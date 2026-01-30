  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Mueang Phuket
  4. New houses

New Houses and Villas for sale in Mueang Phuket, Thailand

Phuket
27
Rawai
40
Phuket City Municipality
28
Karon
18
Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Karon, Thailand
from
$744,269
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 320 m²
1 real estate property 1
Your own piece of paradise Luxurious life surrounded by nature The best on Phuket Hotel residence under an international brand. A collection of 68 apartments and villas with a sea view inspired by nature is located between the mountains and the sea. Enjoy the panoramic view of the A…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Grand Sea Through Luxury
Villa Grand Sea Through Luxury
Villa Grand Sea Through Luxury
Villa Grand Sea Through Luxury
Villa Grand Sea Through Luxury
Villa Grand Sea Through Luxury
Rawai, Thailand
from
$857,398
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
A Project of Four Exclusive Pool Villas Introducing a new project of luxury pool villas that redefines modern living in Phuket. This exclusive development features two-story villas with breathtaking views of the ocean, mountains and city, providing a total area of ​​401.69 sq.m. Pri…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Belvedere
Villa Belvedere
Villa Belvedere
Villa Belvedere
Villa Belvedere
Villa Belvedere
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Association
Phuket Property Association
TekceTekce
Villa Hightone Seaview Villas and Garden
Villa Hightone Seaview Villas and Garden
Villa Hightone Seaview Villas and Garden
Villa Hightone Seaview Villas and Garden
Villa Hightone Seaview Villas and Garden
Villa Hightone Seaview Villas and Garden
Karon, Thailand
from
$923,594
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 234–580 m²
9 real estate properties 9
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: Ideally suited for long-term residents and vacationers with large families looking for a harmonious blend of comfortable and eco-friendly living in a luxurious setting. About the location: The location of Hightone Seaview Villas and Gard…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Kiri Buddha
Villa Kiri Buddha
Villa Kiri Buddha
Villa Kiri Buddha
Villa Kiri Buddha
Villa Kiri Buddha
Chalong, Thailand
from
$951,051
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Immersing yourself in Kiri Buddha Pool Villa @ Chalong adds a wonderfully rich layer of enjoyment to a luxury villa stay whilst appreciating the Phuket Island's natural attractions and fun activities. Located at Chalong area, near The Big Buddha, it's absolutely convenient to drive to inc…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Monetaria
Villa Monetaria
Villa Monetaria
Villa Monetaria
Villa Monetaria
Villa Monetaria
Rawai, Thailand
from
$661,277
Number of floors 1
Area 274–374 m²
2 real estate properties 2
A new project of luxurious villas in the Ravai area The project of exclusive villas located in a quiet residential area 800 meters from a beautiful beach will be completed in April 2025. A beautiful location in the Ravai area allows you to simultaneously feel solitude, but is also in th…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Charn Baan Saiyuan
Villa Charn Baan Saiyuan
Villa Charn Baan Saiyuan
Villa Charn Baan Saiyuan
Villa Charn Baan Saiyuan
Villa Charn Baan Saiyuan
Rawai, Thailand
from
$350,356
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Villas in a premium location, just 10 minutes drive to Rawai, Naiharn beach Villas between Nai Harn and Rawai beaches that are being built off-plan, but the developer plans to complete construction by 2025. In the closed area of the complex there are 16 private villas with a swimming p…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Kata Luxe ( Katalux Beach)
Villa Kata Luxe ( Katalux Beach)
Villa Kata Luxe ( Katalux Beach)
Villa Kata Luxe ( Katalux Beach)
Villa Kata Luxe ( Katalux Beach)
Villa Kata Luxe ( Katalux Beach)
Karon, Thailand
from
$1,49M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
Exclusive project for Phuket A unique project is only 500 meters from Kata. All 3 exclusive villas with 5-6 bedrooms, built-in elevator, living spaces, pool, sauna, hammam and parking. A full package of furniture and appliances is included in the price. The entire infrastructure of the We…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa LA VISTA LUXURY
Villa LA VISTA LUXURY
Villa LA VISTA LUXURY
Villa LA VISTA LUXURY
Villa LA VISTA LUXURY
Villa LA VISTA LUXURY
Chalong, Thailand
from
$1,13M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Area 453–1 569 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Elite villas located at the top of the mountain in the picturesque Chalong area The new project of exclusive luxurious villas of the premium segment offers only 9 exclusive villas with a pool. The complex with a choice proposes three different options for villas with a pool: 4 bedrooms wit…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Mali Thai Pool Villa
Villa Mali Thai Pool Villa
Villa Mali Thai Pool Villa
Villa Mali Thai Pool Villa
Villa Mali Thai Pool Villa
Villa Mali Thai Pool Villa
Karon, Thailand
from
$584,076
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Sunpao Rawai
Villa Sunpao Rawai
Villa Sunpao Rawai
Villa Sunpao Rawai
Villa Sunpao Rawai
Villa Sunpao Rawai
Rawai, Thailand
from
$491,572
