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New Houses and Villas for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

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Phuket
27
Thalang
307
Si Sunthon
268
Choeng Thale
144
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Villa Narana
Villa Narana
Villa Narana
Villa Narana
Villa Narana
Show all Villa Narana
Villa Narana
Thalang, Thailand
from
$942,813
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 516–539 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Association
Phuket Property Association
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Villa Tajland ostrov Phuket Tha Lang
Villa Tajland ostrov Phuket Tha Lang
Villa Tajland ostrov Phuket Tha Lang
Villa Tajland ostrov Phuket Tha Lang
Villa Tajland ostrov Phuket Tha Lang
Show all Villa Tajland ostrov Phuket Tha Lang
Villa Tajland ostrov Phuket Tha Lang
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$1,58M
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 650 m²
1 real estate property 1
Canopy HillsPrivate gated complex of 9 view, spacious and functional villas, carefully designed for families with children.Villas are an ideal choice and a reasonable solution for long-term family residence in Phuket.This is not another resort property, but a premium project for investment.C…
Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
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Consulting VP Park SRL
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Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$2,14M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Botanica Ocean Valley is a project of luxury villas with a pool designed by one of the very successful developers of villas in Phuket. The complex is located at Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, near the marina of Ao Por Grand Marina. On the territory of the complex there a…
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DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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TekceTekce
Villa The Priva Golf Course
Villa The Priva Golf Course
Villa The Priva Golf Course
Villa The Priva Golf Course
Villa The Priva Golf Course
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Villa The Priva Golf Course
Kathu, Thailand
from
$980,435
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 532–817 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Income Guarantee About the Complex: The villas offer 5 bedrooms, including a spacious master bedroom with a terrace, bathroom, and workspace. The large living room features panoramic windows, a dining area, and a European kitchen. An additional living room is located on the lower level. Comp…
Agency
Tumanov Group
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Villa MONO Champaca
Villa MONO Champaca
Villa MONO Champaca
Villa MONO Champaca
Villa MONO Champaca
Villa MONO Champaca
Villa MONO Champaca
Phuket Province, Thailand
Price on request
Number of floors 1
Luxury villas with many amenities and developed infrastructure!Potential rental yield: ~6%!Minimalist premium design in tropical style!Furniture and decoration: fully equipped kitchen (window, refrigerator, stove, hood), built-in wardrobes, guest bathroom, pantry.MONO Champaca - exclusive on…
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DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa NATURALE POOL VILLAS
Villa NATURALE POOL VILLAS
Villa NATURALE POOL VILLAS
Villa NATURALE POOL VILLAS
Villa NATURALE POOL VILLAS
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Villa NATURALE POOL VILLAS
Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$1,08M
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Investment opportunity with high income potential: unique villas with private pools in the picturesque Bang Tao area of Phuket!Installments available!Naturale Pool Villas is a residence in the heart of Bang Tao, 5 minutes from Porto de Phuket and Blue Tree. We have a limited number of 13 pri…
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DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa THE TRINITY VILLAGE
Villa THE TRINITY VILLAGE
Villa THE TRINITY VILLAGE
Villa THE TRINITY VILLAGE
Villa THE TRINITY VILLAGE
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Villa THE TRINITY VILLAGE
Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$793,143
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Villas with a pool Trinity Village built in a modern luxury style and will be an excellent choice for both permanent residence and for renting out for a holiday in Phuket!Installments available!Modern villas with a swimming pool that combine modernism, minimalism and art deco. Harmonious des…
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DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa Botanica Montazure
Villa Botanica Montazure
Villa Botanica Montazure
Villa Botanica Montazure
Villa Botanica Montazure
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Villa Botanica Montazure
Kamala, Thailand
from
$1,38M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 450–575 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Distance to the sea: 1000 m, Reliable developerAbout the complex:The complex consists of 16 private villas with a pool, delivered with finishing works, built-in plumbing, furniture, and air conditioning system. 24-hour security and video surveillance are in place. Full furniture package is a…
Agency
Tumanov Group
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Villa ISLAND COLLECTION
Villa ISLAND COLLECTION
Villa ISLAND COLLECTION
Villa ISLAND COLLECTION
Villa ISLAND COLLECTION
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Villa ISLAND COLLECTION
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,90M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Invest in luxury villas in the prestigious area of ​​Bang Tao! Income from 7%! This is a great chance to become the owner of a property that will be in great demand. Installments! Close to Bang Tao Beach! The villa is furnished! I SLAND COLLECTION — super exclusive residence c…
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DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa Kamernyj kompleks
Villa Kamernyj kompleks
Villa Kamernyj kompleks
Villa Kamernyj kompleks
Villa Kamernyj kompleks
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Villa Kamernyj kompleks
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
from
$556,466
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 1
🏡 Villы 297🌴 Tayland, Phuket (a region with cozy logistics, rhino British International School)💰 of 19 276 000 THB (~ of $540,000)♪🔥 ✅ Varnay format ✅ Bolshaya territoria bole 70 paradise (✅ 1✅ Ryaddom British International School ✅ Balance: silence + быстрый стстоп кинстре Paddles♪🏡 Variant…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
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Villa HOME TOWN
Villa HOME TOWN
Villa HOME TOWN
Villa HOME TOWN
Villa HOME TOWN
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Villa HOME TOWN
Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$444,049
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury villas on the island of Phuket! This is the perfect choice for those looking for a stable income and comfort!700m to the beach!Facilities: lobby, library, coffee bar, public clinic, restaurant, round-the-clock shop, communal pool, multifunctional hall…
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DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay
Villa Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay
Villa Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay
Villa Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay
Villa Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay
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Villa Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay
Thalang, Thailand
from
$739,540
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 360–461 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Perfect for those who value a luxurious lifestyle, safety, and convenience. The project caters to the needs of families, business people, and investors seeking stable income and financial growth. About the location: Mouana Serenity Chern…
Agency
Tumanov Group
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Villa Ozone Grand Residences
Villa Ozone Grand Residences
Villa Ozone Grand Residences
Villa Ozone Grand Residences
Villa Ozone Grand Residences
