  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Ko Samui
  4. New houses

New Houses and Villas for sale in Ko Samui, Thailand

;
apartments
3
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Villa CHANDRA VILLA
Villa CHANDRA VILLA
Villa CHANDRA VILLA
Villa CHANDRA VILLA
Villa CHANDRA VILLA
Show all Villa CHANDRA VILLA
Villa CHANDRA VILLA
Ko Samui, Thailand
from
$549,844
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Invest in a unique villa located near the beach! Yield from 7%! Turnkey finishing, apartments are furnished! Near the beach with panoramic views of the sea and mountains! CHANDRA VILLA is a unique and comfortable place to live and relax. The villa is a combination of a rustic cozy house a…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa SUNRISE PARK
Villa SUNRISE PARK
Villa SUNRISE PARK
Villa SUNRISE PARK
Villa SUNRISE PARK
Show all Villa SUNRISE PARK
Villa SUNRISE PARK
Ko Samui, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
A unique opportunity to invest in a luxurious and modern villa on the breathtaking island of Koh Samui! Installment plan! Just 800 meters from Chaweng Noi Beach! Stylish interior in soft colors! Fully equipped but not furnished! SUNRISE PARK provides a great opportunity to exp…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa SUNRISE RESIDENCE
Villa SUNRISE RESIDENCE
Villa SUNRISE RESIDENCE
Villa SUNRISE RESIDENCE
Villa SUNRISE RESIDENCE
Show all Villa SUNRISE RESIDENCE
Villa SUNRISE RESIDENCE
Ko Samui, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
An ideal investment opportunity for a luxury villa! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Income from 7%! Installment plan! Panoramic views of the sea and valleys! Located on the slope of a green hilltop! Sunrise Hotel is an idyllic combination of breathtaking sea views, p…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
TekceTekce
On the map
Realting.com
Go