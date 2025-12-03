  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Thep Krasatti
  4. New houses

New Houses and Villas for sale in Thep Krasatti, Thailand

Thalang
45
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Villa Botanica Forestique
Villa Botanica Forestique
Villa Botanica Forestique
Villa Botanica Forestique
Villa Botanica Forestique
Show all Villa Botanica Forestique
Villa Botanica Forestique
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,34M
Number of floors 1
Botanica Forestique developed with a unique blend of urban living, healthy lifestyle, and natural beauty. 65 Villas in modern luxury design with the land size starts from 674 - 1,168 sqm. and built-up size starts from 424- 567 sqm. 4 bedroom and 5-6 bathroom. The clubhouse at Botanica Fo…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Viriya Green
Villa Viriya Green
Villa Viriya Green
Villa Viriya Green
Villa Viriya Green
Show all Villa Viriya Green
Villa Viriya Green
Thalang, Thailand
from
$621,118
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Project name : Viriya Green Developer : Viriya Property and Development Co.,Ltd. Total Land area : 15,017.60 sq.m Number of Units : 21 Unit Title : freehold/lease hold Villa type : 3-5 bedroom pool villa Plot size : 360.00 - 748.85 sqm Construction size : 253.00 - 503.99 sq…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa The Wynn Phuket
Villa The Wynn Phuket
Villa The Wynn Phuket
Villa The Wynn Phuket
Villa The Wynn Phuket
Show all Villa The Wynn Phuket
Villa The Wynn Phuket
Thalang, Thailand
from
$818,698
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 435 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Round-trip Tickets to Phuket as a Gift!* Who it’s for: For those seeking a blend of luxury and seclusion in a tropical paradise. An excellent choice for discerning buyers who value comfort and investment benefits. About the location: Located in the prestigious Thalang area, close to famous…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
John TaylorJohn Taylor
Villa Allthai Village
Villa Allthai Village
Villa Allthai Village
Villa Allthai Village
Villa Allthai Village
Show all Villa Allthai Village
Villa Allthai Village
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$460,350
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Allthai Village - a new project that includes 60 luxurious villas with 2-4 bedrooms, located in the center of Phuket surrounded by tropical forests, between May of Khao and Bangtao, this area is called Phuket Rublevka. On the territory of the site there are private pools of 4x6 meters, parki…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Thalang, Thailand
from
$590,855
Finishing options Finished
Introducing Botanica Luxury Villas: Where Luxury Meets Tranquility Near UWCI and Thanyapura Sports Hotel. Nestled just moments away from the renowned UWCI International School and the prestigious Thanyapura Sports Hotel, our latest development, Botanica Wisdom, offers an unparalleled living…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Botanica Foresta 2
Villa Botanica Foresta 2
Villa Botanica Foresta 2
Villa Botanica Foresta 2
Villa Botanica Foresta 2
Show all Villa Botanica Foresta 2
Villa Botanica Foresta 2
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,26M
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
A Symphony of Serenity Amidst The Forest About Us Tranquilly in the midst of nature where you can feel completely relaxed. A waterfall garden that will bring you to the middle of nature but nonetheless luxurious and comfy with a modern luxury design with a common area where you can enjoy …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Botanica Pru Jamрa
Villa Botanica Pru Jamрa
Villa Botanica Pru Jamрa
Villa Botanica Pru Jamрa
Villa Botanica Pru Jamрa
Thalang, Thailand
from
$474,766
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 280 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Ready to Move In, Fully Furnished, Reliable DeveloperAbout the Complex:This luxurious residential complex in Phuket includes 15 spacious villas, ideal for comfortable living and leisure. The architecture combines modern and Thai elements. The villas offer areas ranging from 390 sq.m to 553 s…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Layan Lucky
Villa Layan Lucky
Villa Layan Lucky
Villa Layan Lucky
Villa Layan Lucky
Show all Villa Layan Lucky
Villa Layan Lucky
Thalang, Thailand
from
$863,423
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Area 462–593 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa The Residence By Andaman Asset
Villa The Residence By Andaman Asset
Villa The Residence By Andaman Asset
Villa The Residence By Andaman Asset
Villa The Residence By Andaman Asset
Show all Villa The Residence By Andaman Asset
Villa The Residence By Andaman Asset
Thalang, Thailand