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Villa Sunpao is an intimate Boutique Resort offering elegantly decorated private pool villas surrounded by nature and green. Our collection of tropical homes mix modern technology and exotic materials producing rich design in complete harmony with the surrounding environment. The beautifu…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Quinta Lane by Intira
Villa Quinta Lane by Intira
Villa Quinta Lane by Intira
Villa Quinta Lane by Intira
Villa Quinta Lane by Intira
Villa Quinta Lane by Intira
Villa Quinta Lane by Intira
Rawai, Thailand
from
$461,447
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Introducing Our Exclusive Four Bedroom Private Pool Villas Welcome to Intira Villas latest project - Quinta Lane - six exclusive three or four bedroom private pool villasin the beautiful area of Rawai, Phuket. These luxurious villas are designed for those seeking a high-endlifestyle and a…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Le Villas Rawai
Villa Le Villas Rawai
Villa Le Villas Rawai
Villa Le Villas Rawai
Villa Le Villas Rawai
Villa Le Villas Rawai
Rawai, Thailand
from
$502,274
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Le Villa & Residence 88/96 Moo.1 Rawai, Muang, Phuket 83130 PAYMENT TERMS Booking Deposit : 200,000 THB 30% - Master Contract (Booking Deduct) 70% - After Foundation Posts Completion After Walls and Roof Slab Completion After Floor Finishing and Interior Handover & Transf…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa VIP Galaxy
Villa VIP Galaxy
Villa VIP Galaxy
Villa VIP Galaxy
Villa VIP Galaxy
Villa VIP Galaxy
Rawai, Thailand
from
$665,679
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
VIP GALAXY is a luxury villa community located close to Rawai and Nai Harn beaches in the south of Phuket. Choose between 4 different styles of villas for sale with 2 – 3 bedrooms and 206 – 272 square meters of indoor and outdoor living space. Each villa comes with a private pool and gard…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa VIP Space Odyssey
Villa VIP Space Odyssey
Villa VIP Space Odyssey
Villa VIP Space Odyssey
Villa VIP Space Odyssey
Villa VIP Space Odyssey
Rawai, Thailand
from
$624,735
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
New Apartment Project in Rawai This project is located between the beautiful beaches of Nain Harn and Rawai. In addition to the beautiful beaches, there are infrastructure facilities near the complex - shopping centers, restaurants, international schools. The complex - 4 buildings and …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Veranda & Suites
Villa Veranda & Suites
Villa Veranda & Suites
Villa Veranda & Suites
Villa Veranda & Suites
Villa Veranda & Suites
Wichit, Thailand
from
$3,50M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa The Greens
Villa The Greens
Villa The Greens
Villa The Greens
Villa The Greens
Villa The Greens
Rawai, Thailand
from
$279,845
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 210–217 m²
2 real estate properties 2
A secluded complex of 18 luxurious but affordable villas with a pool We present a collection of 18 new villas with a pool in a quiet area of ​​Ravai in the south of Phuket. This secluded complex, located in a quiet enclave, offers villas with 2 and 3 bedrooms and a pool. Luxurious and aff…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Capella
Villa Capella
Villa Capella
Villa Capella
Villa Capella
Villa Capella
Rawai, Thailand
from
$885,680
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
In Capella Villas, modern comfort merges with tropical nature, creating an oasis of calm and luxury. There are only nine villas, each of which ensures complete confidentiality and a feeling of exclusivity, are located in the immediate vicinity of one of the most beautiful beaches of the i…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Aurora Kata
Villa Aurora Kata
Villa Aurora Kata
Villa Aurora Kata
Villa Aurora Kata
Villa Aurora Kata
Karon, Thailand
from
$1,83M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Positioned in the heart of Kata, this exclusive club for owners features a modern, curved design and extensive use of glass, ensuring you are always connected with nature and enjoying panoramic sea views. The multifunctional indoor area offers Western food, coffee, and drinks, providing a pe…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Larimar
Villa Larimar
Villa Larimar
Villa Larimar
Villa Larimar
Villa Larimar
Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
from
$506,698
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Larimar Villas - a complex of villas on the island of Phuket in Thailand. Nearby there are shops, kindergarten, school. A fitness center, bakery, golf club will work on the territory. The houses are designed by terrace, pool, parking for 2 cars. You can buy villas in Larimar Villas with turn…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Hightone Karon & gardens
Villa Hightone Karon & gardens
Villa Hightone Karon & gardens
Villa Hightone Karon & gardens
Villa Hightone Karon & gardens
Villa Hightone Karon & gardens
Karon, Thailand
from
$1,03M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Phuket9 Company represents an elite village of villas with a sea view located 1 kilometer from Karon Beach in Phuket. Hightone is a well-thought-out eco-friendly and comfortable community, fully focused on long-term residence or vacation of guests and owners with a large family. When deve…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Mouana Residence KO KAEO
