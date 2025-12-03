  1. Realting.com
Villa ATMOS PRIME VILLA
Villa ATMOS PRIME VILLA
Villa ATMOS PRIME VILLA
Villa ATMOS PRIME VILLA
Villa ATMOS PRIME VILLA
Villa ATMOS PRIME VILLA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$398,399
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villas by Lake Mabprachan!Installments available!Atmos Prime Villa is a boutique complex of 8 luxury villas in modern tropical style, located in the prestigious Pong district, next to the picturesque Lake Mabprachan. Each villa combines elegant design, privacy and advanced technolo…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa ELEMENT
Villa ELEMENT
Villa ELEMENT
Villa ELEMENT
Villa ELEMENT
Villa ELEMENT
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$207,964
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Unique opportunity to invest in luxury ELEMENT villas! Installments! Discover your dream home at Patta Element. With a collection of over 5 different home designs, you can easily find the perfect one that suits your unique style. The project pays attention to every detail to ensure that the…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa HARMONY HILLS VILLAS PATTAYA
Villa HARMONY HILLS VILLAS PATTAYA
Villa HARMONY HILLS VILLAS PATTAYA
Villa HARMONY HILLS VILLAS PATTAYA
Villa HARMONY HILLS VILLAS PATTAYA
Villa HARMONY HILLS VILLAS PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$1,23M
Number of floors 3
Exclusive premium villas in the heart of Pattaya!Full furnishings! Installment!Harmony Hills Villas is a gated complex of just 8 luxury villas with thoughtful layouts, smart technology and impeccable design. Spacious residences combine privacy, comfort and a high standard of living – ideal f…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa MADCHA LE VILLA
Villa MADCHA LE VILLA
Villa MADCHA LE VILLA
Villa MADCHA LE VILLA
Villa MADCHA LE VILLA
Villa MADCHA LE VILLA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$521,353
Number of floors 2
Luxury villas in the heart of northern Pattaya!Madcha Le Villa is an exclusive project that combines modern design, privacy and a high standard of living. Each villa is designed with impeccable attention to detail, offering spacious recreation areas, elegant finishes and advanced technology.…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa THE SYLVA PATTAYA
Villa THE SYLVA PATTAYA
Villa THE SYLVA PATTAYA
Villa THE SYLVA PATTAYA
Villa THE SYLVA PATTAYA
Villa THE SYLVA PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$1,30M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Luxury villas surrounded by Pattaya nature!Installments are available until construction is completed!The Sylva Pattaya is a unique project from Arneja Estates, where modern luxury is harmoniously combined with the privacy of the rainforest. Each villa is designed for those who value privacy…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa HORIZON
Villa HORIZON
Villa HORIZON
Villa HORIZON
Villa HORIZON
Villa HORIZON
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$259,587
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Unique opportunity to invest in luxury villas with high yield potential in North Pattaya! It is ideal for a comfortable life and successful investments.Yields up to 8% a year!Experience the functionality of the space and tranquility in the exclusive HORIZON shelter, far from the hustle and b…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa ZENSIRI ESTATE JOMTIEN
Villa ZENSIRI ESTATE JOMTIEN
Villa ZENSIRI ESTATE JOMTIEN
Villa ZENSIRI ESTATE JOMTIEN
Villa ZENSIRI ESTATE JOMTIEN
Villa ZENSIRI ESTATE JOMTIEN
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$618,206
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Luxury villas with private pools in the heart of Pattaya!Luxury life in a closed premium community!Zensiri Estate is an exclusive project of 26 modern villas in the prestigious Jomtien district. Each villa combines elegant design, privacy and advanced technology, creating the perfect space f…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa CELESTIAL VILLA PATTAYA
Villa CELESTIAL VILLA PATTAYA
Villa CELESTIAL VILLA PATTAYA
Villa CELESTIAL VILLA PATTAYA
Villa CELESTIAL VILLA PATTAYA
Villa CELESTIAL VILLA PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$337,059
Number of floors 1
Nordic harmony in Pattaya! Modern one-storey villas with a swimming pool!Celestial Villa is an exclusive project combining Scandinavian minimalism, functionality and tropical comfort. Cozy villas with private pools are located in the prestigious Nong Pru area, offering the perfect balance be…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa LAVENDER VILLA
Villa LAVENDER VILLA
Villa LAVENDER VILLA
Villa LAVENDER VILLA
Villa LAVENDER VILLA
Villa LAVENDER VILLA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$615,127
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Elite boutique village Lavender Villa in Pattaya!15 exclusive villas with private pools in the style of contemporary luxury!Rental yield: 7-9% per annum!Individual payment schedules for the Client are possible!Built-in furniture and equipment are included in the price!Facilities: 5-meter cei…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa VILLA ASIATIC PATTAYA
Villa VILLA ASIATIC PATTAYA
Villa VILLA ASIATIC PATTAYA
Villa VILLA ASIATIC PATTAYA
Villa VILLA ASIATIC PATTAYA
Villa VILLA ASIATIC PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$182,890
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
A great investment option! Stylish villas in Pattaya from the developer FED PROPERTY! Installments! VILLA ASIATIC PATTAYA is a brand new village offering a European lifestyle with an Asian touch in an ideal location. The Thai lifestyle is cheerful, the countryside in Europe is measured. Ther…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa THE LAVISH
Villa THE LAVISH
Villa THE LAVISH
Villa THE LAVISH
Villa THE LAVISH
Villa THE LAVISH
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$519,850
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Luxury villas with a swimming pool in the heart of Pattaya!THE LAVISH is an exclusive project of modern two-storey villas with private pools, located in the prestigious area of North Pattaya. Each villa is designed for those who appreciate space, elegance and convenience, offering up to 400 …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$232,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