from
$699,311
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 3
Area 350–352 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who is it for: Perfect for those seeking luxurious and comfortable accommodation in the heart of Phuket. The project is attractive to families and investors who value unique design, modern technologies, and proximity to the island's best beaches. Ab…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Trichada Essence
Villa Trichada Essence
Villa Trichada Essence
Villa Trichada Essence
Villa Trichada Essence
Show all Villa Trichada Essence
Villa Trichada Essence
Thalang, Thailand
from
$564,760
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 221–408 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Free Round-trip Tickets to Phuket!* Who it’s for: Perfect for families seeking luxurious permanent residences and for investors looking to earn stable rental income at the popular Phuket resort. About the location: Trichada Essence is located in the picturesque Thalang district on Phuket i…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa The Residence Prime by Andaman Asset Solution
Villa The Residence Prime by Andaman Asset Solution
Villa The Residence Prime by Andaman Asset Solution
Villa The Residence Prime by Andaman Asset Solution
Villa The Residence Prime by Andaman Asset Solution
Show all Villa The Residence Prime by Andaman Asset Solution
Villa The Residence Prime by Andaman Asset Solution
Thalang, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Concept Design For your greatest fact of living in a particular place, THE RESIDENCE PRIME is designed for exclusiveness in all aspects of your privileged living. More than a simple “home” but a precious gift called “perfection”. The ultimate within your reach. Discover beyond exclusive l…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Anchan Indigo
Villa Anchan Indigo
Villa Anchan Indigo
Villa Anchan Indigo
Villa Anchan Indigo
Show all Villa Anchan Indigo
Villa Anchan Indigo
Thalang, Thailand
from
$759,453
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 354 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Perfect for those looking for a luxurious, modern, and peaceful lifestyle in a picturesque area, and for those who appreciate high-quality investments. About the location: Anchan Indigo is located in Thalang, the northern part of Phuket.…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Botanica Four Seasons
Villa Botanica Four Seasons
Villa Botanica Four Seasons
Villa Botanica Four Seasons
Villa Botanica Four Seasons
Show all Villa Botanica Four Seasons
Villa Botanica Four Seasons
Thalang, Thailand
from
$587,866
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 305–380 m²
11 real estate properties 11
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Who it’s for: A perfect choice for those seeking a blend of luxury and tranquility in one of the most picturesque spots in Phuket. Ideal for families, golf enthusiasts, active vacationers, and anyone who values a high level of comfort. About the location…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Azalea Villas
Villa Azalea Villas
Villa Azalea Villas
Villa Azalea Villas
Villa Azalea Villas
Show all Villa Azalea Villas
Villa Azalea Villas
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$575,899
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 456 m²
2 real estate properties 2
6% Income Guarantee About the Complex: This collection of 5 exquisitely designed villas offers a sanctuary amid nature in a prestigious area of Phuket. Each residence boasts 4 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, a 58 m² master bedroom with a walk-in closet and living area. The villas are equip…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Show all Villa Botanica Wisdom
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Thalang, Thailand
from
$559,044
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 320–340 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Full Furnishing, Reliable DeveloperAbout the complex:The project includes 47 unique units, offering spacious villas with areas ranging from 450 to 650 sqm. The architecture combines modern and traditional elements, creating a harmonious living space. The complex features a private relaxation…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 1
Villa Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 1
Villa Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 1
Villa Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 1
Villa Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 1
Show all Villa Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 1
Villa Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 1
Thalang, Thailand
from
$984,684
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