Villa Mouana Residence KO KAEO
Villa Mouana Residence KO KAEO
Villa Mouana Residence KO KAEO
Villa Mouana Residence KO KAEO
Villa Mouana Residence KO KAEO
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
from
$502,274
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Welcome to Mouana Residence Ko Kaeo, a splendid blend of modern luxury and natural serenity by Modern 79. With over 15 years of crafting exceptional living spaces, Mouana Residence Ko Kaeo is your promise of an exceptional life. It’;s more than a residence; it’;s a sanctuary where each detai…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Nature's Rest Sai Yuan
Villa Nature’s Rest Sai Yuan
Villa Nature’s Rest Sai Yuan
Villa Nature’s Rest Sai Yuan
Villa Nature’s Rest Sai Yuan
Villa Nature’s Rest Sai Yuan
Karon, Thailand
from
$1,01M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Nature’;s Rest Villa Sai Yuan: Modern Pool Villas near Nai Harn Beach Introducing the captivating Nature’;s Rest Villa Sai Yuan, where modern luxury living meets the natural beauty of Phuket. Nature’;s Rest Villa Sai Yuan is situated in close proximity to the enchanting Nai Harn Beach, th…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Avirodha
Villa Avirodha
Villa Avirodha
Villa Avirodha
Villa Avirodha
Villa Avirodha
Chalong, Thailand
from
$727,138
Finishing options Finished
ENDLESS PEACE AND TROPICAL REST Situated in the quiet yet developing area of ​​Palai on the northern end of Chalong Bay, just 800 metres from the sea, Avirodha Palai Villas combine contemporary architecture with a tropical rooftop design. Ideal for a variety of needs, these villas are suitab…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Lavish Estates
Villa Lavish Estates
Villa Lavish Estates
Villa Lavish Estates
Villa Lavish Estates
Villa Lavish Estates
Chalong, Thailand
from
$1,18M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 571–827 m²
3 real estate properties 3
"Lavish Estates" - the pride of Elite Manor and the first developer project of elite real estate on Phuket Particular attention is paid to innovative and functional design, which meets exclusively to customer needs. For obvious reasons, it is ideal for living and worthy of investment. Th…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
571.5
47,43M
Apartment 5 rooms
751.4 – 827.2
64,42M – 64,90M
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Khram at Karon
Villa Khram at Karon
Villa Khram at Karon
Villa Khram at Karon
Villa Khram at Karon
Villa Khram at Karon
Karon, Thailand
from
$2,67M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Welcome to Khram Phuket – a luxury property for sale in Phuket. Located in 2 different prime locations, all on spacious land plots and uniquely designed in a blend of contemporary style. Offer exceptional living spaces: perfect for quality family time and entertaining, each with a large p…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Wamdom
Villa Wamdom
Villa Wamdom
Villa Wamdom
Villa Wamdom
Villa Wamdom
Rawai, Thailand
from
$446,561
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 237–258 m²
2 real estate properties 2
A project of elegant villas in one of the most popular locations in the south of the island The project, consisting of 4 townhouses and 3 luxury villas, is located in one of the most popular locations in the south of Phuket, within walking distance of the famous Rawai embankment and a few …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
258.0
558,036
Apartment 3 rooms
237.0
478,316
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Sea Central Villa
Villa Sea Central Villa
Villa Sea Central Villa
Villa Sea Central Villa
Villa Sea Central Villa
Villa Sea Central Villa
Chalong, Thailand
from
$1,59M
Sea Central Villas, a brand new development can be found in the increasingly popular but still peaceful area known as Palai, situated in the northeastern segment of Chalong Bay. This project isn't far from the Palai shoreline and pier, and it's just a quick drive from Chalong Tourist Pier, P…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Star Silas
Villa Star Silas
Villa Star Silas
Villa Star Silas
Villa Star Silas
Villa Star Silas
Chalong, Thailand
from
$908,008
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
luxury villa with 3 bedrooms and a private pool in the Chalong area, Phuket. The Star Silas Villas complex is a place where you can enjoy comfort and luxury surrounded by beautiful nature. Each of the 16 villas of this unique complex is a harmonious combination of modern design and functi…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Canopy Hills
Villa Canopy Hills
Villa Canopy Hills
Villa Canopy Hills
Villa Canopy Hills
Villa Canopy Hills
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
from
$1,39M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
A new concept of family life in Phuket We are building spacious and functional villas with incredible view characteristics surrounded by pristine nature A private gated community consisted of 9 spacious and fully-functional villas meticulously designed for families with kids. A picture…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa BB Horizon Resort
Villa BB Horizon Resort
Villa BB Horizon Resort
Villa BB Horizon Resort
Villa BB Horizon Resort
Villa BB Horizon Resort
Ban Sa Pam, Thailand
from
$2,55M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
