawai Beach in the south of Ph…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Wamdom
Villa Wamdom
Villa Wamdom
Villa Wamdom
Villa Wamdom
Villa Wamdom
Rawai, Thailand
from
$446,561
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 237–258 m²
2 real estate properties 2
A project of elegant villas in one of the most popular locations in the south of the island The project, consisting of 4 townhouses and 3 luxury villas, is located in one of the most popular locations in the south of Phuket, within walking distance of the famous Rawai embankment and a few …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
258.0
549,796
Apartment 3 rooms
237.0
471,254
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Le Villas Rawai
Villa Le Villas Rawai
Villa Le Villas Rawai
Villa Le Villas Rawai
Villa Le Villas Rawai
Villa Le Villas Rawai
Rawai, Thailand
from
$502,274
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Le Villa & Residence 88/96 Moo.1 Rawai, Muang, Phuket 83130 PAYMENT TERMS Booking Deposit : 200,000 THB 30% - Master Contract (Booking Deduct) 70% - After Foundation Posts Completion After Walls and Roof Slab Completion After Floor Finishing and Interior Handover & Transf…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Saturdays
Villa Saturdays
Villa Saturdays
Villa Saturdays
Villa Saturdays
Villa Saturdays
Rawai, Thailand
from
$520,988
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 211 m²
1 real estate property 1
Affordable luxury from a reliable developer In one of the most beloved by the inhabitants of the island of the Phuket -Rawai district, a unique project of luxurious villas at affordable prices started. The development of the developer on the island of the developer will be engaged in the d…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Suksan Rawai
Villa Suksan Rawai
Villa Suksan Rawai
Villa Suksan Rawai
Villa Suksan Rawai
Villa Suksan Rawai
Rawai, Thailand
from
$759,703
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
WHERE ELEGANCE MEETS INNOVATION Step into the redefined luxury of Villa Suksan, now offering expanded spaces up to 360 sq.m, tailored for both modern living and investment. High ceilings and an abundance of glass invite natural light, enhancing the villa's airy ambiance. Multiple layouts …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa VIP Space Odyssey
Villa VIP Space Odyssey
Villa VIP Space Odyssey
Villa VIP Space Odyssey
Villa VIP Space Odyssey
Villa VIP Space Odyssey
Rawai, Thailand
from
$624,735
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
New Apartment Project in Rawai This project is located between the beautiful beaches of Nain Harn and Rawai. In addition to the beautiful beaches, there are infrastructure facilities near the complex - shopping centers, restaurants, international schools. The complex - 4 buildings and …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Two Villas Kokyang II
Villa Two Villas Kokyang II
Villa Two Villas Kokyang II
Villa Two Villas Kokyang II
Villa Two Villas Kokyang II
Villa Two Villas Kokyang II
Rawai, Thailand
from
$335,620
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2013
Number of floors 1
Area 152–311 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Guaranteed IncomeAbout the Complex:Wonderful villas with private pools in the quiet area of Rawai - Nai Harn. Built in an oriental style, these constructions are distinguished by high ceilings in the living room. Nai Harn Beach is 2.7 km away. The villas offer views of the pool and garden. T…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Civetta
Villa Civetta
Villa Civetta
Villa Civetta
Villa Civetta
Villa Civetta
Rawai, Thailand
from
$1,06M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Civetta Villas is a collection of six boutique villas located on a serene hillside in Saiyuan, residential area of Nai Harn, in Phuket Thailand. The name of this development means ‘owl’; and it was inspired by the villa’;s design, as well as its natural surroundings. The signature charact…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa VIP Galaxy Villa
Villa VIP Galaxy Villa
Villa VIP Galaxy Villa
Villa VIP Galaxy Villa
Villa VIP Galaxy Villa
Villa VIP Galaxy Villa
Rawai, Thailand
from
$624,926
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 280–565 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Who is it for: VIP Galaxy Rawai Villas are ideal for those seeking a blend of luxury, comfort, and lucrative investments. This project is created for discerning owners who value a high standard of living and stable income. About the Location: Located in th…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Baan-Pratum
Villa Baan-Pratum
Villa Baan-Pratum
Villa Baan-Pratum
Villa Baan-Pratum
Rawai, Thailand
from
$1,11M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2007
Number of floors 1
Area 353–500 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Income Guarantee About the Complex: The Canal Village concept provides a sense of freshness and tranquility with high privacy, in a Thai-Balinese style with a tropical garden. The project includes 2 and 3 bedroom units ranging from 268-460 sq.m. Nearby, you will find shops, restaurants, bank…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa The Greens
Villa The Greens
Villa The Greens
Villa The Greens
Villa The Greens
Villa The Greens
Rawai, Thailand
from
$279,845
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 210–217 m²
2 real estate properties 2
A secluded complex of 18 luxurious but affordable villas with a pool We present a collection of 18 new villas with a pool in a quiet area of ​​Ravai in the south of Phuket. This secluded complex, located in a quiet enclave, offers villas with 2 and 3 bedrooms and a pool. Luxurious and aff…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Baan-Bua Phase II
Villa Baan-Bua Phase II
Villa Baan-Bua Phase II
Villa Baan-Bua Phase II
Villa Baan-Bua Phase II
Villa Baan-Bua Phase II
Rawai, Thailand
from
$1,07M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2004
Number of floors 2
Area 300–956 m²
21 real estate property 21
Ready to Move In, Reliable DeveloperAbout the Complex:Luxurious Thai-Balinese villas with private pools in the popular Nai Harn area in the south of Phuket. Plot sizes from 800 to 1,807 sq.m, living area from 400 to 950 sq.m. Features: unique garden with large old trees, green wall for priva…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Baan-Boondharik I
Villa Baan-Boondharik I
Villa Baan-Boondharik I
Villa Baan-Boondharik I
Villa Baan-Boondharik I
Villa Baan-Boondharik I
Rawai, Thailand
from
$755,693
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2013
Number of floors 1
Area 241–471 m²
18 real estate properties 18
Income GuaranteeAbout the Complex:Modern villas are located in the south of Phuket and designed in a Zen-style with high ceilings (3 m) and large sliding doors. Villas range in size from 323 to 390 sq.m. on plots from 544 to 758 sq.m. Each bedroom has its own bathroom with a recessed bathtub…
Agency
Tumanov Group