NARITA VILLA is a new villa complex located in Pattaya. The complex has a modern design in Japanese style. Jomtien Beach or South Pattaya District is just a 10-15 minute away! LOCATION: Nearby there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, honey. institutions, schools! The villa is loca…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa BAAN MAE BIBURY
Villa BAAN MAE BIBURY
Villa BAAN MAE BIBURY
Villa BAAN MAE BIBURY
Villa BAAN MAE BIBURY
Villa BAAN MAE BIBURY
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$476,913
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
BAAN MAE BIBURY is an English classic in the heart of Pattaya!Baan Mae Bibury is an exclusive villa, inspired by the charm of ancient English estates, but created for modern life in the tropics. Here, classical elegance is combined with luxurious amenities, and privacy with proximity to the …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$100,884
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in a stylish home with high potential for profitability! House completed! Ready for occupancy! Fully furnished! Garden view! Coco Vile is a new real estate project offering beautifully designed single-family homes in a calm Scandinavian style. Enjoy a calm and…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa onyx grand village
Villa onyx grand village
Villa onyx grand village
Villa onyx grand village
Villa onyx grand village
Villa onyx grand village
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$506,149
Number of floors 2
Luxury villas in the heart of Pattaya!Modern 2-storey premium villas are luxury properties for living and investing in Thailand’s most popular resort.Onyx Grand Village is a project where luxury meets tranquility in a refined setting. This is an escape from the ordinary, with elements of mod…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa THE AROWANYX
Villa THE AROWANYX
Villa THE AROWANYX
Villa THE AROWANYX
Villa THE AROWANYX
Villa THE AROWANYX
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$567,388
Number of floors 2
Elite residential complex in the heart of Pattaya!Arowanyx is an exclusive complex of 18 luxury villas in the quiet area of Nong Prue, combining privacy, modern design and advanced technology. Each villa is designed for maximum comfort, with spacious recreation areas, private pools and elega…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa CHARIN PATTAYA
Villa CHARIN PATTAYA
Villa CHARIN PATTAYA
Villa CHARIN PATTAYA
Villa CHARIN PATTAYA
Villa CHARIN PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$924,237
Number of floors 2
Scandinavian oasis in the heart of Thailand: elegance, comfort and investment appeal!Installment! Full furnishings!CHARIN Pattaya is a premium village combining clean lines of Scandinavian design, functionality and tropical relaxation. Spacious villas with designer finishes, solar panels and…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa larelana villa huay yai
Villa larelana villa huay yai
Villa larelana villa huay yai
Villa larelana villa huay yai
Villa larelana villa huay yai
Villa larelana villa huay yai
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$354,613
Number of floors 1
Modern one-storey villas with a roof terrace!Elegant 1-storey villas in the quiet area of Huai Yai (Pataya) are ideal for a family holiday or investment with a private pool and a panoramic terrace.Villa Larelana was designed with all needs in mind, organically combining functionality with ae…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Baan mae residence 69
Villa Baan mae residence 69
Villa Baan mae residence 69
Villa Baan mae residence 69
Villa Baan mae residence 69
Villa Baan mae residence 69
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$524,358
Number of floors 2
Premium project in a closed village!Feel the epitome of suburban elegance at Baan Mae Residence 69, located in the quiet district of Toongklom-Talman 27 in Pattaya. This first-class residential project combines the charm of rural life with the amenities of an urban lifestyle, offering an idy…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa TROPICAL VILLAGE 3
Villa TROPICAL VILLAGE 3
Villa TROPICAL VILLAGE 3
Villa TROPICAL VILLAGE 3
Villa TROPICAL VILLAGE 3
Villa TROPICAL VILLAGE 3
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$232,418
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Unique investment opportunity! Stunning villa in B HOME ESTATE residential complex in the quiet area of ​​Huai Yai! Installment plan available! The exclusive residential complex Tropical Village 3 is designed in a modern tropical style, offering the perfect combination of luxury and comfort…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa SABAI HOME 8
Villa SABAI HOME 8
Villa SABAI HOME 8
Villa SABAI HOME 8
Villa SABAI HOME 8
Villa SABAI HOME 8
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$80,825
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
SABAI HOME 8 Villas in Bang Lamung, Pattaya! An attractive investment in your future! Installment plan available! Fully furnished! Each residence boasts a generous layout that provides both comfort and convenience for residents. For those looking for a harmonious combination of tranquility …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa THE SCENEVANAR
Villa THE SCENEVANAR
Villa THE SCENEVANAR
Villa THE SCENEVANAR
Villa THE SCENEVANAR
Villa THE SCENEVANAR
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$1,10M
Number of floors 2
Elite villas with a thoughtful location and premium amenities!The Scenevanar is an exclusive complex of premium villas located in the picturesque area of Thung Klom-Tanman. It harmoniously combines modern design, privacy and innovative technologies, creating an ideal space for generations to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa ENGEL HAUS
Villa ENGEL HAUS
Villa ENGEL HAUS
Villa ENGEL HAUS
Villa ENGEL HAUS
Villa ENGEL HAUS
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$188,972
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Modern residential village ENGEL HAUS in the area of Rong Po!A reliable choice for family, investors or those looking for a quiet life 10 minutes from the city!Some of the houses are ready to move in 2-3 months!Infrastructure of the village: swimming pool, fitness room, park and green areas,…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