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Villa Ozone Grand Residences
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$1,19M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction;…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa Isola Sky s basseynom
Villa Isola Sky s basseynom
Villa Isola Sky s basseynom
Villa Isola Sky s basseynom
Villa Isola Sky s basseynom
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Villa Isola Sky s basseynom
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$1,98M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Isola Sky is a luxurious pool villa that is a paradise for relaxation and tranquility, with unique design elements and attractive materials that distinguish them from other luxurious houses on the island. The complex consists of three exclusive villas with a swimming pool, two villas with 4…
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DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa Botanica Ocean Valley Villas
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley Villas
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley Villas
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley Villas
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley Villas
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Villa Botanica Ocean Valley Villas
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$1,94M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 625–1 341 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Ideal For: The Botanica Ocean Valley Villas project is perfect for those who seek to live in harmony with nature without compromising on comfort and luxury. It is an ideal choice for families and investors who value exclusivity and tranquility. About the L…
Agency
Tumanov Group
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Villa Narana Villa Phuket
Villa Narana Villa Phuket
Villa Narana Villa Phuket
Villa Narana Villa Phuket
Villa Narana Villa Phuket
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Villa Narana Villa Phuket
Thalang, Thailand
from
$757,492
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 516–1 056 m²
11 real estate properties 11
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it’s for: Narana Villa Phuket is perfect for discerning investors and those seeking luxurious living next to Mai Khao Beach. This project is designed for comfortable living, offering high investment attractiveness. About the location: Located in…
Agency
Tumanov Group
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Villa Erawana Grand
Villa Erawana Grand
Villa Erawana Grand
Villa Erawana Grand
Villa Erawana Grand
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Villa Erawana Grand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,47M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 533–606 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: The Erawana Grand project is ideal for discerning buyers seeking luxurious living and profitable investments. This complex is designed to provide maximum comfort and privacy. About the location: Erawana Grand is located near Layan Beach …
Agency
Tumanov Group
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Villa Stella Estate
Villa Stella Estate
Villa Stella Estate
Villa Stella Estate
Villa Stella Estate
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Villa Stella Estate
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
CONCEPT With inspiration to create the perfect dwelling, incorporating tropical Southeast Asian house design and modern houses from Western countries to form a modern pool villa filled with the warmth of nature and high privacy. Exclusive for only five families. The house is designed f…
Association
Phuket Property Association
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Villa BB Horizon Resort
Villa BB Horizon Resort
Villa BB Horizon Resort
Villa BB Horizon Resort
Villa BB Horizon Resort
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Villa BB Horizon Resort
Ban Sa Pam, Thailand
from
$2,55M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
BB Horizon Resort is a luxury property for comfortable living in Phuket. On the territory of 62,346.08 m2 there are 13 low-rise condominium buildings, a five-star hotel, villas, a club house, a marina for yachts, walking areas, swimming pools and much more. Within a minute's reach there is…
Association
Phuket Property Association
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Villa Panora Pool
Villa Panora Pool
Villa Panora Pool
Villa Panora Pool
Villa Panora Pool
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Villa Panora Pool
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$584,683
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
The Panora Pool Villas –are 38 luxury residences that combines the benefits of villa lifestyle with the unique infrastructure of a large condominium. Panora Villas located within walking distance of gorgeous Surin and Bangtao beaches. The Panora brand itself has become a symbol of successful…
Association
Phuket Property Association
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Villa Mono Oxygen Bangtao
Villa Mono Oxygen Bangtao
Villa Mono Oxygen Bangtao
Villa Mono Oxygen Bangtao
Villa Mono Oxygen Bangtao
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Villa Mono Oxygen Bangtao
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$638,987
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Modern villas with a pool in the most beautiful place Phuket A project located on the shore of a calm beach Tao is one of the most popular real estate in the market. The Bang Tao area is known for well-developed infrastructure-a huge selection of restaurants, supermarkets, boutiques, hospi…
Association
Phuket Property Association
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Villa The Ozone Luxury
Villa The Ozone Luxury
Villa The Ozone Luxury
Villa The Ozone Luxury
Villa The Ozone Luxury
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Villa The Ozone Luxury
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,50M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
The Ozone Luxury Villas, two-story villa comprises of 5 Modern Contemporary private luxury villas features four to five bedrooms with all ensuite bathrooms, walk-in closet, open space living area with full length window and high ceiling providing cooling breeze retreats, large dining & kitch…
Association
Phuket Property Association
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Villa Wyndham Grand Phuket Surin Beach (Oceana Surin)
Villa Wyndham Grand Phuket Surin Beach (Oceana Surin)
Villa Wyndham Grand Phuket Surin Beach (Oceana Surin)
Villa Wyndham Grand Phuket Surin Beach (Oceana Surin)
Villa Wyndham Grand Phuket Surin Beach (Oceana Surin)
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Villa Wyndham Grand Phuket Surin Beach (Oceana Surin)
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$192,251
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Wyndham Grand Phuket Surin Beach is one of the most prestigious and luxurious places to live in Phuket, Thailand. This residential complex is the perfect combination of modern design, high standards of comfort and first-class amenities.The immediate proximity to the beach and the luxurious l…
Association
Phuket Property Association
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Villa Layan Lucky
Villa Layan Lucky
Villa Layan Lucky
Villa Layan Lucky
Villa Layan Lucky
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Villa Layan Lucky
Thalang, Thailand
from
$863,423
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Area 462–593 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Association
Phuket Property Association
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Villa Punyisa Bang Jo
Villa Punyisa Bang Jo
Villa Punyisa Bang Jo
Villa Punyisa Bang Jo
Villa Punyisa Bang Jo
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Villa Punyisa Bang Jo
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$2,99M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Punyisa Bang Jo is strategically located in one of Phuket’;s most sought after residential areas, conveniently located halfway between heroines monument and Laguna. Bang Jo, is just 10-15 minutes from Phuket’;s loveliest beach’;s, golf at Laguna Phuket and just minutes away from the vibrant …
Association
Phuket Property Association
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Villa Alisha Grand
Villa Alisha Grand
Villa Alisha Grand
Villa Alisha Grand
Villa Alisha Grand
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Villa Alisha Grand
