New Houses and Villas for sale in Pa Tong, Thailand

Villa Patong Bay Seaview Cottages
Villa Patong Bay Seaview Cottages
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$294,231
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Patong Bay Seaview cottages Patong Bay Sea View Cottages are already generating plenty of buzz around the island of Phuket. With a strategic, serene location in a private valley tucked away in Nanai Hill, Patong Bay Sea View Cottages are affordable yet luxurious. The cottages set a bench…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Cottage Ocean View Cottages
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$172,724
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