Area 560–600 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it’s for: Perfect for those who seek modern luxury and comfort in a tropical setting. Suitable for families, friends, and investment buyers looking for high-tech and convenient housing. About the location: Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 1 are situated…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Asherah Phase 3
Villa Asherah Phase 3
Villa Asherah Phase 3
Villa Asherah Phase 3
Villa Asherah Phase 3
Villa Asherah Phase 3
Villa Asherah Phase 3
Thalang, Thailand
from
$887,767
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
2 real estate properties 2
The third phase of top villas at the centenary banyan The project hosts 19 villas of various convenient and deeply worked out and improved layouts that will be handed over in 2024. The Bang Tao area, where the complex is located, is known for its rich infrastructure - many exquisite rest…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Le Villa Lake
Villa Le Villa Lake
Villa Le Villa Lake
Villa Le Villa Lake
Villa Le Villa Lake
Show all Villa Le Villa Lake
Villa Le Villa Lake
Thalang, Thailand
from
$737,064
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Our goal is to understand and deliver products that capture the essence of home. We aim to provide properties best suited to the needs of our clients, agents, and business partners to sustainably and consistently grow in Phuket’;s property development sector. We are thrilled to present ou…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa The Ozone Campus
Villa The Ozone Campus
Villa The Ozone Campus
Villa The Ozone Campus
Villa The Ozone Campus
Show all Villa The Ozone Campus
Villa The Ozone Campus
Thalang, Thailand
from
$681,751
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
The Better Life For Family Introducing The Ozone Campus Villa, an exquisite collection of new pool villas for sale in the enchanting island of Phuket. This remarkable residential project offers a luxurious lifestyle, perfectly situated next to the renowned Thanyapura Sports Center and UWC…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa The Victory Project
Villa The Victory Project
Villa The Victory Project
Villa The Victory Project
Villa The Victory Project
Show all Villa The Victory Project
Villa The Victory Project
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,20M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 388–420 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Project of exclusive designer villas in the prestigious area of PhuketThis project includes 40 exclusive villas, each of which is a masterpiece of architecture and design. The key visual concept of the project is the construction of two-storey villas located around the open territory of the …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Utopia Thalang – 6% Guaranteed – 3 years
Villa Utopia Thalang – 6% Guaranteed – 3 years
Villa Utopia Thalang – 6% Guaranteed – 3 years
Villa Utopia Thalang – 6% Guaranteed – 3 years
Villa Utopia Thalang – 6% Guaranteed – 3 years
Show all Villa Utopia Thalang – 6% Guaranteed – 3 years
Villa Utopia Thalang – 6% Guaranteed – 3 years
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$136,787
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 1
Area 71 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Suitable for those seeking a combination of tranquility and luxury on tropical Phuket. This is the ideal project for long-term residents, expats, and investors looking for a Japanese aesthetic style and guaranteed income. About the locat…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Sinae Residence
Villa Sinae Residence
Villa Sinae Residence
Villa Sinae Residence
Villa Sinae Residence
Villa Sinae Residence
Villa Sinae Residence
Thalang, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Sinae Experience Your journey begins here. Step into a realm of refined elegance, where every moment invites tranquillity and the spirit finds respite. Embrace the harmony of nature and luxury in our private pool villas in Phuket, which blend seamlessly into an unforgettable retreat. …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Asherah Phase 1-2
Villa Asherah Phase 1-2
Villa Asherah Phase 1-2
Villa Asherah Phase 1-2
Villa Asherah Phase 1-2
Show all Villa Asherah Phase 1-2
Villa Asherah Phase 1-2
Thalang, Thailand
from
$501,781
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Introducing Asherah Villas Phase 1-2, a luxurious residential project in the heart of Thalang, Phuket, that captures the essence of contemporary elegance and tropical allure. This exclusive development covers an expansive 11,200 sqm, featuring 20 carefully crafted villas designed for those s…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Utopia Thalang
Villa Utopia Thalang
Villa Utopia Thalang
Villa Utopia Thalang
Villa Utopia Thalang
Show all Villa Utopia Thalang
Villa Utopia Thalang
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$163,560