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$435,507
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 300–420 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Free Tickets to Phuket and back!* Who it's for: Perfect for discerning investors and luxury enthusiasts seeking a comfortable and elegant stay surrounded by the natural beauty of Phuket. About the Location: Alisha Grand is located in the picturesque Thalang district of Phuket. Thalang is r…
Agency
Tumanov Group
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Villa Prime Villas
Villa Prime Villas
Villa Prime Villas
Villa Prime Villas
Villa Prime Villas
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Villa Prime Villas
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$400,954
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 211 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Pets Allowed, Fully FurnishedAbout the Complex:This new residential complex in Phuket is scheduled for completion in December 2023. The complex consists of 13 private villas, each with 4 bedrooms and adjoining pools. The modern architecture combines with eco-friendly materials to create a un…
Agency
Tumanov Group
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Villa THE TRINITY VILLAGE
Villa THE TRINITY VILLAGE
Villa THE TRINITY VILLAGE
Villa THE TRINITY VILLAGE
Villa THE TRINITY VILLAGE
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Villa THE TRINITY VILLAGE
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$795,292
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Trinity Village Pool Villas are built in a modern luxurious style and are a great choice for both permanent residence and holiday rentals in Phuket! Installments available! Contemporary pool villas that combine modernism, minimalism and art deco. Harmonious design elements create a feeling o…
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DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Civetta Grand Villas
Villa Civetta Grand Villas
Villa Civetta Grand Villas
Villa Civetta Grand Villas
Villa Civetta Grand Villas
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Villa Civetta Grand Villas
Rawai, Thailand
from
$977,836
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 350–441 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: Civetta Grand Villas is perfect for those who seek luxury and privacy in one of the most picturesque corners of Phuket. The project is designed for discerning buyers who value comfort and high investment attractiveness. About th…
Agency
Tumanov Group
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Villa THE MOMENTUM
Villa THE MOMENTUM
Villa THE MOMENTUM
Villa THE MOMENTUM
Villa THE MOMENTUM
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Villa THE MOMENTUM
Thalang, Thailand
from
$671,298
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
A unique investment opportunity in the heart of Layan: a luxurious villa with 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, ideal for comfortable living and renting! Installments available! Price increase per year: the difference in price after delivery can reach 20-30%. The Momentum is a high concentration o…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa Unique Eco Viva
Villa Unique Eco Viva
Villa Unique Eco Viva
Villa Unique Eco Viva
Villa Unique Eco Viva
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Villa Unique Eco Viva
Chalong, Thailand
from
$493,027
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 328–415 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Perfectly suited for discerning investors seeking a combination of luxury and eco-friendliness in the heart of Phuket. Ideal for families and those who value comfort and sustainability. About the location: Located in Chalong, the projec…
Agency
Tumanov Group
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Villa Anchan Indigo
Villa Anchan Indigo
Villa Anchan Indigo
Villa Anchan Indigo
Villa Anchan Indigo
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Villa Anchan Indigo
Thalang, Thailand
from
$759,453
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 354 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Perfect for those looking for a luxurious, modern, and peaceful lifestyle in a picturesque area, and for those who appreciate high-quality investments. About the location: Anchan Indigo is located in Thalang, the northern part of Phuket.…
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Tumanov Group
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Villa Two Villas Tara
Villa Two Villas Tara
Villa Two Villas Tara
Villa Two Villas Tara
Villa Two Villas Tara
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,39M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2007
Number of floors 1
Area 281 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Full Furnishing About the Complex: The complex consists of 15 villas in Thai-Balinese style offering from 1 to 4 bedrooms, each with a bathroom. The villas are equipped with a fully furnished European kitchen, living, and dining area with panoramic windows. Views of the pool and garden creat…
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Tumanov Group
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Villa Manick Hillside
Villa Manick Hillside
Villa Manick Hillside
Villa Manick Hillside
Villa Manick Hillside
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Villa Manick Hillside
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$2,15M
Number of floors 2
Area 820 m²
1 real estate property 1
Manick Hillside Villas Offer Luxury Life in a Peaceful PlaceOur villas boast stunning mountain views and exquisite modern interior design, creating a space that provides both family comfort and elegance.Just a 15-minute drive from Laguna and Bang Tao Beach.Visit us today to find out why our …
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Phuket Property Association
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Villa Alisa
Villa Alisa
Villa Alisa
Villa Alisa
Villa Alisa
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Villa Alisa
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$591,295
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
A private pool villa that combines with Thai traditional and modern style. It’;s made for someone who is looking for a simplified residence but exquisite details, and wondering by Thai handicrafts harmoniously decorated in this modern house. Lovely tanned woman represented Alisa’;s style.…
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Phuket Property Association
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Villa MONO PHUKET
Villa MONO PHUKET
Villa MONO PHUKET
Villa MONO PHUKET
Villa MONO PHUKET
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Villa MONO PHUKET
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$546,122
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 2…
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DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa The Victory Project
Villa The Victory Project
Villa The Victory Project
Villa The Victory Project
Villa The Victory Project
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Villa The Victory Project
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,20M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 388–420 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Project of exclusive designer villas in the prestigious area of PhuketThis project includes 40 exclusive villas, each of which is a masterpiece of architecture and design. The key visual concept of the project is the construction of two-storey villas located around the open territory of the …
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Phuket Property Association
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Villa Trisara
Villa Trisara
Villa Trisara
Villa Trisara
Villa Trisara
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Villa Trisara
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$3,60M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2019
Number of floors 1
Area 630–2 077 m²
9 real estate properties 9
Distance to the sea: 150 m, Income GuaranteeAbout the complex:In a secluded bay of Phuket, there are 37 luxury private villas, each offering stunning sea views. The villas boast spacious indoor and outdoor living areas, as well as private pools that harmoniously blend exotic natural material…
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Tumanov Group
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Villa Lake House