BB Horizon Resort is a luxury property for comfortable living in Phuket. On the territory of 62,346.08 m2 there are 13 low-rise condominium buildings, a five-star hotel, villas, a club house, a marina for yachts, walking areas, swimming pools and much more. Within a minute's reach there is…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Mutti Family
Villa Mutti Family
Villa Mutti Family
Villa Mutti Family
Villa Mutti Family
Villa Mutti Family
Chalong, Thailand
from
$335,840
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 134–289 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Civetta
Villa Civetta
Villa Civetta
Villa Civetta
Villa Civetta
Villa Civetta
Rawai, Thailand
from
$1,06M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Civetta Villas is a collection of six boutique villas located on a serene hillside in Saiyuan, residential area of Nai Harn, in Phuket Thailand. The name of this development means ‘owl’; and it was inspired by the villa’;s design, as well as its natural surroundings. The signature charact…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Saturdays
Villa Saturdays
Villa Saturdays
Villa Saturdays
Villa Saturdays
Villa Saturdays
Rawai, Thailand
from
$520,988
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 211 m²
1 real estate property 1
Affordable luxury from a reliable developer In one of the most beloved by the inhabitants of the island of the Phuket -Rawai district, a unique project of luxurious villas at affordable prices started. The development of the developer on the island of the developer will be engaged in the d…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa UNIQUE KATA
Villa UNIQUE KATA
Villa UNIQUE KATA
Villa UNIQUE KATA
Villa UNIQUE KATA
Villa UNIQUE KATA
Karon, Thailand
from
$502,274
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Unique Villa Kata, with its completion expected in Q4 2025, is an exquisite hillside villa project currently in the pre-sale stage This development comprises 4 residential villas, each thoughtfully designed to provide a serene and luxurious living experience. Unique Villa Kata offers 3…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Rawayana
Villa Rawayana
Villa Rawayana
Villa Rawayana
Villa Rawayana
Villa Rawayana
Rawai, Thailand
from
$559,690
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 295–339 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Exclusive Wille project 30 meters from Ravai Beach Ravai, the largest district of the Island of Phuket, located in the south, is a popular choice among emigrants and tourists thanks to convenient transport accessibility. In addition, he offers proximity to beautiful beaches, such as Naicha…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa D Architecte Aela
Villa D Architecte Aela
Villa D Architecte Aela
Villa D Architecte Aela
Villa D Architecte Aela
Villa D Architecte Aela
Rawai, Thailand
from
$1,19M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Welcome to a new development in Phuket, where space to breathe and low density living is at the heart of our philosophy. Villa to Breathe Unlock the essence of living for the spacious soul Located in the tranquil and convenient area of Palai,  with 5 minutes’; drive from Villa AELA,…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Unique Eco Viva
Villa Unique Eco Viva
Villa Unique Eco Viva
Villa Unique Eco Viva
Villa Unique Eco Viva
Villa Unique Eco Viva
Chalong, Thailand
from
$534,966
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
The unique Eco Viva Villas are located near the less busy foothills of a forested mountain in Chalong. It is a short drive from family and other amenities such as BCIS International School, kindergartens, hospitals, Lotus's Chalong, Villa Market and Robinson Lifestyle Mall.This villa project…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Suksan Rawai
Villa Suksan Rawai
Villa Suksan Rawai
Villa Suksan Rawai
Villa Suksan Rawai
Villa Suksan Rawai
Rawai, Thailand
from
$759,703
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
WHERE ELEGANCE MEETS INNOVATION Step into the redefined luxury of Villa Suksan, now offering expanded spaces up to 360 sq.m, tailored for both modern living and investment. High ceilings and an abundance of glass invite natural light, enhancing the villa's airy ambiance. Multiple layouts …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa The Passion Residence Lagoon
Villa The Passion Residence Lagoon
Villa The Passion Residence Lagoon
Villa The Passion Residence Lagoon
Villa The Passion Residence Lagoon
Villa The Passion Residence Lagoon
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$112,831
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, only 7 units Price starts from 3.79 million baht only This pre-sale range comes first, select before  🏠 The prime area for housing, the road is 6 meters wide. Nearby: Boat Lagoon Robinson Thalang Central Phuket Outlet Mall British Internatio…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Baan Pattama
Villa Baan Pattama
Villa Baan Pattama
Villa Baan Pattama
Villa Baan Pattama
Villa Baan Pattama
Karon, Thailand
from
$522,133
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Nai Harn Baan Bua Pattama
Villa Nai Harn Baan Bua Pattama
Villa Nai Harn Baan Bua Pattama
Villa Nai Harn Baan Bua Pattama
Villa Nai Harn Baan Bua Pattama
Villa Nai Harn Baan Bua Pattama
Rawai, Thailand
from
$306,210
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2011
Number of floors 1
Area 128–313 m²
12 real estate properties 12
