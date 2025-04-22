  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Villa Punyisa Layan

Villa Punyisa Layan

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,93M
from
$1,981/m²
30/01/2025
$1,99M
30/01/2025
$1,59M
;
35 1
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 24673
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 19/02/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Located only 7 minutes drive from Layan Beach and conveniently close to the dining and shopping hubs of Boat Avenue and Porto Phuket. Punyisa Layan also offers our three signature layout options. The owner’;s experience is one of complete privacy yet just minutes from all the amenities of Laguna and the beauty of stunning Layan Beach. Plot sizes at Punyisa Layan range from 1,000sqm to 1,680sqm. The project is a single phase with 30% of the units sold, and construction commenced.

The principal design objective of Punyisa Villas is to create a home that is your sanctuary. To deliver this objective, Mary Pakamard created an integrated architectural and landscape concept embracing sustainable living.

Our ‘Pakamard Reserve’; furniture packages, envisioned by Mary Pakamard, add a touch of luxury and style, reflecting the peaceful and idyllic essence of Phuket. These selections ensure each home is not only architecturally distinctive but also resonates with the tranquility of its surroundings.

The theme of each villa design is modern-tropical. Versatility, however, is the defining feature within the design philosophy, where bespoke interiors not only cater to individual preferences but are also thoughtfully interwoven with the surrounding environment.  Cross-ventilation  fosters a seamless relationship between the interior and exterior spaces.

Shady gardens, thoughtfully integrated into the overall design, serve dual purposes as both aesthetic elements and integral contributors to the overall sustainability of the living spaces, thereby establishing an eco-conscious retreat.

Simply put, the villas are designed to be a home that our founder and lead designer Mary Pakamard would wish to live in.

Punyisa Layan is located just off the main Layan coastal road behind the Laguna Hotel, Villa and Golf complex. Within 5 minutes drive you arrive at the amazingly vibrant restaurants, shops and nightlife of the Cherng Talay, Boat Avenue entertainment and shopping area and Layan and Bang Tao beaches are just moments from your villa.

Key Location

  • Phuket International Airport 14km (20mins)
  • Layan Beach 3km (5mins)
  • Surin Beach 9.1km (18mins)
  • Blue Canyon Golf Club 14km (20mins)
  • Laguna Golf Club 4.9km (9mins)
  • Red Mountain Golf Club 24km (40mins)
  • Phuket Old Town 23km (45mins)
  • British International School 30km (30mins)
  • UWC School 11km (19mins)
  • HeadStart International School Thalang 7.6km (15mins)
  • Kajonkiet International School Thalang 11km (18mins)
  • Central Festival Phuket 22km (34mins)
  • Boat Avenue 4.1km (8mins)
  • Blue Tree 6.6km (13mins)
  • BKK Phuket Hospital 21km (36mins)

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

Video Review of villa Punyisa Layan

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa MAISON SKY VILLA
Thalang, Thailand
from
$630,094
Villa Serene RAYA
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$734,286
Villa The Ozone Campus
Thalang, Thailand
from
$681,751
Villa Kokomo Beach House
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$3,81M
Villa 4 Seasons Botanica
Thalang, Thailand
from
$679,443
You are viewing
Villa Punyisa Layan
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,93M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa Manisa Villas – Pasak
Villa Manisa Villas – Pasak
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$588,893
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 269–357 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Perfect for those seeking a combination of luxury and privacy in a tropical paradise. A great choice both for personal living and relaxation as well as for investment purposes. About the location: The project is located in the heart of …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay
Villa Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay
Thalang, Thailand
from
$739,540
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 360–461 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Perfect for those who value a luxurious lifestyle, safety, and convenience. The project caters to the needs of families, business people, and investors seeking stable income and financial growth. About the location: Mouana Serenity Chern…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa BOTANICA PRESTIGE
Villa BOTANICA PRESTIGE
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$1,08M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications