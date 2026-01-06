  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket
  4. New houses

New Houses and Villas for sale in Phuket, Thailand

apartments
44
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Villa Saturdays Villas
Villa Saturdays Villas
Villa Saturdays Villas
Villa Saturdays Villas
Villa Saturdays Villas
Show all Villa Saturdays Villas
Villa Saturdays Villas
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$420,816
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 2…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa KHIRI COLLECTION
Villa KHIRI COLLECTION
Villa KHIRI COLLECTION
Villa KHIRI COLLECTION
Villa KHIRI COLLECTION
Villa KHIRI COLLECTION
Villa KHIRI COLLECTION
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$754,804
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Show all Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$560,530
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
LuxPride is a 11 stylish luxury villa from the developer Andaman Asset, who has established himself as one of the best real estate premium developers on Phuket Island. Excellent modern villas with a swimming pool combine modern minimalist architecture with elegant cedar roofs and high flo…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
OneOne
Villa Botanica Lakeside ll
Villa Botanica Lakeside ll
Villa Botanica Lakeside ll
Villa Botanica Lakeside ll
Villa Botanica Lakeside ll
Show all Villa Botanica Lakeside ll
Villa Botanica Lakeside ll
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$978,571
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Villa Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Villa Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Villa Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Villa Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Show all Villa Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Villa Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$579,736
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
HIGHTONE SEVIEW VALLAS & GARDEN is an elite village consisting of 11 premium villas with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views. Each of the villas is equipped with built-in furniture, which, providing maximum functionality and comfort, while maintaining free space. The villa complex …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Show all Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$825,177
BOTANICA HILLSIDE is a project consisting of 16 luxury villas made in Balinese style. The complex is located on a canopy and quiet hillside in the Cherng Talai area, close to most of the main local amenities and attractions. The project offers villas with 3 and 4 bedrooms in a modern l…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Fifth Element
Villa Fifth Element
Villa Fifth Element
Villa Fifth Element
Villa Fifth Element
Show all Villa Fifth Element
Villa Fifth Element
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$305,000
The year of construction 2023
Area 585 m²
3 real estate properties 3
In the complex: The project takes up a land area of 7 629 m ² ( 4.8 paradise ). There are 11 luxury villas in this area. Also in the 7 - trading houses in the shopping center Fifth Element Plaza, 24 - Hours - Security, private inland streets, a large selection of green public areas. There ar…
Developer
Art House
Leave a request
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Show all Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$704,810
Number of floors 1
Botanica Modern Loft II is a project of luxury and modern villas with a swimming pool located on Bang Tao Beach in western Phuket. The village is located in a quiet area, close to the developed infrastructure of Bang Tao Beach. The complex consists of 52 apartments and was developed by…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Allthai Village
Villa Allthai Village
Villa Allthai Village
Villa Allthai Village
Villa Allthai Village
Show all Villa Allthai Village
Villa Allthai Village
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$88,085
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Foreign real estate from 40,000$. We will help you choose a free property and organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - aid for arranging relocation; - annual return on investment up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Ozone Grand Residences
Villa Ozone Grand Residences
Villa Ozone Grand Residences
Villa Ozone Grand Residences
Villa Ozone Grand Residences
Show all Villa Ozone Grand Residences
Villa Ozone Grand Residences
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$1,19M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction;…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa BOTANICA PRESTIGE
Villa BOTANICA PRESTIGE
Villa BOTANICA PRESTIGE
Villa BOTANICA PRESTIGE
Villa BOTANICA PRESTIGE
Show all Villa BOTANICA PRESTIGE
Villa BOTANICA PRESTIGE
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$1,08M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$2,14M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Botanica Ocean Valley is a project of luxury villas with a pool designed by one of the very successful developers of villas in Phuket. The complex is located at Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, near the marina of Ao Por Grand Marina. On the territory of the complex there a…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Botanica Lakeside
Villa Botanica Lakeside
Villa Botanica Lakeside
Villa Botanica Lakeside
Villa Botanica Lakeside
Show all Villa Botanica Lakeside
Villa Botanica Lakeside
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$978,571
Number of floors 1
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction;…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Kamala Garden View
Villa Kamala Garden View
Villa Kamala Garden View
Villa Kamala Garden View
Villa Kamala Garden View
Show all Villa Kamala Garden View
Villa Kamala Garden View
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$391,980
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Show all Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$2,26M
BOTANICA THE SKY VALLEY is a new home and villa project located in Chongtal, Phuket. The design of the project combines modernity with a luxurious lifestyle. The complex consists of 12 magnificent villas with a swimming pool, with 4 or 5 bedrooms ranging from 1026 sq.m to 1897 sq.m. Each…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Kokomo Beach House
