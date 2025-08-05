  1. Realting.com
Villa FLOW

Bangkok, Thailand
from
$113,590
;
4
ID: 27446
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 19/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • City
    Bangkok

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

About the complex

Cozy single-storey FLOW houses in the green Pong area are for sale - your ideal home by the sea is only 10 minutes away!
Possible installment for 3 months!

Modern houses with three bedrooms and a thoughtful layout are a harmony of comfort and nature. Spacious bright rooms, high-quality decoration and privacy of the site create an atmosphere of coziness, and the proximity to the sea makes this project an excellent choice for both living and investment.

Facilities: fully finished clean finish (walls, floors, lighting, sockets), 3 air conditioners, interior wooden doors, curtains, parking for 2 cars + additional option of building a 3×8 m pool, furniture is possible.

Ideal location in Pong:

Quiet green area – calm atmosphere, fresh air;
10 minutes by car to the beach – easy access to the sea;
- 5 minutes to supermarkets, cafes and restaurants;
10-15 minutes to clinics and pharmacies;
Easy access to the main routes – quickly to Pattaya and other key points.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Bangkok, Thailand

