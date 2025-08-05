Villa MONO Champaca

Luxury villas with many amenities and developed infrastructure!

Potential rental yield: ~6%!

Minimalist premium design in tropical style!

Furniture and decoration: fully equipped kitchen (window, refrigerator, stove, hood), built-in wardrobes, guest bathroom, pantry.

MONO Champaca - exclusive one-storey villas in Japanese-Asian style with its own salt pool and Smart Home system 15 minutes from the best beaches of Phuket.

Facilities and infrastructure: Gated community with security, video surveillance, parking for 2 cars, fitness, playground, cafe, smart Smart Home system, salt pool, terrace, lounge zone, landscape garden.

Location:

- near: shops, cafes, restaurants, boxing room;

- Nai Thon Beach - 13 minutes

- 11 km to the airport.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!

* The cost may vary depending on the course.