Villa Kokomo Beach House
Villa Kokomo Beach House
Villa Kokomo Beach House
Villa Kokomo Beach House
Show all Villa Kokomo Beach House
Villa Kokomo Beach House
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$3,81M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Kokomo Beach House is a complex of new super-luxurious villas with a pool on Phuket, located on the first coastline of the beaches of Bang Tao and Layan. The project offers impressive villas of 1022 sq.m, built on 2 floors. The villa has a huge space where each room is created to ensure a c…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa MONO PHUKET
Villa MONO PHUKET
Villa MONO PHUKET
Villa MONO PHUKET
Villa MONO PHUKET
Show all Villa MONO PHUKET
Villa MONO PHUKET
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$546,122
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 2…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Show all Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$1,06M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
Botanica Forestique is a complex of 27 villas in a modern luxurious design, with an area of land from 674 to 1168 m ², and the built-up area starts from 424 - 567 m ². With 3 and 4 bedrooms and 5-6 bathrooms. The complex is located in Tep Krasattri, Phuket. Nearby there are many cafes, …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Isola Palms s panoramnym vidom na more
Villa Isola Palms s panoramnym vidom na more
Villa Isola Palms s panoramnym vidom na more
Villa Isola Palms s panoramnym vidom na more
Villa Isola Palms s panoramnym vidom na more
Show all Villa Isola Palms s panoramnym vidom na more
Villa Isola Palms s panoramnym vidom na more
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$1,63M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Isola Palms is a luxurious complex consisting of 8 private residences with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views! Each villa has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The complex is located on a hillside overlooking Layan Beach on the northwest coast of Phuket. The beach is divided into several par…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Aqua Villas Rawai
Villa Aqua Villas Rawai
Villa Aqua Villas Rawai
Villa Aqua Villas Rawai
Villa Aqua Villas Rawai
Show all Villa Aqua Villas Rawai
Villa Aqua Villas Rawai
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$748,352
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Aqua Villas Rawai is a new project with stunning sea views, located just 150 meters from Ravai Beach. With an ultra-modern design, each residence boasts a private rooftop terrace with a unique 12-meter landscape pool with a transparent bottom. The project is presented by 9 luxurious resi…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Isola Sky s basseynom
Villa Isola Sky s basseynom
Villa Isola Sky s basseynom
Villa Isola Sky s basseynom
Villa Isola Sky s basseynom
Show all Villa Isola Sky s basseynom
Villa Isola Sky s basseynom
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$1,98M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Isola Sky is a luxurious pool villa that is a paradise for relaxation and tranquility, with unique design elements and attractive materials that distinguish them from other luxurious houses on the island. The complex consists of three exclusive villas with a swimming pool, two villas with 4…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Laguna Park 2
Villa Laguna Park 2
Villa Laguna Park 2
Villa Laguna Park 2
Villa Laguna Park 2
Show all Villa Laguna Park 2
Villa Laguna Park 2
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$800,466
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 3
Laguna Park 2 is a modern-style townhouse project and villa consisting of 53 residential units - 28 townhouses and 25 villas. The project is located at: 390/1 ถน น รี สุน ทร Tambon Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand, among tropical greenery. The project is located n…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa The Teak Forestias
Villa The Teak Forestias
Villa The Teak Forestias
Villa The Teak Forestias
Villa The Teak Forestias
Show all Villa The Teak Forestias
Villa The Teak Forestias
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$1,12M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Shikarnaya villa s otlichnym intererom
Villa Shikarnaya villa s otlichnym intererom
Villa Shikarnaya villa s otlichnym intererom
Villa Shikarnaya villa s otlichnym intererom
Villa Shikarnaya villa s otlichnym intererom
Show all Villa Shikarnaya villa s otlichnym intererom
Villa Shikarnaya villa s otlichnym intererom
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$1,10M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Botanica Foresta is the largest home and villa project consisting of 49 stylish units. The luxurious residence is located in the middle of the forest, just a short drive from the beautiful Layan beach and the famous Phuket lagoon! Each villa has a chic interior with high ceilings, a li…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Villa s sovremennym dizaynom
Villa Villa s sovremennym dizaynom
Villa Villa s sovremennym dizaynom
Villa Villa s sovremennym dizaynom
Villa Villa s sovremennym dizaynom
Show all Villa Villa s sovremennym dizaynom
Villa Villa s sovremennym dizaynom
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$439,367
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Investicionno-privlekatelnaya villa
Villa Investicionno-privlekatelnaya villa
Villa Investicionno-privlekatelnaya villa
Villa Investicionno-privlekatelnaya villa
Villa Investicionno-privlekatelnaya villa
Show all Villa Investicionno-privlekatelnaya villa
Villa Investicionno-privlekatelnaya villa
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$919,255
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartments on 4 floors and 22 ultra-premial villas. The complex is located in the heart of Ravai - the city of Phuket, which makes it easily accessible for various amenities in the area! The project is …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Proxima Villas
Villa Proxima Villas
Villa Proxima Villas
Villa Proxima Villas
Villa Proxima Villas
Villa Proxima Villas
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$439,367
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
On the map
Realting.com
Go