Villa Lake House
Villa Lake House
Villa Lake House
Villa Lake House
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Villa Lake House
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,69M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2019
Number of floors 2
Area 350 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Fully Furnished, Income Guarantee About the Complex: On the west side of Phuket, there are 32 luxurious private villas in a modern tropical style. The villas have plots ranging from 400 to 1200 sq. m and include 3-4 bedrooms. The complex is equipped with a SmartHome system, private pools wit…
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Tumanov Group
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Villa ALLTHAI Villages
Villa ALLTHAI Villages
Villa ALLTHAI Villages
Villa ALLTHAI Villages
Villa ALLTHAI Villages
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Villa ALLTHAI Villages
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$830,909
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 489–714 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: Ideal for those who seek exclusive luxury and high living standards in a tropical paradise. The project is aimed at discerning investors who value comfort and security for their investments. About the location: Located in Mai Khao on the…
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Tumanov Group
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Villa Kiri Buddha Pool Villa
Villa Kiri Buddha Pool Villa
Villa Kiri Buddha Pool Villa
Villa Kiri Buddha Pool Villa
Villa Kiri Buddha Pool Villa
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Villa Kiri Buddha Pool Villa
Chalong, Thailand
from
$509,461
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
Area 192–498 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Perfect for those seeking luxurious seclusion with maximum amenities in a tropical paradise. Suitable for families with children, as well as those considering investment opportunities. About the location: Located in Chalong Bay, one of t…
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Tumanov Group
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Villa The Residence Prime by Andaman Asset Solution
Villa The Residence Prime by Andaman Asset Solution
Villa The Residence Prime by Andaman Asset Solution
Villa The Residence Prime by Andaman Asset Solution
Villa The Residence Prime by Andaman Asset Solution
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Villa The Residence Prime by Andaman Asset Solution
Thalang, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Concept Design For your greatest fact of living in a particular place, THE RESIDENCE PRIME is designed for exclusiveness in all aspects of your privileged living. More than a simple “home” but a precious gift called “perfection”. The ultimate within your reach. Discover beyond exclusive l…
Association
Phuket Property Association
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Villa Ao Yon Beach Villas
Villa Ao Yon Beach Villas
Villa Ao Yon Beach Villas
Villa Ao Yon Beach Villas
Villa Ao Yon Beach Villas
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Villa Ao Yon Beach Villas
Wichit, Thailand
from
$1,94M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 274–453 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: Perfect for discerning individuals who value luxury, tranquility, and unique natural views. These villas are an excellent choice for both permanent residence and profitable investment. About the location: Ao Yon Beach Villas are located …
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Tumanov Group
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Villa Dareeya villas
Villa Dareeya villas
Villa Dareeya villas
Villa Dareeya villas
Villa Dareeya villas
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Villa Dareeya villas
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$1,34M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 337 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: The perfect choice for discerning individuals who seek a combination of luxury, modern comfort, and a valuable investment in one of Phuket's most prestigious locations. About the location: Located just 200 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Da…
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Tumanov Group
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Villa Saturdays Villas
Villa Saturdays Villas
Villa Saturdays Villas
Villa Saturdays Villas
Villa Saturdays Villas
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Villa Saturdays Villas
Rawai, Thailand
from
$462,897
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 183–211 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Who It's For: Ideal for those seeking luxury and tranquility in Phuket. Saturdays Villas are for discerning clients who value comfort, privacy, and promising investments. About the Location: Saturdays Villas are situated near Rawai Beach in the south of Ph…
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Tumanov Group
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Cottage Ocean View Cottages
Cottage Ocean View Cottages
Cottage Ocean View Cottages
Cottage Ocean View Cottages
Cottage Ocean View Cottages
Cottage Ocean View Cottages
Cottage Ocean View Cottages
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$172,724
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
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DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa The Trinity Village
Villa The Trinity Village
Villa The Trinity Village
Villa The Trinity Village
Villa The Trinity Village
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Villa The Trinity Village
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$793,791
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
The Trinity Village is a new luxury residential project with pool villas for sale in Phuket. The Trinity Village is located in Pasak Soi 8, few minutes away from Bangtao Beach, Layan Beach & Laguna Golf Course on Phuket West Coast. The Trinity Village is a private residence with only 7 po…
Association
Phuket Property Association
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Villa Goldena Twin
Villa Goldena Twin
Villa Goldena Twin
Villa Goldena Twin
Villa Goldena Twin
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Villa Goldena Twin
Kamala, Thailand
from
$342,364
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Stylish Townhai near the sea With this project, your dream of life in your own house in walking distance from the sea can become a reality, the Townhouse complex combines the convenience of life in its own spacious house. Kamala has the glory of the family area, here the calm and dimension…
Association
Phuket Property Association
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Villa The Ozone Residences Phase 2
Villa The Ozone Residences Phase 2
Villa The Ozone Residences Phase 2
Villa The Ozone Residences Phase 2
Villa The Ozone Residences Phase 2
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Villa The Ozone Residences Phase 2
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$967,550
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 329 m²
1 real estate property 1
The new phase of luxurious villas The project is located in one of the most promising in terms of the dynamics of development and demand for the Phuket area, only 5 minutes from the Bang Tao Beach and the rich in the entertainment of the district infrastructure. It was here that the most s…
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Phuket Property Association
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Villa Above element
Villa Above element
Villa Above element
Villa Above element
Villa Above element
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Villa Above element
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,02M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Above Element Villas presents a remarkable collection of new pool villas for sale in the vicinity of Bangtao Beach, Phuket. This exclusive development offers a low density community, ensuring a serene and private living experience. The luxury 3-bedroom pool villas available for sale epitomiz…
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Phuket Property Association
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Villa Banyan Tree Phuket
Villa Banyan Tree Phuket
Villa Banyan Tree Phuket
Villa Banyan Tree Phuket
Villa Banyan Tree Phuket