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Utopia Thalang is a well-designed townhouse project suitable for long-term living. Designed in a pure Japanese style of simplicity, minimalism and surrounded by the pure nature of Phuket. The project provides townhouses with 2 and 3 bedrooms, living rooms and full kitchens.The new project Ut…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa MONO Champaca
Villa MONO Champaca
Villa MONO Champaca
Villa MONO Champaca
Villa MONO Champaca
Show all Villa MONO Champaca
Villa MONO Champaca
Thalang, Thailand
from
$591,435
Number of floors 1
Area 313 m²
1 real estate property 1
The new project of Will with a unique design The project consists of private houses with three, four bedrooms that combine advanced design, minimalism and exceptional comfort. Villas with a fully equipped kitchen, built -in dressing room and air conditioning. The total area of ​​the proje…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Redwood House
Villa Redwood House
Villa Redwood House
Villa Redwood House
Villa Redwood House
Show all Villa Redwood House
Villa Redwood House
Thalang, Thailand
from
$558,346
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
🏷️Sale Price :  THB 18.9M Location: Thalang, Phuket Swimming Pool: Private Building Area: 402.25 sqm Land Area: 493.26 sqm Area 1st floor :  316.95 sq.m Garden area : 4 cars Ownership: Thai Freehold or Leasehold Property Status: Development Construction Status: 70% loading Floors i…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Anchan Horizon
Villa Anchan Horizon
Villa Anchan Horizon
Villa Anchan Horizon
Villa Anchan Horizon
Show all Villa Anchan Horizon
Villa Anchan Horizon
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,27M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 723 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for those dreaming of a luxurious life in Phuket with access to high standards of comfort and privacy. A perfect place for a family vacation and an investment opportunity. About the location: The project is situated in the delight…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa ALLTHAI Villages
Villa ALLTHAI Villages
Villa ALLTHAI Villages
Villa ALLTHAI Villages
Villa ALLTHAI Villages
Show all Villa ALLTHAI Villages
Villa ALLTHAI Villages
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$830,909
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 489–714 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: Ideal for those who seek exclusive luxury and high living standards in a tropical paradise. The project is aimed at discerning investors who value comfort and security for their investments. About the location: Located in Mai Khao on the…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Anchan Mountain Breeze
Villa Anchan Mountain Breeze
Villa Anchan Mountain Breeze
Villa Anchan Mountain Breeze
Villa Anchan Mountain Breeze
Show all Villa Anchan Mountain Breeze
Villa Anchan Mountain Breeze
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$906,868
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 473–709 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: An ideal choice for those seeking luxury and tranquility in a tropical paradise. The Anchan Mountain Breeze project is suitable for both comfortable living and investment benefits. About the location: Located in the Thalang area of Phuke…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 2
Villa Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 2
Villa Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 2
Villa Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 2
Villa Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 2
Show all Villa Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 2
Villa Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 2
Thalang, Thailand
from
$783,145
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 432–688 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it suitable for: For those who strive for a luxurious and modernly equipped life in Phuket. The project is suitable for both permanent residence and vacation or investment. About the location: Layan Lucky Villas - Phase 2 is located just 5 minu…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Alinda
Villa Alinda
Villa Alinda
Villa Alinda
Villa Alinda
Show all Villa Alinda
Villa Alinda
Thalang, Thailand
from
$867,199
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Not just another pool villa… The HOME you’;ve been looking for! Where Modern Elegance meets thoughtful living Ample storage solutions Dedicated Thai kitchen. Live in maid room. Ensuite bathrooms for all members of the family. Every detail has been considered to enhance you…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa The Ozone Campus Villa
Villa The Ozone Campus Villa
Villa The Ozone Campus Villa
Villa The Ozone Campus Villa
Villa The Ozone Campus Villa
Show all Villa The Ozone Campus Villa
Villa The Ozone Campus Villa
Thalang, Thailand
from
$542,329