Income Guarantee, Fully Furnished About the Complex: Set on a private, secured, and monitored territory, there are only 15 villas featuring 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms, with a total area ranging from 120 to 305 sqm, and land plots from 195 to 520 sqm. All rooms are bright, well-ventilated, with hi…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Katamanda
Villa Katamanda
Villa Katamanda
Villa Katamanda
Villa Katamanda
Villa Katamanda
Karon, Thailand
from
$702,316
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2003
Number of floors 3
Area 234–1 074 m²
15 real estate properties 15
300 m to the sea About the complex: An exclusive estate on a picturesque hillside overlooking the Andaman Sea offers private villas surrounded by jungles and gardens. The complex includes 3-6 bedrooms, 24-hour security, a tennis court, a gym, and a shared pool. The villas are unique and comf…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Baannaraya
Villa Baannaraya
Villa Baannaraya
Villa Baannaraya
Villa Baannaraya
Villa Baannaraya
Rawai, Thailand
from
$417,176
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2014
Number of floors 1
Area 120–350 m²
12 real estate properties 12
Ready to Move In, Fully FurnishedAbout the Complex:The villas are decorated in an Asian style with elegant furniture made from natural wood. Layouts range from 2 to 4 bedrooms, each with its own pool and tropical garden for a private atmosphere. The complex is situated close to restaurants a…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Veranda Villas and Suites Phuket
Villa Veranda Villas and Suites Phuket
Villa Veranda Villas and Suites Phuket
Villa Veranda Villas and Suites Phuket
Villa Veranda Villas and Suites Phuket
Villa Veranda Villas and Suites Phuket
Wichit, Thailand
from
$643,674
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 142–1 550 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Ideal for: Veranda Villas and Suites Phuket is perfect for those seeking exclusive accommodation in harmony with nature and dreaming of a luxurious life by the sea. Suitable for family vacations and investments. About the location: Veranda Villas and …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Proxima Villas
Villa Proxima Villas
Villa Proxima Villas
Villa Proxima Villas
Villa Proxima Villas
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$439,367
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Sri Panwa Phuket
Villa Sri Panwa Phuket
Villa Sri Panwa Phuket
Villa Sri Panwa Phuket
Villa Sri Panwa Phuket
Villa Sri Panwa Phuket
Wichit, Thailand
from
$4,93M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2019
Number of floors 3
Area 1 275–1 600 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Who it’s for: Ideally suited for those seeking a blend of luxury and tranquility on one of the world's most beautiful shorelines. This property is for discerning buyers who value the highest level of comfort and privacy. About the location: Located on th…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Ao Yon Beach Villas
Villa Ao Yon Beach Villas
Villa Ao Yon Beach Villas
Villa Ao Yon Beach Villas
Villa Ao Yon Beach Villas
Villa Ao Yon Beach Villas
Wichit, Thailand
from
$1,94M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 274–453 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: Perfect for discerning individuals who value luxury, tranquility, and unique natural views. These villas are an excellent choice for both permanent residence and profitable investment. About the location: Ao Yon Beach Villas are located …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Grand Sea Through Luxury Villas
Villa Grand Sea Through Luxury Villas
Villa Grand Sea Through Luxury Villas
Villa Grand Sea Through Luxury Villas
Villa Grand Sea Through Luxury Villas
Villa Grand Sea Through Luxury Villas
Rawai, Thailand
from
$788,842
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 401–402 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Who It's For: The project is ideal for discerning investors who prefer a combination of luxury, convenience, and prime location. It is attractive for both permanent residence and vacation. About the Location: Grand Sea Through Luxury Villas are located n…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Khram Villas – Karon
Villa Khram Villas – Karon
Villa Khram Villas – Karon
Villa Khram Villas – Karon
Villa Khram Villas – Karon
Villa Khram Villas – Karon
Karon, Thailand
from
$2,47M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 1 847 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who's it for: Khram Villas – Karon is perfect for those seeking unique luxury and seclusion. Ideal for family vacations or as an investment with high income potential. About the location: The villas are located in a picturesque area near Kata and Karo…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$2,14M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Botanica Ocean Valley is a project of luxury villas with a pool designed by one of the very successful developers of villas in Phuket. The complex is located at Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, near the marina of Ao Por Grand Marina. On the territory of the complex there a…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Alisha Seaview
Villa Alisha Seaview
Villa Alisha Seaview
Villa Alisha Seaview
Villa Alisha Seaview
Villa Alisha Seaview
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
from
$520,417
