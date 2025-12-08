  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pa Khlok
  4. New houses

New Houses and Villas for sale in Pa Khlok, Thailand

Villa KHANTHASIA EDEN HILL
Villa KHANTHASIA EDEN HILL
Villa KHANTHASIA EDEN HILL
Villa KHANTHASIA EDEN HILL
Villa KHANTHASIA EDEN HILL
Villa KHANTHASIA EDEN HILL
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$685,101
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
1 real estate property 1
The villas on the slope of the hill each villa is carefully designed in such a way as to ensure maximum confidentiality, as well as the ability to admire the stunning natural landscapes and wonderful colors of evening sunset. The project is designed in a unique and modern architectural s…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Amrits Luxury
Villa Amrits Luxury
Villa Amrits Luxury
Villa Amrits Luxury
Villa Amrits Luxury
Villa Amrits Luxury
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$534,442
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
“WHERE UNDISCOVERED NATURE MEETS LUXURY”. The name AMRITS is rooted from ancient Thai word “Amarit” meaning the water of life. While our villas are located near one of Phuket’;s most beautiful beach, it is also surrounded by a lush national park. Our design team is inspired to integrat…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Maison Sky Villa
Villa Maison Sky Villa
Villa Maison Sky Villa
Villa Maison Sky Villa
Villa Maison Sky Villa
Villa Maison Sky Villa
Thalang, Thailand
from
$597,110
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 300–388 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: This project is ideal for those who aspire for a luxurious life with stunning sea views in Phuket, value privacy and exceptional quality. Maison Sky Villa is suitable for both permanent residence and investment purposes. About the locat…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Karon PhuketKaron Phuket
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley Villas
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley Villas
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley Villas
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley Villas
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley Villas
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley Villas
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$1,94M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 625–1 341 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Ideal For: The Botanica Ocean Valley Villas project is perfect for those who seek to live in harmony with nature without compromising on comfort and luxury. It is an ideal choice for families and investors who value exclusivity and tranquility. About the L…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Anchan Mountain Breeze
Villa Anchan Mountain Breeze
Villa Anchan Mountain Breeze
Villa Anchan Mountain Breeze
Villa Anchan Mountain Breeze
Villa Anchan Mountain Breeze
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$912,851
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Anchan Mountain Breeze is a premier villa development in Thep Krasattri, Phuket, featuring luxurious 3 to 4-bedroom villas designed with expansive living spaces from 473 to 709 sqm. These villas showcase modern architecture that harmonizes with the natural beauty of the surroundings. Each…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Tyssen Yamu
Villa Tyssen Yamu
Villa Tyssen Yamu
Villa Tyssen Yamu
Villa Tyssen Yamu
Villa Tyssen Yamu
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$135,306
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 68–136 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it suits: Perfect for investors and families seeking luxurious accommodation in a tropical paradise, offering high living standards and tranquility. About the location: Tyssen Yamu is located in the picturesque area of Yamu on the east of Phuket…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Ozone Villa Phuket – 8% guarantee – 5 years
Villa Ozone Villa Phuket – 8% guarantee – 5 years
Villa Ozone Villa Phuket – 8% guarantee – 5 years
Villa Ozone Villa Phuket – 8% guarantee – 5 years
Villa Ozone Villa Phuket – 8% guarantee – 5 years
Villa Ozone Villa Phuket – 8% guarantee – 5 years
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$178,037
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 90–525 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Tickets to Phuket and Back as a Gift!* Who is it for: An ideal choice for those seeking a combination of luxury, nature, and wellness. The project is suitable for both personal residence and investors aiming for a stable rental income. About the location: Ozone Villa Phuket is situated in …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Maison Sky
Villa Maison Sky