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 306–394 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Perfect for: Ideal for families with children, active individuals, and investors looking to purchase luxury housing in Phuket's prestigious area. About the location: Located in the Thalang area, in the northwest of Phuket, The Ozone Campus Villa is si…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Anchan Mountain Breeze
Villa Anchan Mountain Breeze
Villa Anchan Mountain Breeze
Villa Anchan Mountain Breeze
Villa Anchan Mountain Breeze
Show all Villa Anchan Mountain Breeze
Villa Anchan Mountain Breeze
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$912,851
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Anchan Mountain Breeze is a premier villa development in Thep Krasattri, Phuket, featuring luxurious 3 to 4-bedroom villas designed with expansive living spaces from 473 to 709 sqm. These villas showcase modern architecture that harmonizes with the natural beauty of the surroundings. Each…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Prestige Villa Phuket
Villa Prestige Villa Phuket
Villa Prestige Villa Phuket
Villa Prestige Villa Phuket
Villa Prestige Villa Phuket
Show all Villa Prestige Villa Phuket
Villa Prestige Villa Phuket
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$572,459
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 298–550 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for those seeking a combination of luxury, nature, and tranquility. This project is designed for discerning individuals who value comfort and exclusivity. About the location: Located in the picturesque Thalang area of Phuket, Prest…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Mono Champaca
Villa Mono Champaca
Villa Mono Champaca
Villa Mono Champaca
Villa Mono Champaca
Show all Villa Mono Champaca
Villa Mono Champaca
Thalang, Thailand
from
$534,112
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 314–425 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for discerning investors and families who value the combination of luxury, comfort, and strategic location in Phuket. About the location: Mono Champaca is located in the prestigious Thalang area in the north of Phuket. Close by are…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa AG Club
Villa AG Club
Villa AG Club
Villa AG Club
Villa AG Club
Show all Villa AG Club
Villa AG Club
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$686,701
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
The club village of Willia Club Villas is an ideal place to live and invest in the heart of the most sought -after corner of Phuket! Our villas are not just at home, but a high -profit investment proposal. Without exaggeration-an ideal location: in the neighborhood there are two comfor…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa The Victory
Villa The Victory
Villa The Victory
Villa The Victory
Villa The Victory
Show all Villa The Victory
Villa The Victory
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,14M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 388–877 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Distance to the sea: 1800 m, Fully furnishedAbout the Complex:The complex consists of 6 buildings, combining 1157 units. The types of units range from cozy studios of 20 sq.m. to spacious apartments of 60 sq.m. Modern architecture blends with functional designs. The complex offers well-thoug…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Rungtiva
Villa Rungtiva
Villa Rungtiva
Villa Rungtiva
Villa Rungtiva
Show all Villa Rungtiva
Villa Rungtiva
Thalang, Thailand
from
$595,118
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Rungtiva Private Pool Villas, the splendid privacy holiday home in the midst of glorious nature that combines luxury and coziness flawlessly. Idyllically located in a private area comprising 18 uniquely modern tropical 3-4 bedroom pool villas, and situated on 5 Rai (8,000 sqm.), with entirel…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Anchan Flora
Villa Anchan Flora
Villa Anchan Flora
Villa Anchan Flora
Villa Anchan Flora
Thalang, Thailand
from
$605,108
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 328–540 m²
10 real estate properties 10
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Perfect for those seeking luxury and privacy surrounded by nature, close to Bangtao and Layan beaches. About the Location: Anchan Flora is located on Phuket’s west coast, near Bangtao and Layan beaches, with quick access to the Laguna a…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Janya phase 2
Villa Janya phase 2
Villa Janya phase 2
Villa Janya phase 2
Villa Janya phase 2
Show all Villa Janya phase 2
Villa Janya phase 2
Thalang, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Роскошная вилла в живописном районе Пхукета
Villa Роскошная вилла в живописном районе Пхукета
Villa Роскошная вилла в живописном районе Пхукета
