Villa MONO Champaca

Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$524,059
9
ID: 27384
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Luxury villas with many amenities and developed infrastructure!
Potential rental yield: ~6%!
Minimalist premium design in tropical style!

Furniture and decoration: fully equipped kitchen (window, refrigerator, stove, hood), built-in wardrobes, guest bathroom, pantry.

MONO Champaca - exclusive one-storey villas in Japanese-Asian style with its own salt pool and Smart Home system 15 minutes from the best beaches of Phuket.

Facilities and infrastructure: Gated community with security, video surveillance, parking for 2 cars, fitness, playground, cafe, smart Smart Home system, salt pool, terrace, lounge zone, landscape garden.

Location:
- near: shops, cafes, restaurants, boxing room;
- Nai Thon Beach - 13 minutes
- 11 km to the airport.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Phuket Province, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