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Villa Banyan Tree Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,32M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2008
Number of floors 1
Area 345–380 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Distance to the sea: 500 m, Income guarantee, Fully furnished, Reliable developer About the complex: A complex of secluded villas on the shores of the Andaman Sea, each with a private pool, living room, dining area, and open-plan kitchen. Spacious bedrooms are equipped with individual bathro…
Agency
Tumanov Group
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Villa VIP Galaxy Villa
Villa VIP Galaxy Villa
Villa VIP Galaxy Villa
Villa VIP Galaxy Villa
Villa VIP Galaxy Villa
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Villa VIP Galaxy Villa
Rawai, Thailand
from
$624,926
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 280–565 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Who is it for: VIP Galaxy Rawai Villas are ideal for those seeking a blend of luxury, comfort, and lucrative investments. This project is created for discerning owners who value a high standard of living and stable income. About the Location: Located in th…
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Tumanov Group
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Villa Isola Palms Phuket
Villa Isola Palms Phuket
Villa Isola Palms Phuket
Villa Isola Palms Phuket
Villa Isola Palms Phuket
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Villa Isola Palms Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,53M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 887 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Isola Palms Phuket is ideal for those looking for a combination of exceptional luxury and tranquility on the picturesque island of Phuket. This project is designed for affluent individuals who appreciate a high level of comfort and long-t…
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Tumanov Group
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Villa Botanica Hillside
Villa Botanica Hillside
Villa Botanica Hillside
Villa Botanica Hillside
Villa Botanica Hillside
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Villa Botanica Hillside
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$919,448
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Association
Phuket Property Association
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Villa Khram at Karon
Villa Khram at Karon
Villa Khram at Karon
Villa Khram at Karon
Villa Khram at Karon
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Villa Khram at Karon
Karon, Thailand
from
$2,67M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Welcome to Khram Phuket – a luxury property for sale in Phuket. Located in 2 different prime locations, all on spacious land plots and uniquely designed in a blend of contemporary style. Offer exceptional living spaces: perfect for quality family time and entertaining, each with a large p…
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Phuket Property Association
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Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
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Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$2,26M
BOTANICA THE SKY VALLEY is a new home and villa project located in Chongtal, Phuket. The design of the project combines modernity with a luxurious lifestyle. The complex consists of 12 magnificent villas with a swimming pool, with 4 or 5 bedrooms ranging from 1026 sq.m to 1897 sq.m. Each…
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DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa Asherah Phase 1-2
Villa Asherah Phase 1-2
Villa Asherah Phase 1-2
Villa Asherah Phase 1-2
Villa Asherah Phase 1-2
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Villa Asherah Phase 1-2
Thalang, Thailand
from
$501,781
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Introducing Asherah Villas Phase 1-2, a luxurious residential project in the heart of Thalang, Phuket, that captures the essence of contemporary elegance and tropical allure. This exclusive development covers an expansive 11,200 sqm, featuring 20 carefully crafted villas designed for those s…
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Phuket Property Association
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Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
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Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$704,810
Number of floors 1
Botanica Modern Loft II is a project of luxury and modern villas with a swimming pool located on Bang Tao Beach in western Phuket. The village is located in a quiet area, close to the developed infrastructure of Bang Tao Beach. The complex consists of 52 apartments and was developed by…
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DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa D Architecte Aela
Villa D Architecte Aela
Villa D Architecte Aela
Villa D Architecte Aela
Villa D Architecte Aela
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Villa D Architecte Aela
Rawai, Thailand
from
$1,19M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Welcome to a new development in Phuket, where space to breathe and low density living is at the heart of our philosophy. Villa to Breathe Unlock the essence of living for the spacious soul Located in the tranquil and convenient area of Palai,  with 5 minutes’; drive from Villa AELA,…
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Phuket Property Association
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Villa 8 Season Luxury
Villa 8 Season Luxury
Villa 8 Season Luxury
Villa 8 Season Luxury
Villa 8 Season Luxury
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Villa 8 Season Luxury
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$885,071
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Welcome to the Elite Innovative Collection by Season Luxury Villas Where we elevate luxury living to new heights. Each villa in our collection is a true masterpiece, meticulously designed to offer a legacy of exceptional opulence. Our properties seamlessly blend sophisticated aesthetics w…
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Phuket Property Association
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Villa Patina Courtyard Villa
Villa Patina Courtyard Villa
Villa Patina Courtyard Villa
Villa Patina Courtyard Villa
Villa Patina Courtyard Villa
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Villa Patina Courtyard Villa
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$462,897
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 271–318 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Perfect for those seeking a combination of luxury and tranquility in a tropical paradise. The project is designed for discerning individuals who value exclusivity, comfort, and proximity to nature. About the location: Patina Courtyard Vi…
Agency
Tumanov Group
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Villa Larimar Villa Phuket
Villa Larimar Villa Phuket
Villa Larimar Villa Phuket
Villa Larimar Villa Phuket
Villa Larimar Villa Phuket
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Villa Larimar Villa Phuket
Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
from
$424,003
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 240–339 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Who It's For: Perfect for those seeking a blend of luxury and tranquility in the bustling paradise of Phuket. This project is aimed at discerning buyers who value comfort and investment opportunities. About the Location: “Larimar Villa Phuket” is located…
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Tumanov Group
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Villa The T Forest – Pool Villas
Villa The T Forest – Pool Villas
Villa The T Forest – Pool Villas
Villa The T Forest – Pool Villas
Villa The T Forest – Pool Villas
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Villa The T Forest – Pool Villas
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$246,239
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 150–440 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: The T Forest project is perfect for elite investors, retirees, and vacation homeowners who appreciate seclusion, comfort, and investment appeal. About the location: The T Forest is located on the quiet east coast of Phuket, surrounded by…
Agency
Tumanov Group