Villa Роскошная вилла в живописном районе Пхукета
Villa Роскошная вилла в живописном районе Пхукета
Show all Villa Роскошная вилла в живописном районе Пхукета
Villa Роскошная вилла в живописном районе Пхукета
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$808,490
Number of floors 1
Уникальная возможность инвестировать в роскошную виллу в живописном районе Пхукета, где элегантность встречается с природной красотой! Рассрочка! Живописные виды на горы и сады заповедника Кхао Пра Тео. Расстояние до пляжа: 15 минут до пляжа Най-Янг. В стоимость виллы включен бассейн,…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 Seasons Botanica
Villa 4 Seasons Botanica
Villa 4 Seasons Botanica
Villa 4 Seasons Botanica
Villa 4 Seasons Botanica
Show all Villa 4 Seasons Botanica
Villa 4 Seasons Botanica
Thalang, Thailand
from
$679,443
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
At Botanica Luxury Villas, our dedication transcends business; we are profoundly committed to the holistic development and well-being of Phuket As proud local developers, we play a pivotal role in fostering the growth of our community, enhancing social welfare, supporting local people, and p…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay
Villa Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay
Villa Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay
Villa Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay
Villa Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay
Show all Villa Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay
Villa Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay
Thalang, Thailand
from
$882,694
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Welcome to Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay, where nature and luxury weave an enchanting tapestry. For over 15 years, Modern 79 has been sculpting living spaces that transcend the ordinary. Now, we proudly unveil Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay—an embodiment of exquisite living harmonized with the …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Komo Palm Villas
Villa Komo Palm Villas
Villa Komo Palm Villas
Villa Komo Palm Villas
Villa Komo Palm Villas
Show all Villa Komo Palm Villas
Villa Komo Palm Villas
Thalang, Thailand
from
$545,068
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 353 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Perfect for those who value privacy, luxury, and nature. The project is aimed at discerning investors and families seeking exceptional living in Phuket. About the location: Situated near Layan Beach, Komo Palm Villas provide easy access …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Botanica Foresta II
Villa Botanica Foresta II
Villa Botanica Foresta II
Villa Botanica Foresta II
Villa Botanica Foresta II
Show all Villa Botanica Foresta II
Villa Botanica Foresta II
Thalang, Thailand
from
$948,391
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 403–572 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket! Who it's for: Botanica Foresta II is the perfect choice for those seeking refined luxury and harmony with nature. This project is designed for affluent individuals who value comfort, high quality of life, and secure investments. About the location: Situat…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Asherah villas
Villa Asherah villas
Villa Asherah villas
Villa Asherah villas
Villa Asherah villas
Show all Villa Asherah villas
Villa Asherah villas
Thalang, Thailand
from
$839,971
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
Area 260–481 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: For those who dream of a luxurious life on a paradise island. If you value modern design, space, and closeness to nature, Asherah Villas is your ideal choice. About the location: Asherah Villas are situated in a picturesque area in th…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Anchan Indigo Phase 1-2
Villa Anchan Indigo Phase 1-2
Villa Anchan Indigo Phase 1-2
Villa Anchan Indigo Phase 1-2
Villa Anchan Indigo Phase 1-2
Show all Villa Anchan Indigo Phase 1-2
Villa Anchan Indigo Phase 1-2
Thalang, Thailand
from
$822,447
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Area 112 m²
1 real estate property 1
Welcome to Anchan, a luxury residential community in Phuket's picturesque Thalang district. Our deep understanding of Phuket influences our product development and site selection, ensuring prime investment opportunities. With over ten successful projects, we continue to demonstrate our exper…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Le Villa Lake
Villa Le Villa Lake
Villa Le Villa Lake
Villa Le Villa Lake
Villa Le Villa Lake
Show all Villa Le Villa Lake
Villa Le Villa Lake
Thalang, Thailand
from
$696,221
