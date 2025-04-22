Villa Punyisa Layan

Located only 7 minutes drive from Layan Beach and conveniently close to the dining and shopping hubs of Boat Avenue and Porto Phuket. Punyisa Layan also offers our three signature layout options. The owner’;s experience is one of complete privacy yet just minutes from all the amenities of Laguna and the beauty of stunning Layan Beach. Plot sizes at Punyisa Layan range from 1,000sqm to 1,680sqm. The project is a single phase with 30% of the units sold, and construction commenced.

The principal design objective of Punyisa Villas is to create a home that is your sanctuary. To deliver this objective, Mary Pakamard created an integrated architectural and landscape concept embracing sustainable living.

Our ‘Pakamard Reserve’; furniture packages, envisioned by Mary Pakamard, add a touch of luxury and style, reflecting the peaceful and idyllic essence of Phuket. These selections ensure each home is not only architecturally distinctive but also resonates with the tranquility of its surroundings.

The theme of each villa design is modern-tropical. Versatility, however, is the defining feature within the design philosophy, where bespoke interiors not only cater to individual preferences but are also thoughtfully interwoven with the surrounding environment. Cross-ventilation fosters a seamless relationship between the interior and exterior spaces.

Shady gardens, thoughtfully integrated into the overall design, serve dual purposes as both aesthetic elements and integral contributors to the overall sustainability of the living spaces, thereby establishing an eco-conscious retreat.

Simply put, the villas are designed to be a home that our founder and lead designer Mary Pakamard would wish to live in.

Punyisa Layan is located just off the main Layan coastal road behind the Laguna Hotel, Villa and Golf complex. Within 5 minutes drive you arrive at the amazingly vibrant restaurants, shops and nightlife of the Cherng Talay, Boat Avenue entertainment and shopping area and Layan and Bang Tao beaches are just moments from your villa.

Key Location