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Villa Ocean Palms Villas Bangtao
Villa Ocean Palms Villas Bangtao
Villa Ocean Palms Villas Bangtao
Villa Ocean Palms Villas Bangtao
Villa Ocean Palms Villas Bangtao
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Villa Ocean Palms Villas Bangtao
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$437,972
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2020
Number of floors 1
Area 328–392 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Round-trip Tickets to Phuket as a Gift!* Who is it for: An ideal option for those seeking a blend of tranquility and luxury on one of Phuket's best beaches. Suitable for both personal living and profitable investments, especially for those interested in rental income and capital growth. Ab…
Agency
Tumanov Group
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Villa Botanica Louvre
Villa Botanica Louvre
Villa Botanica Louvre
Villa Botanica Louvre
Villa Botanica Louvre
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Villa Botanica Louvre
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$828,973
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Botanica Louvre Nestled amidst the serene landscapes of Bangtao Beach, along the tranquil Pasak Soi 8 in Cherngtalay, Phuket, Thailand, Botanica Luxury Villa stands as a testament to contemporary elegance and refined living. Drawing inspiration from the iconic silhouette of the Louvre …
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Phuket Property Association
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Villa Banyan Tree Grand Residences – Lagoon Pool Villas
Villa Banyan Tree Grand Residences – Lagoon Pool Villas
Villa Banyan Tree Grand Residences – Lagoon Pool Villas
Villa Banyan Tree Grand Residences – Lagoon Pool Villas
Villa Banyan Tree Grand Residences – Lagoon Pool Villas
Show all Villa Banyan Tree Grand Residences – Lagoon Pool Villas
Villa Banyan Tree Grand Residences – Lagoon Pool Villas
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,64M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 414 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Banyan Tree Grand Residences – Lagoon Pool Villas are perfect for those seeking luxurious and spacious accommodation in a prime location in Phuket. The project is designed for discerning individuals who value comfort, privacy, and investm…
Agency
Tumanov Group
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Villa Infinity Life Club
Villa Infinity Life Club
Villa Infinity Life Club
Villa Infinity Life Club
Villa Infinity Life Club
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Villa Infinity Life Club
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$107,145
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Infinity Life Club is a unique complex for a comfortable and carefree life in the lap of nature in Phuket. The project offers not only apartments, but also villas with private pools, combining modern comfort with high-class medical care and wellness services.Residents can enjoy varied cuisin…
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Phuket Property Association
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Villa Sri Panwa Phuket
Villa Sri Panwa Phuket
Villa Sri Panwa Phuket
Villa Sri Panwa Phuket
Villa Sri Panwa Phuket
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Villa Sri Panwa Phuket
Wichit, Thailand
from
$4,93M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2019
Number of floors 3
Area 1 275–1 600 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Who it’s for: Ideally suited for those seeking a blend of luxury and tranquility on one of the world's most beautiful shorelines. This property is for discerning buyers who value the highest level of comfort and privacy. About the location: Located on th…
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Tumanov Group
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Villa Azalea Villas
Villa Azalea Villas
Villa Azalea Villas
Villa Azalea Villas
Villa Azalea Villas
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Villa Azalea Villas
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$575,899
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 456 m²
2 real estate properties 2
6% Income Guarantee About the Complex: This collection of 5 exquisitely designed villas offers a sanctuary amid nature in a prestigious area of Phuket. Each residence boasts 4 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, a 58 m² master bedroom with a walk-in closet and living area. The villas are equip…
Agency
Tumanov Group
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Villa Sunrise Estates – Phase 4
Villa Sunrise Estates – Phase 4
Villa Sunrise Estates – Phase 4
Villa Sunrise Estates – Phase 4
Villa Sunrise Estates – Phase 4
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Villa Sunrise Estates – Phase 4
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$281,847
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 116–263 m²
11 real estate properties 11
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: Ideal for those who long to experience the comfort and luxury of life in Phuket. Suitable for discerning buyers who appreciate quality and attention to detail. About the location: Located in the heart of the prestigious Thalang …
Agency
Tumanov Group
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Villa AG Club
Villa AG Club
Villa AG Club
Villa AG Club
Villa AG Club
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Villa AG Club
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$686,701
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
The club village of Willia Club Villas is an ideal place to live and invest in the heart of the most sought -after corner of Phuket! Our villas are not just at home, but a high -profit investment proposal. Without exaggeration-an ideal location: in the neighborhood there are two comfor…
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Phuket Property Association
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Villa Villa s sovremennym dizaynom
Villa Villa s sovremennym dizaynom
Villa Villa s sovremennym dizaynom
Villa Villa s sovremennym dizaynom
Villa Villa s sovremennym dizaynom
Show all Villa Villa s sovremennym dizaynom
Villa Villa s sovremennym dizaynom
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$439,367
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Agency
DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa Nature’s Rest Sai Yuan
Villa Nature’s Rest Sai Yuan
Villa Nature’s Rest Sai Yuan
Villa Nature’s Rest Sai Yuan
Villa Nature’s Rest Sai Yuan
Show all Villa Nature’s Rest Sai Yuan
Villa Nature’s Rest Sai Yuan
Karon, Thailand
from
$1,01M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Nature’;s Rest Villa Sai Yuan: Modern Pool Villas near Nai Harn Beach Introducing the captivating Nature’;s Rest Villa Sai Yuan, where modern luxury living meets the natural beauty of Phuket. Nature’;s Rest Villa Sai Yuan is situated in close proximity to the enchanting Nai Harn Beach, th…
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Phuket Property Association
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Villa Star Silas
Villa Star Silas
Villa Star Silas
Villa Star Silas
Villa Star Silas
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Villa Star Silas
Chalong, Thailand
from
$908,008
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
luxury villa with 3 bedrooms and a private pool in the Chalong area, Phuket. The Star Silas Villas complex is a place where you can enjoy comfort and luxury surrounded by beautiful nature. Each of the 16 villas of this unique complex is a harmonious combination of modern design and functi…
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Phuket Property Association
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Villa Nakara Luxury Grand
Villa Nakara Luxury Grand
Villa Nakara Luxury Grand
Villa Nakara Luxury Grand
Villa Nakara Luxury Grand
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Villa Nakara Luxury Grand
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$1,20M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Nakara Grand Luxury Villas - this is not just housing; This is a choice of lifestyle. Regardless of whether you are looking for a secluded place to relax, a luxurious house for relaxation or a profitable investment proposal, this project offers everything. Due to its first -class location, o…
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Phuket Property Association