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 400–616 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Perfect for: An ideal choice for those who value luxury and tranquility on the island. Suitable for both permanent residence and profitable investments. About the location: Alisha Seaview is located in Ko Kaeo, Phuket, Thailand. This area on the eas…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Unique Villa Kata
Villa Unique Villa Kata
Villa Unique Villa Kata
Villa Unique Villa Kata
Villa Unique Villa Kata
Villa Unique Villa Kata
Karon, Thailand
from
$462,897
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 290–460 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: If you are looking for a blend of luxury, comfort, and exceptional nature, Unique Villa Kata is the perfect choice. This project is ideal for families wishing to acquire a cozy home and for investors seeking profitable opportunit…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa BOTANICA PRESTIGE
Villa BOTANICA PRESTIGE
Villa BOTANICA PRESTIGE
Villa BOTANICA PRESTIGE
Villa BOTANICA PRESTIGE
Villa BOTANICA PRESTIGE
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$1,08M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Crescent Bay Beachfront
Villa Crescent Bay Beachfront
Villa Crescent Bay Beachfront
Villa Crescent Bay Beachfront
Villa Crescent Bay Beachfront
Wichit, Thailand
from
$3,62M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 908–1 743 m²
2 real estate properties 2
To the sea: 50 m, Guaranteed income: 3%, Reliable developer About the complex: Six luxurious beachfront residences with panoramic sea views and spacious land plots. Each villa is complemented by an exquisite pool and designed in harmony with nature. All rooms have sea views, and the design l…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa The Avenue President Pool Villa – Phuket
Villa The Avenue President Pool Villa – Phuket
Villa The Avenue President Pool Villa – Phuket
Villa The Avenue President Pool Villa – Phuket
Villa The Avenue President Pool Villa – Phuket
Villa The Avenue President Pool Villa – Phuket
Chalong, Thailand
from
$383,191
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 193 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: An ideal choice for those seeking a luxurious life in a peaceful corner of Phuket. Perfect for families or investors who value comfort, convenience, and the prospect of high rental income. About the location: The Avenue Presiden…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$825,177
BOTANICA HILLSIDE is a project consisting of 16 luxury villas made in Balinese style. The complex is located on a canopy and quiet hillside in the Cherng Talai area, close to most of the main local amenities and attractions. The project offers villas with 3 and 4 bedrooms in a modern l…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Baan-Bua Phase II
Villa Baan-Bua Phase II
Villa Baan-Bua Phase II
Villa Baan-Bua Phase II
Villa Baan-Bua Phase II
Villa Baan-Bua Phase II
Rawai, Thailand
from
$1,07M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2004
Number of floors 2
Area 300–956 m²
21 real estate property 21
Ready to Move In, Reliable DeveloperAbout the Complex:Luxurious Thai-Balinese villas with private pools in the popular Nai Harn area in the south of Phuket. Plot sizes from 800 to 1,807 sq.m, living area from 400 to 950 sq.m. Features: unique garden with large old trees, green wall for priva…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Two Villas Kokyang II
Villa Two Villas Kokyang II
Villa Two Villas Kokyang II
Villa Two Villas Kokyang II
Villa Two Villas Kokyang II
Villa Two Villas Kokyang II
Rawai, Thailand
from
$335,620
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2013
Number of floors 1
Area 152–311 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Guaranteed IncomeAbout the Complex:Wonderful villas with private pools in the quiet area of Rawai - Nai Harn. Built in an oriental style, these constructions are distinguished by high ceilings in the living room. Nai Harn Beach is 2.7 km away. The villas offer views of the pool and garden. T…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Botanica Majestia
Villa Botanica Majestia
Villa Botanica Majestia
Villa Botanica Majestia
Villa Botanica Majestia
Villa Botanica Majestia
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
from
$1,35M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 565–572 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Tickets to and from Phuket as a gift!* Who is it for: If you dream of a luxurious life in a tropical paradise, Botanica Majestia is your ideal choice. This project is perfect for families seeking comfort, investors, and those who appreciate sophistication and tranquility. About the locatio…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa LARIMAR VILLA
Villa LARIMAR VILLA
Villa LARIMAR VILLA
Villa LARIMAR VILLA
Villa LARIMAR VILLA
Villa LARIMAR VILLA
Ban Nakok, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
An attractive investment property! Yield 7%! Installments! Close to beaches and Phuket! LARIMAR VILLA - the villa is designed with modern and beautiful architecture. The construction uses high quality materials and creative decor that make Villa Larimar worthy of attention. Amenities: fi…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Kamala Garden View
Villa Kamala Garden View
Villa Kamala Garden View
Villa Kamala Garden View
Villa Kamala Garden View
Villa Kamala Garden View
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$391,980
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer!
