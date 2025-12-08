  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Ko Kaeo
  4. New houses

New Houses and Villas for sale in Ko Kaeo, Thailand

apartments
5
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Villa Botanica Majestia
Villa Botanica Majestia
Villa Botanica Majestia
Villa Botanica Majestia
Villa Botanica Majestia
Show all Villa Botanica Majestia
Villa Botanica Majestia
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
from
$1,35M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 565–572 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Tickets to and from Phuket as a gift!* Who is it for: If you dream of a luxurious life in a tropical paradise, Botanica Majestia is your ideal choice. This project is perfect for families seeking comfort, investors, and those who appreciate sophistication and tranquility. About the locatio…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Crown Estate
Villa Crown Estate
Villa Crown Estate
Villa Crown Estate
Villa Crown Estate
Show all Villa Crown Estate
Villa Crown Estate
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
from
$293,668
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 180–345 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Income GuaranteeAbout the Complex:Two-story standalone houses ranging from 178 m² to 248 m² are nestled among tropical nature, making them ideal for both small and large families. Each plot has the possibility of adding a private pool. The complex includes a clubhouse with a communal pool of…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Alisha Seaview
Villa Alisha Seaview
Villa Alisha Seaview
Villa Alisha Seaview
Villa Alisha Seaview
Villa Alisha Seaview
Villa Alisha Seaview
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
from
$520,417
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 400–616 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Perfect for: An ideal choice for those who value luxury and tranquility on the island. Suitable for both permanent residence and profitable investments. About the location: Alisha Seaview is located in Ko Kaeo, Phuket, Thailand. This area on the eas…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Karon PhuketKaron Phuket
Villa Canopy Hills Villas
Villa Canopy Hills Villas
Villa Canopy Hills Villas
Villa Canopy Hills Villas
Villa Canopy Hills Villas
Show all Villa Canopy Hills Villas
Villa Canopy Hills Villas
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
from
$1,28M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 650–742 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket! Who is it for: The perfect choice for families seeking luxurious and comfortable living in Phuket. This project is designed for those who value spacious areas, modern amenities, and lucrative investments. About the Location: Located in the picturesque Kha…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Canopy Hills
Villa Canopy Hills
Villa Canopy Hills
Villa Canopy Hills
Villa Canopy Hills
Show all Villa Canopy Hills
Villa Canopy Hills
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
from
$1,39M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
A new concept of family life in Phuket We are building spacious and functional villas with incredible view characteristics surrounded by pristine nature A private gated community consisted of 9 spacious and fully-functional villas meticulously designed for families with kids. A picture…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa ALISHA SEAVIEW
Villa ALISHA SEAVIEW
Villa ALISHA SEAVIEW
Villa ALISHA SEAVIEW
Villa ALISHA SEAVIEW
Show all Villa ALISHA SEAVIEW
Villa ALISHA SEAVIEW
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
from
$514,702
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Unique villa on the hill of Koh Kaew! Profitable investment in housing with stunning sea views and surrounded by lush greenery. Income from 7%! The house is completed! Ready to move in! The villa is furnished! ALISHA SEAVIEW, the perfect combination of luxurious design and picturesque sea…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa BB Horizon Resort
Villa BB Horizon Resort
Villa BB Horizon Resort
Villa BB Horizon Resort
Villa BB Horizon Resort
Show all Villa BB Horizon Resort
Villa BB Horizon Resort
Ban Sa Pam, Thailand
from
$2,55M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
BB Horizon Resort is a luxury property for comfortable living in Phuket. On the territory of 62,346.08 m2 there are 13 low-rise condominium buildings, a five-star hotel, villas, a club house, a marina for yachts, walking areas, swimming pools and much more. Within a minute's reach there is…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Mouana Residence KO KAEO
Villa Mouana Residence KO KAEO
Villa Mouana Residence KO KAEO
Villa Mouana Residence KO KAEO
Villa Mouana Residence KO KAEO
Show all Villa Mouana Residence KO KAEO
Villa Mouana Residence KO KAEO
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
from
$502,274
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Welcome to Mouana Residence Ko Kaeo, a splendid blend of modern luxury and natural serenity by Modern 79. With over 15 years of crafting exceptional living spaces, Mouana Residence Ko Kaeo is your promise of an exceptional life. It’;s more than a residence; it’;s a sanctuary where each detai…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa The Passion Residence Lagoon
Villa The Passion Residence Lagoon
Villa The Passion Residence Lagoon
Villa The Passion Residence Lagoon
Villa The Passion Residence Lagoon
Show all Villa The Passion Residence Lagoon
Villa The Passion Residence Lagoon
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$112,831
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, only 7 units Price starts from 3.79 million baht only This pre-sale range comes first, select before  🏠 The prime area for housing, the road is 6 meters wide. Nearby: Boat Lagoon Robinson Thalang Central Phuket Outlet Mall British Internatio…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go