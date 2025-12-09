  1. Realting.com
Villa Avirodha
Villa Avirodha
Villa Avirodha
Villa Avirodha
Villa Avirodha
Villa Avirodha
Villa Avirodha
Chalong, Thailand
from
$727,138
Finishing options Finished
ENDLESS PEACE AND TROPICAL REST Situated in the quiet yet developing area of ​​Palai on the northern end of Chalong Bay, just 800 metres from the sea, Avirodha Palai Villas combine contemporary architecture with a tropical rooftop design. Ideal for a variety of needs, these villas are suitab…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Larimar Villa Phuket
Villa Larimar Villa Phuket
Villa Larimar Villa Phuket
Villa Larimar Villa Phuket
Villa Larimar Villa Phuket
Villa Larimar Villa Phuket
Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
from
$424,003
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 240–339 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Who It's For: Perfect for those seeking a blend of luxury and tranquility in the bustling paradise of Phuket. This project is aimed at discerning buyers who value comfort and investment opportunities. About the Location: “Larimar Villa Phuket” is located…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Kiri Buddha
Villa Kiri Buddha
Villa Kiri Buddha
Villa Kiri Buddha
Villa Kiri Buddha
Villa Kiri Buddha
Chalong, Thailand
from
$951,051
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Immersing yourself in Kiri Buddha Pool Villa @ Chalong adds a wonderfully rich layer of enjoyment to a luxury villa stay whilst appreciating the Phuket Island's natural attractions and fun activities. Located at Chalong area, near The Big Buddha, it's absolutely convenient to drive to inc…
Association
Phuket Property Association
OneOne
Villa Sea Central Villa
Villa Sea Central Villa
Villa Sea Central Villa
Villa Sea Central Villa
Villa Sea Central Villa
Villa Sea Central Villa
Chalong, Thailand
from
$1,59M
Sea Central Villas, a brand new development can be found in the increasingly popular but still peaceful area known as Palai, situated in the northeastern segment of Chalong Bay. This project isn't far from the Palai shoreline and pier, and it's just a quick drive from Chalong Tourist Pier, P…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Lavish Estates
Villa Lavish Estates
Villa Lavish Estates
Villa Lavish Estates
Villa Lavish Estates
Villa Lavish Estates
Chalong, Thailand
from
$1,09M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 574–827 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Perfectly suited for discerning buyers who value luxury and comfort. This project is designed for those who seek to enjoy life in an exclusive atmosphere and view real estate as a lucrative investment. About the location: Lavish Estates …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa The Avenue President Pool Villa – Phuket
Villa The Avenue President Pool Villa – Phuket
Villa The Avenue President Pool Villa – Phuket
Villa The Avenue President Pool Villa – Phuket
Villa The Avenue President Pool Villa – Phuket
Villa The Avenue President Pool Villa – Phuket
Chalong, Thailand
from
$383,191
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 193 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: An ideal choice for those seeking a luxurious life in a peaceful corner of Phuket. Perfect for families or investors who value comfort, convenience, and the prospect of high rental income. About the location: The Avenue Presiden…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa LARIMAR VILLA
Villa LARIMAR VILLA
Villa LARIMAR VILLA
Villa LARIMAR VILLA
Villa LARIMAR VILLA
Villa LARIMAR VILLA
Ban Nakok, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
An attractive investment property! Yield 7%! Installments! Close to beaches and Phuket! LARIMAR VILLA - the villa is designed with modern and beautiful architecture. The construction uses high quality materials and creative decor that make Villa Larimar worthy of attention. Amenities: fi…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa LA VISTA LUXURY
Villa LA VISTA LUXURY
Villa LA VISTA LUXURY
Villa LA VISTA LUXURY
Villa LA VISTA LUXURY
Villa LA VISTA LUXURY
Chalong, Thailand
from
$1,13M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Area 453–1 569 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Elite villas located at the top of the mountain in the picturesque Chalong area The new project of exclusive luxurious villas of the premium segment offers only 9 exclusive villas with a pool. The complex with a choice proposes three different options for villas with a pool: 4 bedrooms wit…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Kiri Buddha Pool Villa
Villa Kiri Buddha Pool Villa
Villa Kiri Buddha Pool Villa
Villa Kiri Buddha Pool Villa
Villa Kiri Buddha Pool Villa
Villa Kiri Buddha Pool Villa
Chalong, Thailand
from
$509,461
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
Area 192–498 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Perfect for those seeking luxurious seclusion with maximum amenities in a tropical paradise. Suitable for families with children, as well as those considering investment opportunities. About the location: Located in Chalong Bay, one of t…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Unique Eco Viva
Villa Unique Eco Viva
Villa Unique Eco Viva
Villa Unique Eco Viva
Villa Unique Eco Viva
Villa Unique Eco Viva
Chalong, Thailand
from