Villa Maison Sky
Villa Maison Sky
Villa Maison Sky
Villa Maison Sky
Thalang, Thailand
from
$647,903
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Maison Sky Villas Phuket Experience luxury redefined with our modern and distinctive Tropical-style Pool Villa, where contemporary design meets the serene beauty of nature. This exclusive property offers sweeping panoramic sea views, allowing you to immerse yourself in the breathtaking surr…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Utopia Thalang – 6% Guaranteed – 3 years
Villa Utopia Thalang – 6% Guaranteed – 3 years
Villa Utopia Thalang – 6% Guaranteed – 3 years
Villa Utopia Thalang – 6% Guaranteed – 3 years
Villa Utopia Thalang – 6% Guaranteed – 3 years
Villa Utopia Thalang – 6% Guaranteed – 3 years
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$136,787
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 1
Area 71 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Suitable for those seeking a combination of tranquility and luxury on tropical Phuket. This is the ideal project for long-term residents, expats, and investors looking for a Japanese aesthetic style and guaranteed income. About the locat…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Infinity Life Club
Villa Infinity Life Club
Villa Infinity Life Club
Villa Infinity Life Club
Villa Infinity Life Club
Villa Infinity Life Club
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$107,145
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Infinity Life Club is a unique complex for a comfortable and carefree life in the bosom of nature in Phuket. The project offers not only apartments, but also villas with private pools, combining modern comfort with high -class medical care and health services. Residents can enjoy a variet…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Utopia Thalang
Villa Utopia Thalang
Villa Utopia Thalang
Villa Utopia Thalang
Villa Utopia Thalang
Villa Utopia Thalang
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$163,560
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Utopia Thalang is a well-designed townhouse project suitable for long-term living. Designed in a pure Japanese style of simplicity, minimalism and surrounded by the pure nature of Phuket. The project provides townhouses with 2 and 3 bedrooms, living rooms and full kitchens.The new project Ut…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Роскошная вилла в живописном районе Пхукета
Villa Роскошная вилла в живописном районе Пхукета
Villa Роскошная вилла в живописном районе Пхукета
Villa Роскошная вилла в живописном районе Пхукета
Villa Роскошная вилла в живописном районе Пхукета
Villa Роскошная вилла в живописном районе Пхукета
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$808,490
Number of floors 1
Уникальная возможность инвестировать в роскошную виллу в живописном районе Пхукета, где элегантность встречается с природной красотой! Рассрочка! Живописные виды на горы и сады заповедника Кхао Пра Тео. Расстояние до пляжа: 15 минут до пляжа Най-Янг. В стоимость виллы включен бассейн,…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Anchan Mountain Breeze
Villa Anchan Mountain Breeze
Villa Anchan Mountain Breeze
Villa Anchan Mountain Breeze
Villa Anchan Mountain Breeze
Villa Anchan Mountain Breeze
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$906,868
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 473–709 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: An ideal choice for those seeking luxury and tranquility in a tropical paradise. The Anchan Mountain Breeze project is suitable for both comfortable living and investment benefits. About the location: Located in the Thalang area of Phuke…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Townhouse Anasiri Paklok (Sansiri)
Townhouse Anasiri Paklok (Sansiri)
Townhouse Anasiri Paklok (Sansiri)
Townhouse Anasiri Paklok (Sansiri)
Townhouse Anasiri Paklok (Sansiri)
Townhouse Anasiri Paklok (Sansiri)
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$155,403
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Introducing Anasiri Paklok, an exciting new housing development by Sansiri, strategically located in a promising area of Phuket. Situated near the iconic Thao Thep Monument, it offers convenient access to various amenities, making it an ideal choice for modern living. Within just 5 minutes, …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa The Ozone Campus
Villa The Ozone Campus
Villa The Ozone Campus
Villa The Ozone Campus
Villa The Ozone Campus
Villa The Ozone Campus
Thalang, Thailand
from
$681,751
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
The Better Life For Family Introducing The Ozone Campus Villa, an exquisite collection of new pool villas for sale in the enchanting island of Phuket. This remarkable residential project offers a luxurious lifestyle, perfectly situated next to the renowned Thanyapura Sports Center and UWC…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Orienna Azure Villas
