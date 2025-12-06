  1. Realting.com
New Houses and Villas for sale in Kathu, Thailand

Villa THE REGENT
Villa THE REGENT
Villa THE REGENT
Villa THE REGENT
Villa THE REGENT
Villa THE REGENT
Kamala, Thailand
from
$535,874
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Close to the vibrant hub of the new beach capital of Phuket, The Regent Villas provide exceptional value and a convenient route to high rental returns. The Regent Villas is a private community of 8 villas in the heart of Bangtao. These stylish two-story villas provide all of the home comf…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Sugar
Villa Sugar
Villa Sugar
Villa Sugar
Villa Sugar
Villa Sugar
Kamala, Thailand
Price on request
Number of floors 1
The Sugar Villa is a private pool villa located on a tranquil hillside, around 5 minutes car ride to Kamala Beach and Kamala high street where there are plenty of retail outlets, restaurants, sports bars and a shopping mall. Patong and Surin beaches can be reached within 15 to 20 minutes by car.
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Botanica Montazure
Villa Botanica Montazure
Villa Botanica Montazure
Villa Botanica Montazure
Villa Botanica Montazure
Villa Botanica Montazure
Kamala, Thailand
from
$1,38M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 450–575 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Distance to the sea: 1000 m, Reliable developerAbout the complex:The complex consists of 16 private villas with a pool, delivered with finishing works, built-in plumbing, furniture, and air conditioning system. 24-hour security and video surveillance are in place. Full furniture package is a…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa The Pano Baan Suan Loch Palm
Villa The Pano Baan Suan Loch Palm
Villa The Pano Baan Suan Loch Palm
Villa The Pano Baan Suan Loch Palm
Villa The Pano Baan Suan Loch Palm
Villa The Pano Baan Suan Loch Palm
Villa The Pano Baan Suan Loch Palm
Kathu, Thailand
from
$815,719
THE PANO BAAN SUAN LOCH PALM “Experience Unrivaled Luxury Living in a Private Pool Villa Amidst Enchanting Natural Surroundings that greet you at home” Introducing The Pano - a luxurious and private pool villa nestled in the heart of lush, verdant nature. The spacious luxury has been desi…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Cottage Ocean View Cottages
Cottage Ocean View Cottages
Cottage Ocean View Cottages
Cottage Ocean View Cottages
Cottage Ocean View Cottages
Cottage Ocean View Cottages
Cottage Ocean View Cottages
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$172,724
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa The Priva Golf Course
Villa The Priva Golf Course
Villa The Priva Golf Course
Villa The Priva Golf Course
Villa The Priva Golf Course
Villa The Priva Golf Course
Kathu, Thailand
from
$980,435
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 532–817 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Income Guarantee About the Complex: The villas offer 5 bedrooms, including a spacious master bedroom with a terrace, bathroom, and workspace. The large living room features panoramic windows, a dining area, and a European kitchen. An additional living room is located on the lower level. Comp…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Goldena Twin
Villa Goldena Twin
Villa Goldena Twin
Villa Goldena Twin
Villa Goldena Twin
Villa Goldena Twin
Kamala, Thailand
from
$342,364
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Stylish Townhai near the sea With this project, your dream of life in your own house in walking distance from the sea can become a reality, the Townhouse complex combines the convenience of life in its own spacious house. Kamala has the glory of the family area, here the calm and dimension…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Waterfall Cove
Villa Waterfall Cove
Villa Waterfall Cove
Villa Waterfall Cove
Villa Waterfall Cove
Villa Waterfall Cove
Kamala, Thailand
from
$14,13M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Area 1 560–2 500 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Income GuaranteeAbout the Complex:A luxurious villa with picturesque views of the sea, mountains, and garden is located on the famous Millionaire’s Mile in Kamala, Phuket. A beautiful swimming pool and a private gym enhance the comfort of living. The spacious villa is situated 3.8 km from Ka…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Patong Bay Seaview Cottages
Villa Patong Bay Seaview Cottages
Villa Patong Bay Seaview Cottages
Villa Patong Bay Seaview Cottages
Villa Patong Bay Seaview Cottages
Villa Patong Bay Seaview Cottages
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$294,231
