  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phet Pha-ngan
  4. New houses

New Houses and Villas for sale in Phet Pha-ngan, Thailand

apartments
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Villa CAYA
Villa CAYA
Villa CAYA
Villa CAYA
Villa CAYA
Show all Villa CAYA
Villa CAYA
Baan Wang Ta Kien, Thailand
from
$130,749
The year of construction 2025
Ultra-modern villa on the island of Koh Phangan in close proximity to the beach! An excellent option for permanent residence, investment or rental! The West Coast is the most beautiful and attractive place to live and investment place on Koh Phangan. ROI ON RENTAL 11%+! The villa is…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
On the map
Realting.com
Go