Villa Orienna Azure Villas
Villa Orienna Azure Villas
Villa Orienna Azure Villas
Villa Orienna Azure Villas
Villa Orienna Azure Villas
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$534,112
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 272–441 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* For whom it suits: Orienna Azure Villas are ideal for discerning individuals who value luxury, tranquility, and convenience. It's the perfect place for personal residence, leisure, or profitable investments in Phuket's growing real estate market. Abou…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa The Ozone Campus Villa
Villa The Ozone Campus Villa
Villa The Ozone Campus Villa
Villa The Ozone Campus Villa
Villa The Ozone Campus Villa
Villa The Ozone Campus Villa
Thalang, Thailand
from
$542,329
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 306–394 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Perfect for: Ideal for families with children, active individuals, and investors looking to purchase luxury housing in Phuket's prestigious area. About the location: Located in the Thalang area, in the northwest of Phuket, The Ozone Campus Villa is si…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Thalang, Thailand
from
$590,855
Finishing options Finished
Introducing Botanica Luxury Villas: Where Luxury Meets Tranquility Near UWCI and Thanyapura Sports Hotel. Nestled just moments away from the renowned UWCI International School and the prestigious Thanyapura Sports Hotel, our latest development, Botanica Wisdom, offers an unparalleled living…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Thalang, Thailand
from
$559,044
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 320–340 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Full Furnishing, Reliable DeveloperAbout the complex:The project includes 47 unique units, offering spacious villas with areas ranging from 450 to 650 sqm. The architecture combines modern and traditional elements, creating a harmonious living space. The complex features a private relaxation…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa The T Forest – Pool Villas
Villa The T Forest – Pool Villas
Villa The T Forest – Pool Villas
Villa The T Forest – Pool Villas
Villa The T Forest – Pool Villas
Villa The T Forest – Pool Villas
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$246,239
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 150–440 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: The T Forest project is perfect for elite investors, retirees, and vacation homeowners who appreciate seclusion, comfort, and investment appeal. About the location: The T Forest is located on the quiet east coast of Phuket, surrounded by…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Amrits Luxury Villas
Villa Amrits Luxury Villas
Villa Amrits Luxury Villas
Villa Amrits Luxury Villas
Villa Amrits Luxury Villas
Villa Amrits Luxury Villas
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$493,027
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 270 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Roundtrip Tickets to Phuket as a Gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for those seeking luxurious and peaceful accommodation surrounded by nature, as well as investors interested in high-return real estate in a popular tourist location. About the location: Located near the picturesque Nai Yang Beac…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Prestige Villa Phuket
Villa Prestige Villa Phuket
Villa Prestige Villa Phuket
Villa Prestige Villa Phuket
Villa Prestige Villa Phuket
Villa Prestige Villa Phuket
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$572,459
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 298–550 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for those seeking a combination of luxury, nature, and tranquility. This project is designed for discerning individuals who value comfort and exclusivity. About the location: Located in the picturesque Thalang area of Phuket, Prest…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Utopia Yamu – 6% Guaranteed – 2 years
Villa Utopia Yamu – 6% Guaranteed – 2 years
Villa Utopia Yamu – 6% Guaranteed – 2 years
Villa Utopia Yamu – 6% Guaranteed – 2 years
Villa Utopia Yamu – 6% Guaranteed – 2 years
Villa Utopia Yamu – 6% Guaranteed – 2 years
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$128,863
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 1
Area 68–86 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Tickets to Phuket and Back as a Gift!* Suitable for: Ideal for investors, families with children, as well as those seeking a combination of luxury and stable rental income. About the location: Utopia Yamu is located in the picturesque area of Paklok, Thalang, Phuket. It is three minutes aw…
Agency
Tumanov Group
