New Houses and Villas for sale in Wichit, Thailand

Villa Ao Yon Beach Villas
Villa Ao Yon Beach Villas
Villa Ao Yon Beach Villas
Villa Ao Yon Beach Villas
Villa Ao Yon Beach Villas
Villa Ao Yon Beach Villas
Wichit, Thailand
from
$1,94M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 274–453 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: Perfect for discerning individuals who value luxury, tranquility, and unique natural views. These villas are an excellent choice for both permanent residence and profitable investment. About the location: Ao Yon Beach Villas are located …
Villa The Sky Series
Villa The Sky Series
Villa The Sky Series
Villa The Sky Series
Villa The Sky Series
Villa The Sky Series
Wichit, Thailand
from
$5,45M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 1 225–1 401 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for discerning investors and luxury connoisseurs seeking exclusivity and a high level of comfort. This project is designed for those who value privacy, elegance, and unique design. About the location: The project is located in the…
Villa Crescent Bay Beachfront
Villa Crescent Bay Beachfront
Villa Crescent Bay Beachfront
Villa Crescent Bay Beachfront
Villa Crescent Bay Beachfront
Villa Crescent Bay Beachfront
Wichit, Thailand
from
$3,62M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 908–1 743 m²
2 real estate properties 2
To the sea: 50 m, Guaranteed income: 3%, Reliable developer About the complex: Six luxurious beachfront residences with panoramic sea views and spacious land plots. Each villa is complemented by an exquisite pool and designed in harmony with nature. All rooms have sea views, and the design l…
Villa Veranda & Suites
Villa Veranda & Suites
Villa Veranda & Suites
Villa Veranda & Suites
Villa Veranda & Suites
Villa Veranda & Suites
Wichit, Thailand
from
$3,50M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Villa Veranda Villas and Suites Phuket
Villa Veranda Villas and Suites Phuket
Villa Veranda Villas and Suites Phuket
Villa Veranda Villas and Suites Phuket
Villa Veranda Villas and Suites Phuket
Villa Veranda Villas and Suites Phuket
Wichit, Thailand
from
$643,674
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 142–1 550 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Ideal for: Veranda Villas and Suites Phuket is perfect for those seeking exclusive accommodation in harmony with nature and dreaming of a luxurious life by the sea. Suitable for family vacations and investments. About the location: Veranda Villas and …
Villa Sri Panwa Phuket
Villa Sri Panwa Phuket
Villa Sri Panwa Phuket
Villa Sri Panwa Phuket
Villa Sri Panwa Phuket
Villa Sri Panwa Phuket
Wichit, Thailand
from
$4,93M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2019
Number of floors 3
Area 1 275–1 600 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Who it’s for: Ideally suited for those seeking a blend of luxury and tranquility on one of the world's most beautiful shorelines. This property is for discerning buyers who value the highest level of comfort and privacy. About the location: Located on th…