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Phutong Pool Villa
Villa Phutong Pool Villa
Villa Phutong Pool Villa
Villa Phutong Pool Villa
Villa Phutong Pool Villa
Villa Phutong Pool Villa
Karon, Thailand
from
$862,796
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 279 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it suits: Phutong Pool Villa is perfect for anyone seeking a luxurious lifestyle in Phuket while valuing personal space and stunning sea views. Suitable for both personal residence and investment purposes. About the location: Located in a priva…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Quinta Lane
Villa Quinta Lane
Villa Quinta Lane
Villa Quinta Lane
Villa Quinta Lane
Villa Quinta Lane
Rawai, Thailand
from
$413,355
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 313 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Fully Furnished About the Complex: Exclusive villas with 4-3 bedrooms, each with its own pool. Spacious living areas with high-quality finishes and modern amenities, fully equipped kitchens, luxurious bathrooms, and plenty of storage space. The cost includes the possibility of making changes…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Baan-Boondharik I
Villa Baan-Boondharik I
Villa Baan-Boondharik I
Villa Baan-Boondharik I
Villa Baan-Boondharik I
Villa Baan-Boondharik I
Rawai, Thailand
from
$755,693
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2013
Number of floors 1
Area 241–471 m²
18 real estate properties 18
Income GuaranteeAbout the Complex:Modern villas are located in the south of Phuket and designed in a Zen-style with high ceilings (3 m) and large sliding doors. Villas range in size from 323 to 390 sq.m. on plots from 544 to 758 sq.m. Each bedroom has its own bathroom with a recessed bathtub…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Laguna Park 2
Villa Laguna Park 2
Villa Laguna Park 2
Villa Laguna Park 2
Villa Laguna Park 2
Villa Laguna Park 2
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$800,466
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 3
Laguna Park 2 is a modern-style townhouse project and villa consisting of 53 residential units - 28 townhouses and 25 villas. The project is located at: 390/1 ถน น รี สุน ทร Tambon Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand, among tropical greenery. The project is located n…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Kiri Buddha Pool Villa
Villa Kiri Buddha Pool Villa
Villa Kiri Buddha Pool Villa
Villa Kiri Buddha Pool Villa
Villa Kiri Buddha Pool Villa
Villa Kiri Buddha Pool Villa
Chalong, Thailand
from
$509,461
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
Area 192–498 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Perfect for those seeking luxurious seclusion with maximum amenities in a tropical paradise. Suitable for families with children, as well as those considering investment opportunities. About the location: Located in Chalong Bay, one of t…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa The Teak Forestias
Villa The Teak Forestias
Villa The Teak Forestias
Villa The Teak Forestias
Villa The Teak Forestias
Villa The Teak Forestias
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$1,12M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Khram Villas – Chalong
Villa Khram Villas – Chalong
Villa Khram Villas – Chalong
Villa Khram Villas – Chalong
Villa Khram Villas – Chalong
Villa Khram Villas – Chalong
Chalong, Thailand
from
$1,23M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 731 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: An ideal choice for those seeking luxurious and private accommodation with stunning views and modern amenities in a quiet corner of Phuket. Suitable for families, investment buyers, and people who appreciate tranquility and exclusivity. …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Civetta Grand Villas
Villa Civetta Grand Villas
Villa Civetta Grand Villas
Villa Civetta Grand Villas
Villa Civetta Grand Villas
Villa Civetta Grand Villas
Rawai, Thailand
from
$977,836
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 350–441 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: Civetta Grand Villas is perfect for those who seek luxury and privacy in one of the most picturesque corners of Phuket. The project is designed for discerning buyers who value comfort and high investment attractiveness. About th…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Saiyuan Estate
Villa Saiyuan Estate
Villa Saiyuan Estate
Villa Saiyuan Estate
Villa Saiyuan Estate
Villa Saiyuan Estate
Rawai, Thailand
from
$293,668
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2012
Number of floors 1
Area 90–154 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Full Furnishing, Guaranteed Income About the Complex: The area is surrounded by lush gardens providing shade and freshness. Each villa is furnished with stunning furniture and has its own pool. The villas offer a large open-plan living room, a fully equipped European kitchen, a barbecue area…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa ALISHA SEAVIEW
Villa ALISHA SEAVIEW
Villa ALISHA SEAVIEW
Villa ALISHA SEAVIEW
Villa ALISHA SEAVIEW
Villa ALISHA SEAVIEW
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
from
$514,702
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Unique villa on the hill of Koh Kaew! Profitable investment in housing with stunning sea views and surrounded by lush greenery. Income from 7%! The house is completed! Ready to move in! The villa is furnished! ALISHA SEAVIEW, the perfect combination of luxurious design and picturesque sea…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$560,530
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
LuxPride is a 11 stylish luxury villa from the developer Andaman Asset, who has established himself as one of the best real estate premium developers on Phuket Island. Excellent modern villas with a swimming pool combine modern minimalist architecture with elegant cedar roofs and high flo…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Allthai Village
Villa Allthai Village
Villa Allthai Village
Villa Allthai Village
Villa Allthai Village
Villa Allthai Village
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$88,085
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Foreign real estate from 40,000$. We will help you choose a free property and organize a safe deal with the developer!