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Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Karon, Thailand
from
$744,269
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 320 m²
1 real estate property 1
Your own piece of paradise Luxurious life surrounded by nature The best on Phuket Hotel residence under an international brand. A collection of 68 apartments and villas with a sea view inspired by nature is located between the mountains and the sea. Enjoy the panoramic view of the A…
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Phuket Property Association
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Villa PHUVISTA 3 NAIYANG
Villa PHUVISTA 3 NAIYANG
Villa PHUVISTA 3 NAIYANG
Villa PHUVISTA 3 NAIYANG
Villa PHUVISTA 3 NAIYANG
Show all Villa PHUVISTA 3 NAIYANG
Villa PHUVISTA 3 NAIYANG
Thalang, Thailand
from
$470,547
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Invest in a unique villa with a private pool and stunning design in one of the most attractive areas of Phuket!Installments available!Phuvista 3 NaiYang is a residential complex located in the area of Nai Yang Beach in Phuket. This project combines convenient location, high level of comfort …
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DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Show all Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,36M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 60–1 590 m²
19 real estate properties 19
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Perfect for those seeking a combination of luxury and natural harmony in Phuket. This project will attract discerning buyers and investors who value uniqueness, comfort, and advantageous location. About the location: Located in the pictu…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
60.0
353,145 – 353,249
Apartment 2 rooms
88.0
563,814
Villa
430.0 – 1 590.0
1,49M – 5,58M
Agency
Tumanov Group
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Villa Botanica Lakeside Phuket
Villa Botanica Lakeside Phuket
Villa Botanica Lakeside Phuket
Villa Botanica Lakeside Phuket
Villa Botanica Lakeside Phuket
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Villa Botanica Lakeside Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,43M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
Area 598 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: An ideal choice for those who seek a luxurious life surrounded by nature. Suitable for families, couples, and investors who value comfort and privacy. About the location: Located in the prestigious Layan area, Botanica Lakeside is surrou…
Agency
Tumanov Group
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Villa Aileen Villas Nai Thon
Villa Aileen Villas Nai Thon
Villa Aileen Villas Nai Thon
Villa Aileen Villas Nai Thon
Villa Aileen Villas Nai Thon
Villa Aileen Villas Nai Thon
Villa Aileen Villas Nai Thon
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$363,588
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 180–205 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: These luxurious villas are ideal for those seeking a tranquil and private life close to nature in Phuket. Aileen Villas Naithon will meet the requirements of discerning buyers who value comfort and elegance in every aspect of life. About…
Agency
Tumanov Group
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Villa Vista Del Mar
Villa Vista Del Mar
Villa Vista Del Mar
Villa Vista Del Mar
Villa Vista Del Mar
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Villa Vista Del Mar
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$949,024
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 360–700 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Association
Phuket Property Association
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Villa Laguna Waters
Villa Laguna Waters
Villa Laguna Waters
Villa Laguna Waters
Villa Laguna Waters
Villa Laguna Waters
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,39M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2006
Number of floors 2
Area 650 m²
2 real estate properties 2
1000 m to the sea, Guaranteed IncomeAbout the Complex:Luxurious villas in Phuket offer unique opportunities for relaxation and investment. Spacious modern villas are surrounded by picturesque landscapes and a lake, located just 1 km from Bang Tao Beach. Nearby are restaurants, fitness cent…
Agency
Tumanov Group
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Villa Cohiba Villas Phuket
Villa Cohiba Villas Phuket
Villa Cohiba Villas Phuket
Villa Cohiba Villas Phuket
Villa Cohiba Villas Phuket
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Villa Cohiba Villas Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,51M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 432–1 000 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Perfect for luxury and comfort living enthusiasts with stunning views in Phuket. Suitable for those seeking profitable investments in a developing region. About the location: Located at Layan Beach, at the northern end of Bangtao Beach o…
Agency
Tumanov Group
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Villa The Menara Hill
Villa The Menara Hill
Villa The Menara Hill
Villa The Menara Hill
Villa The Menara Hill
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Villa The Menara Hill
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$744,269
Finishing options Finished
The Menara Hill Phuket is a luxury residential project inspired by traditional Moroccan architecture and design. The project consists of 24 villas designed with intricate details and textures that reflect Moroccan heritage. The concept of nature is integrated into the villas to make the hous…
Association
Phuket Property Association
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Villa Allthai Village
Villa Allthai Village
Villa Allthai Village
Villa Allthai Village
Villa Allthai Village
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Villa Allthai Village
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$460,350
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Allthai Village - a new project that includes 60 luxurious villas with 2-4 bedrooms, located in the center of Phuket surrounded by tropical forests, between May of Khao and Bangtao, this area is called Phuket Rublevka. On the territory of the site there are private pools of 4x6 meters, parki…
Association
Phuket Property Association
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Villa Isola Palms s panoramnym vidom na more
Villa Isola Palms s panoramnym vidom na more
Villa Isola Palms s panoramnym vidom na more
Villa Isola Palms s panoramnym vidom na more
Villa Isola Palms s panoramnym vidom na more
Show all Villa Isola Palms s panoramnym vidom na more
Villa Isola Palms s panoramnym vidom na more
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$1,63M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Isola Palms is a luxurious complex consisting of 8 private residences with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views! Each villa has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The complex is located on a hillside overlooking Layan Beach on the northwest coast of Phuket. The beach is divided into several par…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Balco Bangtao Beach
Villa Balco Bangtao Beach
Villa Balco Bangtao Beach
Villa Balco Bangtao Beach
Villa Balco Bangtao Beach
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Villa Balco Bangtao Beach
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$880,326
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 355–490 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Thanks to its luxurious design and convenient location, Balco Bangtao Beach is perfect for those who appreciate a combination of comfort and nature. The project is created for discerning buyers who want to enjoy beach holidays and tranqui…
Agency
Tumanov Group
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Villa Erawana Grand
Villa Erawana Grand
Villa Erawana Grand
Villa Erawana Grand
Villa Erawana Grand
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Villa Erawana Grand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,47M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
There are 10 private villas on the protected territory, each with an individual pool. The total living area is located in the center of the villa and combines the living room, dining room and the kitchen. Four bedrooms are adjacent from different sides, all the bedrooms have their own bat…
Association
Phuket Property Association
