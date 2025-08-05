Villa FLOW

Cozy single-storey FLOW houses in the green Pong area are for sale - your ideal home by the sea is only 10 minutes away!

Possible installment for 3 months!

Modern houses with three bedrooms and a thoughtful layout are a harmony of comfort and nature. Spacious bright rooms, high-quality decoration and privacy of the site create an atmosphere of coziness, and the proximity to the sea makes this project an excellent choice for both living and investment.

Facilities: fully finished clean finish (walls, floors, lighting, sockets), 3 air conditioners, interior wooden doors, curtains, parking for 2 cars + additional option of building a 3×8 m pool, furniture is possible.

Ideal location in Pong:

Quiet green area – calm atmosphere, fresh air;

10 minutes by car to the beach – easy access to the sea;

- 5 minutes to supermarkets, cafes and restaurants;

10-15 minutes to clinics and pharmacies;

Easy access to the main routes – quickly to Pattaya and other key points.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!

* The cost may vary depending on the course.