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Amber Villas
Villa Amber Villas
Villa Amber Villas
Villa Amber Villas
Villa Amber Villas
Villa Amber Villas
Karon, Thailand
from
$861,817
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 452–460 m²
3 real estate properties 3
600 meters to the sea About the complex: A unique complex of 8 spacious private villas with a pool, located just 600 meters from Kata Beach. The villas come in 2 layout options: all with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. An exceptional combination of modern architecture and traditional Thai elemen…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Baan-Nalin
Villa Baan-Nalin
Villa Baan-Nalin
Villa Baan-Nalin
Villa Baan-Nalin
Villa Baan-Nalin
Rawai, Thailand
from
$1,16M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 664–803 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it’s for: Perfect for those seeking a combination of luxurious accommodation, privacy, and the possibility of long-term residence in Phuket. About the location: Baan-Nalin is located near Nai Harn beach in the south of Phuket, in a cozy village wi…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Unique Eco Viva
Villa Unique Eco Viva
Villa Unique Eco Viva
Villa Unique Eco Viva
Villa Unique Eco Viva
Villa Unique Eco Viva
Chalong, Thailand
from
$493,027
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 328–415 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Perfectly suited for discerning investors seeking a combination of luxury and eco-friendliness in the heart of Phuket. Ideal for families and those who value comfort and sustainability. About the location: Located in Chalong, the projec…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Ozone Grand Residences
Villa Ozone Grand Residences
Villa Ozone Grand Residences
Villa Ozone Grand Residences
Villa Ozone Grand Residences
Villa Ozone Grand Residences
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$1,19M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer!
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Bliss Hideaway
Villa Bliss Hideaway
Villa Bliss Hideaway
Villa Bliss Hideaway
Villa Bliss Hideaway
Villa Bliss Hideaway
Rawai, Thailand
from
$506,722
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 350–474 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Tickets to Phuket and Back as a Gift!* Who It's For: Perfectly suited for those who value luxury and tranquility, as well as investors seeking profitable real estate investments with high returns. About the Location: Situated in the heart of Rawai Beach in Phuket, the region offers conveni…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Saturdays Villas
Villa Saturdays Villas
Villa Saturdays Villas
Villa Saturdays Villas
Villa Saturdays Villas
Villa Saturdays Villas
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$420,816
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Katalux Beach Villas
Villa Katalux Beach Villas
Villa Katalux Beach Villas
Villa Katalux Beach Villas
Villa Katalux Beach Villas
Villa Katalux Beach Villas
Karon, Thailand
from
$1,37M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 6
Area 792–803 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Round-trip Tickets to Phuket as a Gift!* Who is it for: Perfectly suited for discerning buyers looking for seclusion and luxury, as well as investors seeking a stable rental income. Location: Located just 500 meters from the magnificent Kata Beach on Phuket Island, Katalux Beach Villas off…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa WamDom Villas
Villa WamDom Villas
Villa WamDom Villas
Villa WamDom Villas
Villa WamDom Villas
Villa WamDom Villas
Rawai, Thailand
from
$419,524
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 255 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Full FurnishingAbout the Complex:The complex consists of 14 buildings, offering 100 unique villas. The villas are available with 3-4 bedrooms and sizes ranging from 300 to 500 sqm. Architectural features include modern design solutions and the use of natural materials. Internal infrastructur…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$2,26M
BOTANICA THE SKY VALLEY is a new home and villa project located in Chongtal, Phuket. The design of the project combines modernity with a luxurious lifestyle. The complex consists of 12 magnificent villas with a swimming pool, with 4 or 5 bedrooms ranging from 1026 sq.m to 1897 sq.m. Each…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Fifth Element
Villa Fifth Element
Villa Fifth Element
Villa Fifth Element
Villa Fifth Element
Villa Fifth Element
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$305,000
The year of construction 2023
Area 585 m²
3 real estate properties 3
In the complex: The project takes up a land area of 7 629 m ² ( 4.8 paradise ). There are 11 luxury villas in this area. Also in the 7 - trading houses in the shopping center Fifth Element Plaza, 24 - Hours - Security, private inland streets, a large selection of green public areas. There ar…