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Villa MONO Champaca
Villa MONO Champaca
Villa MONO Champaca
Villa MONO Champaca
Villa MONO Champaca
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Villa MONO Champaca
Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$524,059
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Luxury villas with many amenities and developed infrastructure!Potential rental yield: ~6%!Minimalist premium design in tropical style!Furniture and decoration: fully equipped kitchen (window, refrigerator, stove, hood), built-in wardrobes, guest bathroom, pantry.MONO Champaca - exclusive on…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa The Pano Baan Suan Loch Palm
Villa The Pano Baan Suan Loch Palm
Villa The Pano Baan Suan Loch Palm
Villa The Pano Baan Suan Loch Palm
Villa The Pano Baan Suan Loch Palm
Villa The Pano Baan Suan Loch Palm
Villa The Pano Baan Suan Loch Palm
Kathu, Thailand
from
$815,719
THE PANO BAAN SUAN LOCH PALM “Experience Unrivaled Luxury Living in a Private Pool Villa Amidst Enchanting Natural Surroundings that greet you at home” Introducing The Pano - a luxurious and private pool villa nestled in the heart of lush, verdant nature. The spacious luxury has been desi…
Association
Phuket Property Association
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Villa Marquis Estates – Phuket
Villa Marquis Estates – Phuket
Villa Marquis Estates – Phuket
Villa Marquis Estates – Phuket
Villa Marquis Estates – Phuket
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Villa Marquis Estates – Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$682,020
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 393 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Marquis Estates is the ideal solution for discerning buyers seeking a combination of luxury and privacy in a tropical paradise. Suitable for families, investors, and anyone looking for prestigious accommodation at one of the world's best …
Agency
Tumanov Group
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Villa Tri Vananda
Villa Tri Vananda
Villa Tri Vananda
Villa Tri Vananda
Villa Tri Vananda
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Villa Tri Vananda
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,43M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 333–853 m²
6 real estate properties 6
luxurious villas in the heart of a unique health resort on Bang Tao a new, outstanding project, outstanding in the most luxurious natural zone of the elite district of Bang Tao, near the rich in infrastructure of its part. He will represent a holistic, first one of its kind, a health -impr…
Association
Phuket Property Association
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Villa Patina Courtyard
Villa Patina Courtyard
Villa Patina Courtyard
Villa Patina Courtyard
Villa Patina Courtyard
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Villa Patina Courtyard
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$502,274
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Welcome to the luxury villa and modern by Patina Courtyard Villa. The decoration style is modern tropical. Design of the villa be close to the natural. The villa It blends into the environment and private as possible. Location- Liporn Village (Khao Lan), Tambon Srisoonthorn Thalang Phuket…
Association
Phuket Property Association
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Villa Charn Baan Saiyuan
Villa Charn Baan Saiyuan
Villa Charn Baan Saiyuan
Villa Charn Baan Saiyuan
Villa Charn Baan Saiyuan
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Villa Charn Baan Saiyuan
Rawai, Thailand
from
$350,356
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Villas in a premium location, just 10 minutes drive to Rawai, Naiharn beach Villas between Nai Harn and Rawai beaches that are being built off-plan, but the developer plans to complete construction by 2025. In the closed area of the complex there are 16 private villas with a swimming p…
Association
Phuket Property Association
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Villa Villoft Zen Living Phuket
Villa Villoft Zen Living Phuket
Villa Villoft Zen Living Phuket
Villa Villoft Zen Living Phuket
Villa Villoft Zen Living Phuket
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Villa Villoft Zen Living Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$134,213
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 37–158 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Tickets to Phuket and Back as a Gift!* Who it's for: An ideal solution for those seeking a combination of luxury and tranquility in Phuket. Suitable for personal residence as well as lucrative investments. About the location: Villoft Zen Living is located in the prestigious area of Bang Ta…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
37.4
147,028
Villa
37.4 – 158.3
147,028 – 720,139
Agency
Tumanov Group
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Villa Akra collection Layan
Villa Akra collection Layan
Villa Akra collection Layan
Villa Akra collection Layan
Villa Akra collection Layan
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Villa Akra collection Layan
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$821,797
Finishing options Finished
Immerse yourself in nature’;s embrace with our boutique hideaway pool villas. Where luxury meets tranquility, creating unforgettable memories amidst the lush greenery of Layan Bay. Our complimentary shuttle service to Layan Beach operates daily, providing convenient transportation to one …
Association
Phuket Property Association
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Villa Botanica Forestique
Villa Botanica Forestique
Villa Botanica Forestique
Villa Botanica Forestique
Villa Botanica Forestique
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Villa Botanica Forestique
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,34M
Number of floors 1
Botanica Forestique developed with a unique blend of urban living, healthy lifestyle, and natural beauty. 65 Villas in modern luxury design with the land size starts from 674 - 1,168 sqm. and built-up size starts from 424- 567 sqm. 4 bedroom and 5-6 bathroom. The clubhouse at Botanica Fo…
Association
Phuket Property Association
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Villa Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Villa Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Villa Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Villa Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Villa Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Show all Villa Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Villa Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$579,736
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
HIGHTONE SEVIEW VALLAS & GARDEN is an elite village consisting of 11 premium villas with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views. Each of the villas is equipped with built-in furniture, which, providing maximum functionality and comfort, while maintaining free space. The villa complex …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Punyisa Luxury Villas Bang Jo
Villa Punyisa Luxury Villas Bang Jo
Villa Punyisa Luxury Villas Bang Jo
Villa Punyisa Luxury Villas Bang Jo
Villa Punyisa Luxury Villas Bang Jo
Show all Villa Punyisa Luxury Villas Bang Jo
Villa Punyisa Luxury Villas Bang Jo
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$1,55M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 528–684 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: An ideal choice for those seeking a combination of luxury and privacy. Punyisa Luxury Villas Bang Jo is suitable both for permanent residence and high-income investments. About the location: Located in the prestigious Bangtao area, Phuke…
Agency
Tumanov Group
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Villa Fifth Element
Villa Fifth Element
Villa Fifth Element
Villa Fifth Element
Villa Fifth Element
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Villa Fifth Element
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$913,011
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 370 m²
3 real estate properties 3
800 m to the sea, Fully furnished About the complex: This new project is a modern residential complex with completion in 2023. It consists of 2 buildings, each with 7 floors. The complex contains a total of 139 units, including studios, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartments. Unit sizes range f…
Agency
Tumanov Group
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