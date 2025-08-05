  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  Villa MONO Oxygen Bangtao Beach

Villa MONO Oxygen Bangtao Beach

Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$709,130
;
13
ID: 27385
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A unique investment opportunity!
Rental yield: up to 6% per annum!
Included: built-in kitchen, wardrobes, onsen bath, air conditioning, Smart Home!

MONO Oxygen Bangtao Beach is a premium two-storey villa with a private pool and a Japanese onsen bath 10 minutes walk from Bangtao Beach, the ideal choice for rent and personal accommodation.

Amenities: private pool 9×3 m, Japanese onsen-bath, parking for 2 cars, closed protected area, video surveillance, garden, terrace, barbecue area.

Location:

- to the beach: 10-15 minutes walk to Bangtao Beach;
Nearby: cafes, restaurants, Porto de Phuket, Boat Avenue;
Excellent location between Laguna, the beach and the airport.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Phuket Province, Thailand