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 350–400 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Fully Furnished, Income Guarantee About the Complex: Within a secured gated community, there are 16 modern loft-style villas. The villas feature 3 bedrooms, 2 or 3 stories, and views of the pool and garden. The price includes finishing, air conditioners, a kitchen set, and plumbing. Addition…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Alinda Villas
Villa Alinda Villas
Villa Alinda Villas
Villa Alinda Villas
Villa Alinda Villas
Show all Villa Alinda Villas
Villa Alinda Villas
Thalang, Thailand
from
$725,845
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 432–786 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Ideal for: Alinda Villas are perfect for those seeking a blend of luxury, convenience, and a sustainable lifestyle in the tropical paradise of Phuket. It is an excellent choice for families, golf enthusiasts, and anyone who values modern comfort and ec…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Botanica Foresta
Villa Botanica Foresta
Villa Botanica Foresta
Villa Botanica Foresta
Villa Botanica Foresta
Show all Villa Botanica Foresta
Villa Botanica Foresta
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,20M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 339–558 m²
12 real estate properties 12
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Who is this for: Perfect for those seeking luxurious and secluded living in a tropical setting. An excellent choice for families, investors, and those looking to purchase premium real estate in Phuket. About the Location: Botanica Foresta is located in the…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay
Villa Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay
Villa Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay
Villa Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay
Villa Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay
Show all Villa Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay
Villa Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay
Thalang, Thailand
from
$739,540
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 360–461 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Perfect for those who value a luxurious lifestyle, safety, and convenience. The project caters to the needs of families, business people, and investors seeking stable income and financial growth. About the location: Mouana Serenity Chern…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Tri Vananda
Villa Tri Vananda
Villa Tri Vananda
Villa Tri Vananda
Villa Tri Vananda
Show all Villa Tri Vananda
Villa Tri Vananda
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,43M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 333–853 m²
6 real estate properties 6
luxurious villas in the heart of a unique health resort on Bang Tao a new, outstanding project, outstanding in the most luxurious natural zone of the elite district of Bang Tao, near the rich in infrastructure of its part. He will represent a holistic, first one of its kind, a health -impr…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Viriya Green Pool Villas
Villa Viriya Green Pool Villas
Villa Viriya Green Pool Villas
Villa Viriya Green Pool Villas
Villa Viriya Green Pool Villas
Show all Villa Viriya Green Pool Villas
Villa Viriya Green Pool Villas
Thalang, Thailand
from
$581,503
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 325–504 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Ideally suited for those striving for a luxurious and peaceful life in Phuket. The Viriya Green Pool Villas project meets the needs of discerning buyers who value comfort and profitable investment. About the location: Located in the pic…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Ananda Pool Villa
Villa Ananda Pool Villa
Villa Ananda Pool Villa
Villa Ananda Pool Villa
Villa Ananda Pool Villa
Show all Villa Ananda Pool Villa
Villa Ananda Pool Villa
Thalang, Thailand
from
$799,262
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Project concept:The concept of modern villas with a private pool is to create an enclave of luxurious and secluded houses, providing residents with a private oasis where they can relax, recuperate and enjoy an absolute sense of calm. The project is focused on providing an unprecedented level…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Rungtiva Private Pool Villas
Villa Rungtiva Private Pool Villas
Villa Rungtiva Private Pool Villas
Villa Rungtiva Private Pool Villas
Villa Rungtiva Private Pool Villas
Show all Villa Rungtiva Private Pool Villas
Villa Rungtiva Private Pool Villas
Thalang, Thailand
from
$520,143
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 263–359 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: An ideal choice for those who value luxury and comfort amidst nature. The project is suitable for those who seek a unique combination of tranquility and convenient access to all of Phuket’s infrastructure. About the location: Located in …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go