$534,966
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
The unique Eco Viva Villas are located near the less busy foothills of a forested mountain in Chalong. It is a short drive from family and other amenities such as BCIS International School, kindergartens, hospitals, Lotus's Chalong, Villa Market and Robinson Lifestyle Mall.This villa project…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Khantasia Eden Hill Pool Villas
Villa Khantasia Eden Hill Pool Villas
Villa Khantasia Eden Hill Pool Villas
Villa Khantasia Eden Hill Pool Villas
Villa Khantasia Eden Hill Pool Villas
Villa Khantasia Eden Hill Pool Villas
Chalong, Thailand
from
$525,296
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 425–490 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: An ideal choice for those seeking tranquility and luxury on the east coast of Phuket. Suitable for family stays and for those looking to invest in exclusive properties with high income potential. About the Location: Located in the Thalang …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Larimar
Villa Larimar
Villa Larimar
Villa Larimar
Villa Larimar
Villa Larimar
Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
from
$506,698
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Larimar Villas - a complex of villas on the island of Phuket in Thailand. Nearby there are shops, kindergarten, school. A fitness center, bakery, golf club will work on the territory. The houses are designed by terrace, pool, parking for 2 cars. You can buy villas in Larimar Villas with turn…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa The 8 Pool Villa
Villa The 8 Pool Villa
Villa The 8 Pool Villa
Villa The 8 Pool Villa
Villa The 8 Pool Villa
Villa The 8 Pool Villa
Chalong, Thailand
from
$150,647
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
Area 118–221 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Perfect for those looking for a luxurious and affordable home for vacation or permanent residence in one of Phuket's most desirable areas. Suitable for both investors and those who value privacy and modern comfort. About the location: Lo…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa La Vista Luxury Villas Chalong Bay
Villa La Vista Luxury Villas Chalong Bay
Villa La Vista Luxury Villas Chalong Bay
Villa La Vista Luxury Villas Chalong Bay
Villa La Vista Luxury Villas Chalong Bay
Villa La Vista Luxury Villas Chalong Bay
Chalong, Thailand
from
$1,04M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 453–1 400 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: La Vista Luxury Villas Chalong Bay is ideal for those who value luxury, privacy, and eco-friendliness in one of the most picturesque corners of Phuket. It is the perfect place for family vacations and investments with high-income potentia…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Mutti Family
Villa Mutti Family
Villa Mutti Family
Villa Mutti Family
Villa Mutti Family
Villa Mutti Family
Chalong, Thailand
from
$335,840
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 134–289 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Star Silas
Villa Star Silas
Villa Star Silas
Villa Star Silas
Villa Star Silas
Villa Star Silas
Chalong, Thailand
from
$908,008
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
luxury villa with 3 bedrooms and a private pool in the Chalong area, Phuket. The Star Silas Villas complex is a place where you can enjoy comfort and luxury surrounded by beautiful nature. Each of the 16 villas of this unique complex is a harmonious combination of modern design and functi…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Lavish Estates
Villa Lavish Estates
Villa Lavish Estates
Villa Lavish Estates
Villa Lavish Estates
Villa Lavish Estates
Chalong, Thailand
from
$1,18M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 571–827 m²
3 real estate properties 3
"Lavish Estates" - the pride of Elite Manor and the first developer project of elite real estate on Phuket Particular attention is paid to innovative and functional design, which meets exclusively to customer needs. For obvious reasons, it is ideal for living and worthy of investment. Th…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
571.5
46,27M
Apartment 5 rooms
751.4 – 827.2
62,84M – 63,31M
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Khram Villas – Chalong
Villa Khram Villas – Chalong
Villa Khram Villas – Chalong
Villa Khram Villas – Chalong
Villa Khram Villas – Chalong
Villa Khram Villas – Chalong
Chalong, Thailand
from
$1,23M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 731 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: An ideal choice for those seeking luxurious and private accommodation with stunning views and modern amenities in a quiet corner of Phuket. Suitable for families, investment buyers, and people who appreciate tranquility and exclusivity. …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Unique Eco Viva
Villa Unique Eco Viva
Villa Unique Eco Viva
Villa Unique Eco Viva
Villa Unique Eco Viva
Villa Unique Eco Viva
Chalong, Thailand
from
$493,027
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 328–415 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Perfectly suited for discerning investors seeking a combination of luxury and eco-friendliness in the heart of Phuket. Ideal for families and those who value comfort and sustainability. About the location: Located in Chalong, the projec…
Agency
Tumanov Group