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Patong Bay Seaview cottages Patong Bay Sea View Cottages are already generating plenty of buzz around the island of Phuket. With a strategic, serene location in a private valley tucked away in Nanai Hill, Patong Bay Sea View Cottages are affordable yet luxurious. The cottages set a bench…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa The Priva
Villa The Priva
Villa The Priva
Villa The Priva
Villa The Priva
Villa The Priva
Kathu, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Inspired by the Italian word "Privacy", THE PRIVA embodies our three commitment core values Privileged rewards for your achievements. Our unwavering dedication to quality and design ensures that your home reflects your propounding accomplishments, providing an exceptional privileged livin…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa The Exclusive sky
Villa The Exclusive sky
Villa The Exclusive sky
Villa The Exclusive sky
Villa The Exclusive sky
Villa The Exclusive sky
Kamala, Thailand
from
$1,08M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Buy a property at The Exclusive Sky condominium in Phuket! The Exclusive Sky is a new boutique condominium for sale in Phuket. The Exclusive Sky condominium offers villa style condominium units, a very rare opportunity. The Exclusive Sky comprises 3 condominium buildings of two storeys, e…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Wallaya Hill
Villa Wallaya Hill
Villa Wallaya Hill
Villa Wallaya Hill
Villa Wallaya Hill
Villa Wallaya Hill
Kamala, Thailand
from
$979,474
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Wallaya was founded with the aim of providing quality real estate investment opportunities in Phuket, Thailand. Since then, the company has grown rapidly, serving a wide range of clients from all over the world. We strive to provide reliable and trustworthy services to our clients and strive…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Samsara
Villa Samsara
Villa Samsara
Villa Samsara
Villa Samsara
Villa Samsara
Kamala, Thailand
from
$5,69M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2011
Number of floors 4
Area 700–1 610 m²
11 real estate properties 11
Complete Furnishing, Income GuaranteeAbout the Complex:A masterpiece of modern Asian architecture by the sea. Spacious villas with 4, 5, or 6 bedrooms, open-plan living rooms, wide terraces, and infinity pools. The villas are equipped with luxurious furniture and are harmoniously integrated …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Layalina Hill Villas
Villa Layalina Hill Villas
Villa Layalina Hill Villas
Villa Layalina Hill Villas
Villa Layalina Hill Villas
Villa Layalina Hill Villas
Kamala, Thailand
from
$654,630
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 341 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Layalina Hill Villas is the perfect choice for those seeking a combination of luxury and tranquility amidst natural beauty. Ideal for both personal residence and investment due to its unique location and high-quality finishes. About the…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa D'CHATEAU
Villa D’CHATEAU
Villa D’CHATEAU
Villa D’CHATEAU
Villa D’CHATEAU
Villa D’CHATEAU
Kathu, Thailand
from
$531,473
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
d ' Chateau Villas Kathu is a new project located just a few minutes from the main attractions, such as Loch Palm golf club, Red Mountain Golf Club, BISP International School, Boat Lagoon, RPM and City. Phuket with its markets, shops, Outrageous and shopping centers. The project has 15 ult…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Goldena Hillside
Villa Goldena Hillside
Villa Goldena Hillside
Villa Goldena Hillside
Villa Goldena Hillside
Villa Goldena Hillside
Kamala, Thailand
from
$341,449
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
The villas are just a short drive from the famous Kamala Beach, making it an ideal retreat for those seeking a blend of tranquility and convenience. Scheduled for completion in November 2026, the Golden Hillside Villas development features 33 units, each offering spacious living areas ran…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Sugar Villa
Villa Sugar Villa
Villa Sugar Villa
Villa Sugar Villa
Villa Sugar Villa
Villa Sugar Villa
Kamala, Thailand
from
$1,97M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 396–1 156 m²
9 real estate properties 9
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Who it's for: An ideal choice for those seeking a combination of luxury and seclusion in Phuket. Sugar Villa is suited for discerning clients wanting high-yield investments and a premium lifestyle. About the location: Situated on a hillside in the Kamala a…
Agency
Tumanov Group
